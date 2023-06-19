The Oxford Artist Creating Pint-Sized Versions Of Mississippi Landmarks

Bigger isn’t always better, as artist Lee Harper has learned. The Oxford, Mississippi-based artist studied art at college and was always making and creating.

“I started freelance painting out of college and just picked up stuff here and there. Honestly, I've made stuff forever and not just painting, but absolutely anything, including a deck on our house, just a maker of things no matter what size,” she says.

Lee Harper

But it wasn’t until her son was young that she found her creative calling.

“When our son was five or six, I hated Elf on the Shelf. I'm like, ‘That thing is so creepy, so I'm going to do a funny skeleton for the week of Halloween and have him do something fun each day of the week leading up to it.’"

She shared photos with her family and the series gained traction on social media as people asked when “Mr. Bones” the miniature skeleton would return. But it was the miniature version of The Hoka, a long-gone Oxford landmark, that really took off.

“Several years ago, the arts association had a big fundraiser at Christmas. It's called an ornament auction, but you can donate anything,” she recalls. “For some reason I thought, hey, I'm going to make a little bitty Hoka, the old theater and restaurant here in the seventies and eighties that people just loved. People have such a soft spot for it and loads of crazy stories come from there.”

From there, the tidal wave of orders started as locals asked Harper to make miniature versions of their own homes and beloved locales in Oxford and beyond. This year, her work attracted the attention of the Walter Anderson Museum of Art in Ocean Springs, who asked her to create a version of Anderson’s home to be displayed in the museum.

“It has been the project of a lifetime because, first of all, Walter Anderson's a huge deal, so I was totally honored that they asked me. But second of all, there're photos of the outside of the house, but there are only two photos of the attic upstairs and none of the downstairs.” Harper had to do research, sorting through old photos and even interviewing Anderson’s children to mine their memories to help bring the creation to life.

“They didn't think they would remember very much. They remembered a ton, including lots of cool stories that went with the things, like the phonograph that was always on the floor in Walter's room and Leif dancing in there with him.”

Her Anderson house will be on display soon and she is still open to commissions.

“This is the most fulfilled I've ever been making stuff because it's not just painting, it's researching stuff, storytelling, a little bit of private investigating, sometimes I find old photos for reference photos. It's whittling, it's painting, it's carving. It's everything, it's sculpting in clay, it's engineering for Pete's sakes, for how to make things work,” she says. “I have never had such a good time.”