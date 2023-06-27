Lionel Richie Bringing First-Of-Its-Kind “Hello Park” To Tuskegee, Alabama

Lionel Richie is spearheading an effort to create a community park in Tuskegee, Alabama. Its name? Hello Park.

“I lucked out. When you find a song that not only people like to sing but also is a common word that everybody says, it pretty much solves the whole [naming] problem,” Richie says. “I think it’s going to be two-fold, it’s going to be a welcoming place and it has an instant identity to it.”

Hello Park is one of 100 community projects that will be completed this year as part of Lowe’s Hometowns, a five-year, $100 million commitment from Lowe’s to rebuild and revitalize community spaces nationwide.

Richie had been researching ways to give back to his hometown for some time when he heard about Lowe’s Hometowns. Impressed with the program, the American Idol judge decided to nominate an undeveloped plot of land his family owns across the street from the entrance to Tuskegee University to become “a place for meditation and a place to reflect.”

“I decided to take that land right across the street and turn that into a welcoming place, not only for visitors coming to Tuskegee, but also for the students and faculty to be able to sit and basically bathe and meditate in the history of Tuskegee University and the surrounding area,” Richie explains. “There’s George Washing Carver, Booker T. Washington, the Tuskegee Airmen… there’s so much history in that area. It needed a gathering spot. It needed a place where people could come and talk and reflect.”

"This is going to be that place, where you come and you talk to the spirits, if you will,” he adds.

The future home of Hello Park. Lowe's Hometowns

Richie’s roots in Tuskegee run deep. One hundred-plus years deep. He grew up on the campus of Tuskegee University in a home given to his grandparents as a gift from Booker T. Washington and he graduated from the prestigious HBCU in 1974.

“What inspired me to be what I am came from that town,” Richie says. “There was a point in time when education was not offered for Blacks across America. Black universities and colleges were built to service that community. These stories need to come to light and they are still thriving. If I can be the messenger, or if I can be the teacher, in this case, to bring the message back home to Tuskegee and put my arms around it.

A self-described “frustrated gardener’s gardener,” Richie couldn't be happier to have Lowe’s and their experienced volunteers as his partners in bringing Hello Park to life.

“It’s a dream come true, because now I have a real reason to show up with bulldozers and trees and grass,” he says with a laugh. “For me, it really is something that I love to do. Truthfully, I am a gardener. A lot of people don’t know that about me.”

Richie’s enthusiasm for the park has people in Tuskegee talking… in a good way.

“The rumor has gone out all over Tuskegee that Lionel obviously has too much money and too much time on his hands because he’s planting trees in Alabama that has nothing but trees,” he says, laughing again.

Richie's excitement is contagious.

“This is a lot of fun for me,” he says, “and it’s going to bring a lot of joy to generations hopefully to come, because this is my town. My hometown. I’m just excited about it.”

This year’s Lowe’s Hometowns projects were selected from 94 communities across 41 states and Washington, D.C. Projects include much-needed renovations to support the homeless services at Room In The Inn in Nashville; building an inclusive space for deaf and hard of hearing children at Aid the Silent in San Antonio; creating a grocery store-type space for the Community Food Basket in Idaho Falls; and installing new garage doors and flooring at the Wedington Volunteer Fire Department in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Hello Park is expected to open to the public later this year. For now, Richie is simply “trying not to be in the way too much.”

“Lowe’s has done this before,” he says. “I’m just tapping into their energy and resources to make this even better than my imagination could pull off. I’m excited to see the end result.”

For more information and to see the other projects included in this year’s initiative, visit lowes.com/hometowns.

