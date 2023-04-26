Ground Cumin Recalled Due To Possible Salmonella Contamination

By
Melissa Locker
Melissa Locker
Melissa Locker

Melissa Locker writes about food, drinks, culture, gardening, and the joys of Waffle House

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on April 26, 2023
If you always have cumin in your spice drawer (as you should) and have recently replenished your stores, you may want to check the label. Lipari Foods is recalling six ounce tubs of ground cumin because of potential Salmonella contamination.  

Michigan-based Lipari Foods cumin is sold in clear, flat plastic containers that look like generic ground cumin with “Distributed by Lipari Foods” on the label. According to the FDA, the recalled cumin has lot code 220914601 and a best buy date of 9/24. Food Safety News reports, the cumin in question was distributed to retail stores in the South, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Texas, and Virginia, as well as  Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania,  and Wisconsin.

Consumers who have purchased this recalled product should not consume it as a sample of the ground cumin collected by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services tested positive for Salmonella. Symptoms of Salmonella infection can include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever which usually set in within 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food. Anyone who has eaten any recalled cumin recently and developed symptoms of Salmonella infection should seek medical attention.

If you have purchased the recalled ground cumin, return it to the point of purchase and then pick up a new bottle of cumin.

