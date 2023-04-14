Style Lilly Pulitzer Just Slashed Prices In Its Only Sale Of The Season—Snag These Summer Styles For Up To 30% Off It’s the only sale of the season. By Grace Smith Grace Smith Instagram Website Grace Smith is a writer, editor, and creative consultant who got her start on a book review blog she launched in the 7th grade — and still runs. Now, she writes commerce and affiliate content across PEOPLE, Real Simple, Southern Living, and Better Homes & Gardens at Dotdash Meredith and moonlights at other publications. Grace covers commerce, travel, style, books, and lifestyle to start, and is interested in anything strongly rooted in aesthetics. In Fall 2022, she founded a travel and lifestyle newsletter called Place & Placebo; she's lived in Virginia, Hawai'i, Florida, and more, and is always asking where's next. She earned a BA in European History from Washington & Lee University with a Minor in Studio Art. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on April 14, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Lilly Pulitzer Spring is in full swing, and what better way to celebrate than stocking up on an iconic retailer’s one and only sale of the season? Lilly Pulitzer, hailed as an effortlessly vibrant pick to take you from church to the beach to errands, slashed prices across its entire site with 30 percent off most items from the brand in its Spring Fling sale. Lasting only a few days from April 14 to 16, you’ll want to snag these major markdowns while they last. To make it easier for you, we’ve rounded up a selection of stylish resort-ready sundresses, breezy blouses, colorful swimwear, and more. Here are 8 picks to get you started. 8 Top Picks From Lilly Pulitzer’s Spring Fling Sale Edith Eyelet Midi Dress, $208.60 (orig. $298) Del Rey Stretch Shift Dress, $124.60 (orig. $178) Delphie One-Piece, $110.60 (orig. $158) 5” Neilah Short, $61.60 (orig. $88) Klaudie Ruffle Sleeve Cotton Top, $68.60 (orig. $98) Kellyn Sweater, $68.60 (orig. $98) Martine Dress, $159.60 (orig. $228) UPF 50+ Luxletic Dania Dress, $124.60 (orig. $178) Lilly Pulitzer Edith Eyelet Midi Dress We’re always eyeing Lilly Pulitzer’s eyelet offerings. The embroidered texture instantly elevates any look, making it instantly chic. This elegant, feminine midi dress is sure to impress, with a delicate bow and gentle flower pattern in a vivid pink to draw all eyes towards you. BUY IT: $208.60 (orig. $298); lillypulitzer.com. Lilly Pulitzer Del Rey Stretch Shift Dress A stretch dress is always an excellent buy, and this dreamy style full of greens, blues, and (oh my!) a little pink is sure to be your go-to selection for any event this summer. The print evokes all your aquamarine daydreams, and shoppers appreciate its comfortable fit, making this sundress one of Lilly Pulitzer’s top sellers. BUY IT: $120.60 (orig. $178); lillypulitzer.com. Lilly Pulitzer Delphie One-Piece What April sale is complete without a pool-ready one piece to keep you company all summer long? Add in a paperback and a sweet tea and you’re golden. This flattering ruffled swimsuit has a full-coverage bottom perfect to take you to any adventure, available in a blue seersucker stripe and a daisy-patterned pink. BUY IT: $110.60 (orig. $158); lillypulitzer.com. Lilly Pulitzer 5” Neilah Short Reasons to love a modest, patterned pair of shorts? Endless. This 5-inch pair is the ultimate packable bottom for all your spring and summer travels—oh, and it’s machine-washable and wrinkle-resistant. Hello, vacation! The pull-on styling and easy fit make an “add to cart” click an easy yes. Snag this gorgeous print while it’s on sale. BUY IT: $61.60 (orig. $88); lillypulitzer.com. Lilly Pulitzer Klaudie Ruffle Sleeve Cotton Top This statement short-sleeve blouse makes an immediate splash at happy hour. The structural ruffles of the sleeves and neckline add visual interest, while the lightweight cotton keeps you cool on those days the Southern sun simply won’t let you catch a break. A notch neckline and front placket detail only add to this top’s effortless chic. Consider this compliment magnet this summer. BUY IT: $68.60 (orig. $98); lillypulitzer.com. Lilly Pulitzer Kellyn Sweater You might still find yourself encountering some cooler temperatures past sundown, even in the midst of July. In that case, opt for a soft and lightweight sweater like this Kellyn Sweater available for just $69. The classic crew neckline and straight fit, crafted from 100 percent cotton, makes it versatile for any time of year, while the light pink and blue colorways available evoke the breeziness of summer. BUY IT: $68.60 (orig. $98); lillypulitzer.com. Lilly Pulitzer Martine Dress How about an easy swing dress in a striking mosaic print? This flowy three-quarter sleeve design is ideal for dressier occasions this summer, like a backyard party or birthday dinner. This dress is made from Lilly Pulitzer’s signature Lileeze fabric, made to be airy and drape attractively in tandem. BUY IT: $159.60 (orig. $228); lillypulitzer.com. Lilly Pulitzer UPF 50+ Luxletic Dania Dress Spring and summer are made for hitting the green and the courts, and this all-in-one nylon dress will boost your performance, comfort, and style with UPF 50+ protection. The fitted, sleeveless tennis dress also includes a built-in bra (with removable cups) and practical undershort. Shop the look in striking pink, classic navy, or one of Lilly Pulitzer's signature prints. BUY IT: $124.60 (orig. $178); lillypulitzer.com.