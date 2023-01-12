Lisa Marie Presley Has Died

We are sad to report tonight that Memphis native Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley has died. Lisa Marie was 54 years old. Her mother, Priscilla, confirmed the sad news in a statement provided to PEOPLE Thursday evening. "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Thursday afternoon paramedics were called to the mother of four’s Calabasas home and she was rushed to the hospital due to suspected cardiac arrest.

Michael Ochs Archives / Stringer/Getty Images



Lisa Marie Presley was born in Memphis, Tennessee, at the old Baptist Hospital on Union Ave on February 1, 1968. She was the only child of Elvis and Pricilla and remained until her death, considered rock & roll royalty. Lisa Marie moved to California after her parents’ divorce when she was only four and she was only nine when her father died. While she has lived in California since, her ties to Memphis remained strong her entire life. She inherited the Graceland estate on her 25th birthday as per Elvis’ will and was frequently back home for charity functions, special events, and of course, many years for the candlelight vigil during Elvis week. She was active in overseeing the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation, which was created in 1984 to “to continue Elvis' own tradition of generosity and community service and to honor his memory.”

She was back in Memphis just days before her death celebrating what would have been her father’s 88th birthday at Graceland on January 8, 2023. Her last public appearance was Tuesday night, January 10 as she accompanied her mother and Austin Butler to the Golden Globes. Butler won Best Actor that night for his portrayal of her father in the 2022 film, Elvis.

Lisa Marie forged her own musical career and her debut album To Whom It May Concern was released in 2003 and became a gold record. Two more albums followed. She was also the mother of four children; Riley Keogh, Harper, Finley Lockwood, and the late Benjamin Keough who died by suicide in 2020.

Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, and all who loved her.