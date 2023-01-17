A Public Memorial For Lisa Marie Presley Will Be At Graceland This Sunday

By
Rebecca Angel Baer
Rebecca Angel Baer, Digital News Editor at Southern Living
Rebecca Angel Baer

Published on January 17, 2023
Lisa Marie Presley Singing
Photo:

Jun Sato / Contributor/Getty

It was announced Tuesday that there will be a public memorial for Lisa Marie Presley at her family’s Memphis home this Sunday. In a statement released to PEOPLE, a representative for Lisa Marie’s oldest daughter Riley Keough stated, "Riley, Harper, Finley, and Priscilla are grateful for the support, well-wishes, and outpouring of love honoring their beloved Lisa Marie. A public memorial service has been arranged on the front lawn of Graceland at 9:00 am on Sunday, January 22 in Memphis." 

The only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla will be laid to rest on the grounds of Graceland in the Meditation Garden next to her son, Benjamin Keough who died in 2020. 

Graceland’s Meditation Garden is also the final resting place for Elvis, both of his parents, Gladys and Vernon, as well as his grandmother, Minnie. It is open for the public during tours and is offered as a quiet place to pay respects to this impactful family. 

While Lisa Marie moved to California with her mother as a child following her parents’ divorce, her Memphis roots remained firmly intact. She became the sole heir of the Graceland estate on her 25th birthday and made regular visits home for special events, celebrating Elvis Week with the droves of fans who flock to Memphis annually for the occasion, countless charitable functions, and most recently, just days before her death she was at Graceland to celebrate what would have been her father’s 88th birthday. As news of her death broke, fans began to pay tribute to her at the gates of Graceland, much like they do every year on the anniversary of Elvis' death in August.

Signs for Lisa Marie At Graceland Gates

Justin Ford / Stringer/Getty Images

While she may have lived much of her life on the west coast, it is fitting that she will be buried near what was always her home, Graceland, and in the city of Memphis that loved her. 

Lisa Marie died in Los Angeles on Thursday, January 12 after being rushed to the hospital with suspected cardiac arrest. She was just 54 years old. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation. 

It has also been announced that the cherished Memphis landmark will remain in the family as the property has been placed in a trust and will benefit Lisa Marie’s daughters, Riley, Harper, and Finley.

Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family and with all who loved Lisa Marie.

