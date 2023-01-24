Le Creuset’s Heart-Filled Valentine’s Day Collection Is Perfect For Gifting, And It Starts At Just $15

Chocolates and flowers are fine gifts—but if you really want to impress your Valentine this year, treat them to something that they’ll enjoy for years. Le Creuset’s Valentine’s Day collection is full of limited-edition stoneware and cooking accessories that are perfect for gifting or whipping up the most romantic Valentine’s Day dessert in.

Whether surprising your loved one with a heart-filled coffee mug to show your love for them or cooking a delicious meal in the love-themed mini cocottes, Le Creuset’s collection is the place to shop for memorable Valentine’s Day gifts.

A holiday to show your loved ones how much you care, there’s no need to drop a pretty penny on gifts. We’ve compiled a list of our favorite pieces from the collection under $100—most of which are under $50.

11 Le Creuset Valentine’s Day Gifts Under $100

Read more below to pick out a sweet gift for your loved one or to treat yourself this February.

Mini Cocotte with Heart Knob

Cap off a romantic dinner with a sweet dessert served in the Mini Cocotte with Heart Knob. You can whip up cobblers, gratins, pot pies, and many other recipes in the 8-ounce stoneware. Available in bright red, black, or white, the solid stoneware comes topped with a gold foiled heart-shaped knob for a subtle yet lovely touch. Dishwasher-safe and oven-safe for up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, the cocotte makes delicious desserts to share with your Valentine easily with minimal cleanup.

BUY IT: $32; lecreuset.com

L’Amour Collection Utensil Crock

For the chef in your life that loves to beautifully display and organize their kitchen tools, the L’Amour Collection Utensil Crock is a thoughtful Valentine’s Day gift. The white glazed stoneware is dotted with mini pink and red hearts that will add a small pop of color to the kitchen countertop. The 1-quart container has plenty of space to store a variety of kitchen utensils. If you want to surprise your date, gift it as a vase filled with a pretty bouquet of flowers.

BUY IT: $36; lecreuset.com

L’Amour Collection Spatula

At only $15, the L’Amour Collection Spatula is a sweet gift that your Valentine will enjoy at a price-point you’ll love. The spatula has a wooden handle and a white silicone paddle that is covered with pink and red hearts. Flexible and non-abrasive, the spatula will mix up any Valentine’s Day treat.

BUY IT: $15; lecreuset.com

6-Cup Heart Cakelet Pan

Bake a Valentine’s Day dessert with the 6-Cup Heart Cakelet Pan. The pan makes six jumbo heart-shaped muffins and has a PFOA-free silicone nonstick coating that allows for easy cakelet removal and cleanup—keeping your hearts from breaking. A fun treat, the personal heart-shaped cakes can be decorated with frosting and sprinkles for a unique touch.

BUY IT: $25.20 (orig. $36); lecreuset.com

Heart Spoon Rest

Your loved one will think of you every time they cook when they place a utensil down on this Heart Spoon Rest. Keeping countertops and tabletops clean, the premium stoneware heart-shaped rest acts as a catch-all for messy spoons. The pink and red rest will need cleaning from time to time, conveniently it’s dishwasher-safe and chip-resistant.

BUY IT: $30; lecreuset.com

L’Amour Collection Loaf Pan

Banana bread and pumpkin loaves are simple bakes that are always great breakfast or after-work snacks. The L’Amour Collection Loaf Pan makes everything from sweet loaves of bread to meatloaf—making the versatile dish a staple in your loved one’s kitchen. Made of premium stoneware, the white pan with mini pink and red hearts provides even cooking thanks to its excellent heat distribution. The glazed surface acts as a nonstick coating and as such, little oil or butter is needed for easy loaf removal.

BUY IT: $60; lecreuset.com

L’Amour Collection Hostess Tray

For the host in your life, the L’Amour Collection Hostess Tray will level up their next gathering. The flat rectangular tray features artisanal hearts in the corners and a gold rim. At 11.25 inches long and 6.25 inches wide, the tray perfectly serves appetizers, side dishes, and mini desserts. The stoneware’s colorful nonporous glaze helps protect against chips and scratches—no need to worry about passing a delicate platter between guests.

BUY IT: $50, lecreuset.com

L’OVEn Collection Hydration Bottle

Making sure your partner is well-hydrated might as well be a love language itself, and the L’OVEn Collection Hydration Bottle will certainly make them feel the love. The 17-fluid ounce stainless steel bottle with a lid is covered with rainbow-colored hearts. The whimsical bottle will keep your drink at its optimal temperature for hours thanks to its double-walled vacuum insulation and an internal copper layer.

BUY IT: $50; lecreuset.com

L’Amour Collection Mini Cocotte

Wearing your heart on your sleeve—and your cookware, the L’Amour Collection Mini Cocotte brings love to any meal. In red, pink, or white, the stoneware pieces are adorned with mini hearts. Stay inside this Valentine’s Day and enjoy a gratin, pot pie, or dessert from these cute cocottes. Cleaning up after a romantic dinner is simple with minimal dishes as the stoneware works in the broiler, oven, microwave, and dishwasher.

BUY IT: $32; lecreuset.com

L’Amour Collection Demi Kettle

It’s easy to settle into a morning routine but the L’Amour Collection Demi Kettle will make you fall in love with your tea or coffee all over again. The white kettle with a band of pink and red mini hearts will instantly brighten your morning. Made of enamel-coated steel, the demi kettle is highly durable and chip- and stain-resistant.

BUY IT: $90; lecreuset.com

L’Amour Collection Mugs

Coffee mugs are a go-to gift, and the L’Amour Collection Mug is pretty enough that it’ll sit at the front of your partner’s mug cabinet. Available in red, pink, or white—the thick stoneware mugs are covered in hand-applied heart appliques. The 14-ounce mugs can hold a hearty caffeinated drink. Pairing perfectly with the Demi kettle, bundle up the Demi Kettle and Two Mugs for $117.

BUY IT: $24; lecreuset.com