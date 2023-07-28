You Can Pick Up A Lodge Cast-Iron Skillet At Costco For Just $20

The pre-seasoned skillets are made in Tennessee and come with a silicone handle holder.

By
Abigail Wilt
Abigail Wilt
Abigail Wilt
Abigail Wilt has produced articles and videos about Southern culture, food, travel, and experiences for nearly a decade.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on July 28, 2023
Cornbread in cast-iron skillet
Photo:

Getty Images / Ronda Kimbrow Photography

Cast-iron skillets were practically designed for Southern cooking. Lodge Cast Iron, born in South Pittsburg, Tennessee, has been hand-forging skillets since 1896. These skillets, frequently passed down through generations, have been seasoned with tender affection and grease, earning a prized rank in Southern kitchens. (Heaven help the dish hand who puts Mama’s cast-iron skillet in the dishwasher!)

From Skillet Apple Pie to Cowboy Steak to King Ranch Chicken Mac and Cheese, a cast-iron skillet’s versatility lends itself from breakfast to dinner and every snack in between (looking at you, Cast-Iron Salsa!). 

When we heard that Lodge Cast-Iron Skillets showed up at Costco thanks to a hot tip from Instagram user thecostcoconnoisseur through our friends at AllRecipes, it felt like a secret that had to be shared. Good cast-iron can be hard to find, and it can also be pricey for new cooks. According to the Costco tag, the 11-inch cast-iron skillets come pre-seasoned and include a silicone handle holder for just $19.99.

As always, the Lodge skillets are made in Tennessee from a mix of molten iron and steel—creating long-lasting, heirloom cookware. They can be used on the stove or grill, in the oven, or over the campfire. And, between us, $20 is a steal for cast-iron of this quality. It’s a great gift for newlyweds, budding cooks, or even someone with a kitchen of their own for the first time.

Because the skillets come pre-seasoned, you’ll also avoid the somewhat laborious task of having to season your cast-iron by hand—carefully baking layers of fat (like oil or grease) into the pan until it has a non-stick coating. A hefty cast-iron seasoning also protects your skillet from rust. According to the label, the pre-seasoned Lodge skillet at Costco has a “100% natural cooking surface seasoned with vegetable oil.”

In addition to Lodge’s iron-clad (pun intended) legacy of quality, the Tennessee brand is also focused on sustainability. Each of their skillets encourages its owner to pass the used product down the family line, in addition to the company’s recycling programs, biodegradable packing materials, and investment in equipment and processes that reduce pollution in South Pittsburg.

We recommend breaking in your new Lodge skillet with a batch of Southern Skillet Cornbread or Cast-Iron Skillet Brownies.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
PD Lodge Roundup Tout
Lodge Cast Iron Is On Sale Ahead Of Prime Day—And These Are The 10 Deals You Can’t Miss
Amazon Prime Day Lodge Cast Iron Sale
It’s Cobbler Season, And You’re Going To Want This Lodge Cast Iron Pie Pan That’s 34% Off Ahead Of Prime Day
RTIC Cooler on a Blue Patterned Background
The 10 Best Coolers Of 2023
cast iron pan on dark background
How To Season A Cast-Iron Skillet
Charlie's Steak House
The South’s Most Legendary Steakhouses
Amazon Prime Day Deals Worth Shopping Tout
The 67 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Worth Shopping This Year
The Best Dutch Ovens
The 11 Best Dutch Ovens Of 2023
Southern Living Cuban Sandwich on a plate to serve with a pickle and chips
Cuban Sandwich
Southern Living White Country Gravy in a gravy boat to serve
White Country Gravy
Emilie Henry Baking Dish
The Best 9x13 Baking Dishes For Casseroles, Cakes, And Cobblers
Vintage Woman Cooking
30 Cooking Mistakes A Southerner Never Makes
dutch oven
What Is A Dutch Oven?
Cast Iron Skillet Peach Cobbler
Recipes Made for Cooking in Your Cast-Iron Skillet
Food Festival
The South's Best Food Festivals You Need To Attend
Trout Apple Hash
8 Myths About Cast Iron, Debunked
Le Creuset Cookware
The Best Non-Toxic Cookware Brands, According to Thousands of Online Shoppers