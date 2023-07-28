You Can Pick Up A Lodge Cast-Iron Skillet At Costco For Just $20

Cast-iron skillets were practically designed for Southern cooking. Lodge Cast Iron, born in South Pittsburg, Tennessee, has been hand-forging skillets since 1896. These skillets, frequently passed down through generations, have been seasoned with tender affection and grease, earning a prized rank in Southern kitchens. (Heaven help the dish hand who puts Mama’s cast-iron skillet in the dishwasher!)

From Skillet Apple Pie to Cowboy Steak to King Ranch Chicken Mac and Cheese, a cast-iron skillet’s versatility lends itself from breakfast to dinner and every snack in between (looking at you, Cast-Iron Salsa!).

When we heard that Lodge Cast-Iron Skillets showed up at Costco thanks to a hot tip from Instagram user thecostcoconnoisseur through our friends at AllRecipes, it felt like a secret that had to be shared. Good cast-iron can be hard to find, and it can also be pricey for new cooks. According to the Costco tag, the 11-inch cast-iron skillets come pre-seasoned and include a silicone handle holder for just $19.99.

As always, the Lodge skillets are made in Tennessee from a mix of molten iron and steel—creating long-lasting, heirloom cookware. They can be used on the stove or grill, in the oven, or over the campfire. And, between us, $20 is a steal for cast-iron of this quality. It’s a great gift for newlyweds, budding cooks, or even someone with a kitchen of their own for the first time.

Because the skillets come pre-seasoned, you’ll also avoid the somewhat laborious task of having to season your cast-iron by hand—carefully baking layers of fat (like oil or grease) into the pan until it has a non-stick coating. A hefty cast-iron seasoning also protects your skillet from rust. According to the label, the pre-seasoned Lodge skillet at Costco has a “100% natural cooking surface seasoned with vegetable oil.”

In addition to Lodge’s iron-clad (pun intended) legacy of quality, the Tennessee brand is also focused on sustainability. Each of their skillets encourages its owner to pass the used product down the family line, in addition to the company’s recycling programs, biodegradable packing materials, and investment in equipment and processes that reduce pollution in South Pittsburg.

We recommend breaking in your new Lodge skillet with a batch of Southern Skillet Cornbread or Cast-Iron Skillet Brownies.

