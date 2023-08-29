Food and Recipes Desserts Ice Cream Little Debbie Announced A Fall Ice Cream Collaboration That You Won’t Want To Miss The brand teamed up with Hudsonville Ice Cream to release four festive flavors available exclusively at Walmart. By Abigail Wilt Abigail Wilt Abigail Wilt has produced articles and videos about Southern culture, food, travel, and experiences for nearly a decade. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on August 29, 2023 Photo: Little Debbie / Hudsonville Ice Cream Alongside the (albeit welcome) wave of pumpkin spice that descends upon us each fall comes a host of autumnal flavors and nutmeg-infused products we can’t wait to try. Fall in the South is, luckily, still warm enough to relish a cold bite of ice cream, and a recent announcement from Little Debbie and Hudsonville Ice Cream has us eager to pull out our spoons. Based in Collegedale, Tennessee, Little Debbie has endeared the hearts of Southerners since the beloved snack cakes line was first introduced by the McKee family in 1960. Though treats like Honey Buns, Cosmic Brownies, Oatmeal Creme Pies, and Nutty Buddy Wafer Bars are hard to top, the brand’s seasonal selections have quickly risen in popularity and dominate snack shelves—especially from September through December. Fun fact: American shoppers purchase more than 2,100 Little Debbie products per minute! Now, in collaboration with another family owned brand, Little Debbie is launching four limited-edition fall ice cream flavors inspired by some of their best-selling snack cake sweets: Apple Fruit Pies ice cream: Cinnamon-vanilla ice cream base swirled with apple pie filling and pie crumbsChocolate Chip Creme Pies ice cream: Vanilla creme ice cream base dotted with chocolate chip cookie piecesTurtle Brownies ice cream: Brownie batter-flavored ice cream base filled with brownie dough, crushed peanuts, and a caramel swirlPumpkin Delights ice cream: Pumpkin-flavored ice cream base with a spiced cookie swirl These fall ice cream flavors are available in pints beginning September 4 exclusively at Walmart while supplies last. “Hudsonville and Little Debbie are thrilled to jump on the seasonal flavor craze with these four popular snack cakes-inspired ice creams,” said Hudsonville Ice Cream’s chief marketing officer Rob Heider. “Hudsonville is proud of our thriving relationship with Little Debbie…we strive to create accessible products at a good value that are made with real ice cream and quality ingredients.” We’d encourage you to top some of your favorite homemade fall treats with this array of festive flavors—maybe pairing Pumpkin Delights ice cream with Pumpkin Pecan Coffee Cake or Apple Fruit Pies ice cream with warm Cinnamon Roll Casserole. What a delicious way to celebrate the season! Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit