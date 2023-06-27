First Leatherback Sea Turtle Nest In More Than A Decade Discovered On Outer Banks Island

The leatherback is the largest sea turtle in the world, weighing up to 2,000 pounds and measuring up to 6-and-a-half feet as adults.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Published on June 27, 2023
Leatherback nest
Outer Banks wildlife officials have a lot to shell-ebrate after the recent discovery of a leatherback sea turtle nest on Ocracoke Island.

On June 20, a leatherback nest with 93 eggs was laid on the beach and found in the early morning on a routine turtle patrol. Because the nest was right at the high tide line, park biologists relocated all 93 eggs to a safer spot on the beach. 

According to Cape Hatteras National Seashore, it’s the first time a leatherback sea turtle has nested on the island in 11 years. Leatherback nests were previously found on Ocracoke Island in 2012 and 2007, and on Hatteras Island in 2022, 2009 and 2004.

The leatherback is the largest sea turtle in the world, weighing up to 2,000 pounds and measuring up to 6-and-a-half feet as adults. The species is currently listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act. According to NOAA, it is estimated that their global population has declined 40% over the past three generations.

The nesting season for leatherback sea turtles runs from March to July. Female leatherbacks nest every 2 to 4 years. The eggs incubate approximately two months before leatherback hatchlings emerge from the nest

Under natural conditions, roughly 10% of hatchlings will be eaten by predators on the beach. Only about 25% of those that make it to the ocean will survive the first few days in the water. Only 6% of those will last the first year.

According to data from seaturtle.org, there have been 114 sea turtle nests laid on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore so far this season. The nests include 104 loggerheads, four green, two Kemp’s Ridley, and now one leatherback.

As nesting season continues on beaches all over the South, residents and visitors are asked to help protect sea turtles by cleaning up after trips to the beach, filling in holes, knocking down sandcastles, and most importantly, by keeping lights off at night.

