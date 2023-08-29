Little Debbie Announced A Fall Ice Cream Collaboration That You Won’t Want To Miss

Alongside the (albeit welcome) wave of pumpkin spice that descends upon us each fall comes a host of autumnal flavors and nutmeg-infused products we can’t wait to try. Fall in the South is, luckily, still warm enough to relish a cold bite of ice cream, and a recent announcement from Little Debbie and Hudsonville Ice Cream has us eager to pull out our spoons.

Based in Collegedale, Tennessee, Little Debbie has endeared the hearts of Southerners since the beloved snack cakes line was first introduced by the McKee family in 1960. Though treats like Honey Buns, Cosmic Brownies, Oatmeal Creme Pies, and Nutty Buddy Wafer Bars are hard to top, the brand’s seasonal selections have quickly risen in popularity and dominate snack shelves—especially from September through December. Fun fact: American shoppers purchase more than 2,100 Little Debbie products per minute!

Now, in collaboration with another family owned brand, Little Debbie is launching four limited-edition fall ice cream flavors inspired by some of their best-selling snack cake sweets:

Apple Fruit Pies ice cream: Cinnamon-vanilla ice cream base swirled with apple pie filling and pie crumbs

Chocolate Chip Creme Pies ice cream: Vanilla creme ice cream base dotted with chocolate chip cookie pieces

Turtle Brownies ice cream: Brownie batter-flavored ice cream base filled with brownie dough, crushed peanuts, and a caramel swirl

Pumpkin Delights ice cream: Pumpkin-flavored ice cream base with a spiced cookie swirl

These fall ice cream flavors are available in pints beginning September 4 exclusively at Walmart while supplies last.

“Hudsonville and Little Debbie are thrilled to jump on the seasonal flavor craze with these four popular snack cakes-inspired ice creams,” said Hudsonville Ice Cream’s chief marketing officer Rob Heider. “Hudsonville is proud of our thriving relationship with Little Debbie…we strive to create accessible products at a good value that are made with real ice cream and quality ingredients.”

We’d encourage you to top some of your favorite homemade fall treats with this array of festive flavors—maybe pairing Pumpkin Delights ice cream with Pumpkin Pecan Coffee Cake or Apple Fruit Pies ice cream with warm Cinnamon Roll Casserole.

What a delicious way to celebrate the season!