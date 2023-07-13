Lionel Richie Was Like A “Brother” To Kenny Rogers, Still Regularly Checks In On His Widow

Kenny Rogers' widow, Wanda, recently opened up about the final day of her husband's life, and the people and things that have brought her comfort since the music legend’s death.

Speaking with People, Wanda revealed that Kenny’s longtime friend, Lionel Richie, has been a particularly strong beacon of support over the past three years. She said that the “All Night Long” singer still calls to check in on her every 10 days or so.

"When things are tough, you know who your real friends are. And I think he knew," she explained. "[Lionel] is truly Kenny's brother. He definitely just wants to make sure that I'm always OK and the boys are OK. He just has the biggest heart."

Wanda, 56, and Kenny were together for nearly 30 years when he died in March 2020 at the age of 81. The couple’s twin sons, Justin and Jordan, recently celebrated their 19th birthday.

Wanda told People that their final day was spent at home, watching movies and eating Kenny’s favorite dish: vanilla ice cream with chocolate sauce.

Looking back, she said that losing Kenny at home has been a source of comfort in her grief, and that she still re-reads journal entries she made that day.

"I still get choked up reading it, but it does give me happiness that it was a day full of ice cream and movies," Wanda said. "With him passing away at home, you don't know how it affects kids. And Justin said the next morning, 'Mom, one thing about dad passing away at home…' And I thought, 'Uh-oh.' And he said, 'His sweet spirit will be here forever.' And I was like, 'High five to that. Yes, absolutely it will.'"

With some help from Richie, Wanda and the twins have identified signs that his spirit is, in fact, looking over them.

"There are little red birds around our house, and we can be talking about Kenny and one will land right on the balcony looking in the window. Everywhere we go, it's red birds," Wanda told People. "One thing Lionel said was, 'You don't have to ask for signs. It may not come right away, but you will get signs.' And that's ours."

