Lilly Pulitzer's Splash Sale Is Here With Discounts Up To 50% Off—But Only For A Couple Of Days

Nothing says summer quite like vibrant Lilly Pulitzer colors and prints, and the Splash Sale is here to help you fill up your closet with warm weather favorites. The brand slashed prices on all kinds of summer styles up to 50 percent off, plus you’ll get free shipping on orders over $25. You’ll have to hurry, though, since the sale only lasts from June 28 through June 30. Lilly Pulitzer rarely has sales, so you don’t want to miss out on these deals.

Check out the Splash Sale to find discounted prices on dresses, skirts, shorts, bathing suits, shoes, and more. Our picks include these comfy knit shorts for just $44 and this eyelet ruffled tennis skirt with UPF protection for $59. Plus, grab this off-the-shoulder maxi for nearly $160 off. Shop even more Lilly Pulitzer deals below.

UPF 50+ Luxletic Monica Skort

Have a fashionable golf game with this UPF 50+ skort. It’s made of sweat-wicking performance twill that contains spandex for a bit of stretch. The attached shorts provide coverage for you to move around freely, and there are front and back pockets to hold your belongings.

BUY IT: Starting at $49 (orig. $98); lillypulitzer.com

Geri Off-The-Shoulder Midi Dress

This eyelet midi dress is breezy enough to wear on hot summer nights. The style features an off-the-shoulder neckline with scalloped edges, elastic waist, and waist tie. You can effortlessly dress it up or down: Wear the dress with sneakers for walking around during the day or with heels for a night out.

BUY IT: $189 (orig. $348); lillypulitzer.com

Flamenco One-Piece Swimsuit

You’ll definitely stand out at the pool or beach with the blue pattern or vivid pink hue of this bathing suit. Wear it strapless or with the included adjustable halter strap for two separate looks. The bandeau-style top has a unique twisted design with ruching down the front of the suit, built-in cups, and a full-coverage bottom.

BUY IT: $79 (orig. $154); lillypulitzer.com

Taron Mid-Rise Linen Pant

Lightweight linen pants are a must-have for the warmer months. This 100 percent Lagoon Linen style is easy to slip on and off over a bathing suit thanks to the pull-on drawstring waist. With the straight-leg silhouette and rolled hem, the pants will add a casual feel to any outfit.

BUY IT: $69 (orig. $128); lillypulitzer.com

Luxletic Asana Bra Tank

You can wear this adorable racerback tank for a workout class or just as an everyday top. The stretchy fabric and built-in shelf bra with removable cups make it ideal for exercising, while the white eyelet design is stylish enough to pair with jeans or a skirt.

BUY IT: $59 (orig. $108); lillypulitzer.com

UPF 50+ Luxletic Corrine Skort

This white skort has a floral eyelet print with UPF 50+ for extra sun protection, whether you’re on the court or out to brunch. It’s made of a nylon and spandex blend fabric with an elastic waistband and side pocket. The skort would look great worn with the matching Asana tank.

BUY IT: $59 (orig. $108); lillypulitzer.com

Parigi Skort Romper

Get the look of a dress with the ease of pants with this romper that features built-in shorts. It has a deep V-neck with billowy elbow-length sleeves and a flattering ruched waistband. One shopper commented that they feel “feminine and casual-chic” when wearing the romper.

BUY IT: $94 (orig. $168); lillypulitzer.com

UPF 50+ Luxletic Dania Dress

Perfect for tennis, pickleball, or running errands, this sleeveless racerback dress is made of high-performance UPF 50+ Meryl Nylon Pique material. The collared V-neck dress has built-in shorts, a bra with removable cups, and a tiered, ruffled skirt. Plus, the blue and pink print is adorned with cute palm trees.

BUY IT: $99 (orig. $178); lillypulitzer.com

Jenna Wedge

Add these gold metallic heels to any casual outfit to go from day to night. The sandals have a 3-inch cork-wrapped wedge with an ankle strap to keep your feet steady while walking. The upper part of the shoe is made from Nappa Perlato Leather, so it’s soft to the touch and durable for repeated use.

BUY IT: $109 (orig. $198); lillypulitzer.com

Adela Maxi Cover-Up

You’ll look so chic at the beach with this maxi-length cover up dress, and the white lace design would be perfect to wear for a bachelorette trip, too. Though it’s long, the sheer fabric will keep you cool. The wrap coverup has long sleeves and a sash waist tie.

BUY IT: $94 (orig. $178); lillypulitzer.com

Kylar Knit Short

The ombre cantaloupe and pink shades of these shorts feel so summery. The sweatshorts have a pull-on, mid-rise waist with a 5-inch inseam, and the cozy terry cloth material is great for lounging.

BUY IT: $44 (orig. $78); lillypulitzer.com

Kienna Cardigan

The design of this open-front cardigan is so classic that it can be worn for years to come. The sweater is made with the brand’s machine-washable Resort Tweed fabric, and it features a hook-and-eye closure with four gold button-accented patch pockets. Throw it over a T-shirt and jeans to instantly elevate your outfit.

BUY IT: $84 (orig. $158); lillypulitzer.com

