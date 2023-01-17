Lisa Marie Presley Shared “Painful” Essay About Grief In Last Social Media Post Before Her Death

In her last social media post before her untimely death, Lisa Marie Presley wrote about grief—an experience she unfortunately knew better than most.

Presley, who lost her son Benjamin Keough to suicide in 2020, marked National Grief Awareness Day by sharing an essay she wrote for People. She shared the story along with a brief missive in August. Presley died five months later, on January 12, at the age of 54. It would be her final post.

In the essay, Presley wrote that grief is an uncomfortable subject, but one that "has to get talked about” if society is “going to make any progress on the subject.”

"Death is part of life whether we like it or not—and so is grieving," she explained. "There is so much to learn and understand on the subject, but here's what I know so far: One is that grief does not stop or go away in any sense, a year, or years after the loss. Grief is something you will have to carry with you for the rest of your life, in spite of what certain people or our culture wants us to believe. You do not 'get over it,' you do not 'move on,' period."

Presley went on to talk about the loneliness that surrounds grief, and how the pain continues long after friends and family have stopped checking in on you. She stated, quite plainly, that it’s a “real choice to keep going” amidst all that agony.

"I've dealt with death, grief and loss since the age of 9 years old," she continued, referencing the death of her father, Elvis. "I've had more than anyone's fair share of it in my lifetime and somehow, I've made it this far."

Presley is survived by her mother Priscilla, and her three remaining children: Riley, 33, and 14-year-old twins Finley and Harper. A public memorial is planned for this Sunday at Graceland.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

