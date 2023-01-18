Austin Butler Reacts To Lisa Marie Presley’s Death: “My Heart Is Completely Shattered"

One of the last people to spend time with Lisa Marie Presley before her untimely death was Austin Butler, the actor who played the role of her father, Elvis, in the 2022 movie directed by Baz Luhrmann.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Lisa Marie died on January 12, just two days after she and her mother Priscilla attended the Golden Globe awards in support of Butler, who won best actor for his portrayal of The King in Luhrmann’s blockbuster, Elvis.

In a statement shared with People Friday, Butler, 31, said that his "heart is completely shattered" for her children and mother after "the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie."

"I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared," he continued. "Her warmth, her love, and her authenticity will always be remembered."



Lisa Marie, who died at the age of 54 following an apparent cardiac arrest, crashed one of Butler’s red carpet interviews at the Globes. In a brief appearance, the Memphis native recalled what it was like seeing the actor bring her father to life on film for the first time.

“It was mind blowing. Truly mind blowing,” Lisa Marie said. “I really didn’t know what to do with myself after I saw it. I had to take like five days to process it because it was so incredible and so spot on and so authentic. I can’t even describe what it meant.”

Lisa-Marie is survived by her mother Priscilla, and her three remaining children: Riley, 33, and 14-year-old twins Finley and Harper. A public memorial is planned for this Sunday at Graceland.

Rest in peace, Lisa Marie.

