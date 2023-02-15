Lodge’s Cast Iron Cookware Bundle That Will ‘Last Forever’ Is 40% Off Ahead Of Presidents’ Day At Amazon

Score all five pieces for just $90.

Grace Smith is a writer, editor, and creative consultant

Published on February 15, 2023

While we often salivate over attractive, functional cookware, Mama’ll tell you: There’s nothing more durable and lasting in a Southern chef’s kitchen than good cast iron. Ideally, you can pass down these heirloom-quality pots, pans, and more, making each worthy of investment—but it sure is nice when holiday weekends roll around with significant deals and savings. 

This Presidents’ Day, save 40 percent off on this beloved cookware from iconic cast iron brand Lodge. Before the weekend ends, we’re eyeing this significant deal on a much-needed cooking essential you’ll use in every recipe.

Designed and made in Tennessee, Lodge cast iron cookware has a sterling—or rather, iron—reputation. It’s versatile, lightweight (so no more struggling hauling it out of the kitchen cabinets!), and can be less expensive than luxury brands with just as much usability. But hurry! Lodge deals sell out quickly, so you’ll want to jump on an appealing discount right away.

Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron 5 Piece Bundle

Amazon

BUY IT: $89.90 (orig. $150); amazon.com

This five-piece set is available for a whopping 40 percent off at Amazon. You’ll score a 10.5-inch griddle, 8-inch skillet, 10.25-inch skillet, 5-quart (10.25-inch) Dutch oven, and a cast iron cover. And yes, each piece does come pre-seasoned with a finish that only gets better with time and use, so your most famous recipes can only come from you and your kitchen no matter how the neighbors try to replicate. 

Excellent heat distribution and retention across the cookware reduces frustration for both beginners and experts alike. At under $100, this bundle would even be an excellent way to start out your sons and daughters on the family recipes. As one shopper wrote in an online review, “[This set] will certainly outlast me and the next generation after me!” They're not the only one, either—dozens of shoppers have noted in their reviews that the set will "last forever."

All together, you can sear, sauté, simmer, bake, broil, braise, roast, fry, and grill to celebrate Presidents’ Day with this American-made bundle. Shop the Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Five-Piece Bundle now while it’s on sale for 40 percent off—before it sells out.

