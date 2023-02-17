Le Creuset Has Discounts Up To 43% Off This Presidents’ Day Weekend

For kitchenware that lasts for years and can even be passed from generation to generation, no one does it better than Le Creuset. Its high-quality stoneware is crafted to withstand the test of time—and having recently launched a stunning new color, Le Creuset shows no signs of slowing down. Even better, you can save big at the retailer this weekend.

There’s no better time than a sale to stock up on cookware you can use again and again, and this Presidents’ Day, Le Creuset has discounts on popular must-have kitchen staples. With bakeware and dishware deeply discounted—up to 43 percent off—you can score massive savings.

8 Presidents’ Day Le Creuset Deals

Le Creuset

Dinner Plates Set of Four

Made of premium stoneware, the Le Creuset Dinner Plates are a long-lasting, timeless pick. They’re available in a variety of colors, so you pick the perfect set to match your dining room. The plates are also dishwasher-safe and scratch- and chip-resistant thanks to their vibrant glaze. The dishes come in a set of four and are available in 10.5-inch and 11.25-inch options.

Also on sale for 20 percent off are the smaller Salad Plates.

BUY IT: Starting at $64 (orig. $80), lecreuset.com

Le Creuset

Soup Bowls Set of Four

There’s nothing more satisfying than a big bowl of delicious soup. And Le Creuset’s Soup Bowl Set holds a hearty amount with a capacity of 22 ounces. The set of four bowls are great to break out when having guests over, and like Le Creuset’s plates, the bowls are also dishwasher-safe and chip-resistant. Crafted from premium stoneware, the bowls are plenty sturdy for entertaining. The bowls are currently available in cerise red, white, and marseille blue.

BUY IT: $54.40 (orig. $68); lecreuset.com

Le Creuset

Pasta Bowls Set of Four

Like soup, pasta is great for filling the stomach and the soul. Enjoying a plate of pasta in a proper dish like Le Creuset’s Pasta Bowls will elevate even the most straightforward noodle recipe. The set of four bowls is available in 8.5-inch and 9.75-inch options and comes in cerise red, Caribbean blue, marseille blue, and white. Le Creuset’s high-quality stoneware and glaze ensure that the pasta bowls are chip-resistant and dishwasher-safe as well.

BUY IT: Starting at $57.60 (orig. $72); lecreuset.com

Le Creuset

Mini Round Cocotte

The 8-ounce Mini Round Cocotte is the perfect single-serve dish. It can go straight from the stove or oven to the tabletop, so you can prepare a delicious meal or dessert and serve it right from the stoneware. Great for soup, baked dishes, and homemade cobblers, the stoneware evenly disperses heat to ensure your meal is properly cooked. Each comes with a lid, is available in a variety of colors, and is dishwasher- and microwave-safe.

BUY IT: $22 (orig. $32); lecreuset.com

Le Creuset

Square Griddle

A versatile piece of cookware, the Le Creuset Square Griddle whips up everything from pancakes to sizzling fajitas. The griddle can be used on grills, ovens, stoves (including induction tops), and any other cooktop. The enameled cast ironware needs no seasoning and is dishwasher-safe. The 9.5-inch by 9.5-inch griddle is available in a variety of colors.

BUY IT: $100 (orig. $175); lecreuset.com

Le Creuset

Shallow Round Oven

A Le Creuset classic, the Shallow Round Oven is a kitchen staple. The 2.75-quart cookware requires no seasoning and is ready to use as soon as it’s delivered to your door. It’s useful for a wide variety of recipes, from side dishes to casseroles, and it’s compatible with all cooktops and oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. With handles and a stainless steel knob on the airtight lid, you can easily transport the round oven from the cooktop to the tabletop for serving.

BUY IT: $180 (orig. $290); lecreuset.com

Le Creuset

Heritage Square Baking Dishes Set Of Two

Whether you’re baking a casserole for the family or a side dish for two, the Heritage Square Baking Dishes Set Of Two has you covered. The collection of Le Creuset’s most popular bakeware sizes—the 5-inch and 8-inch dishes—allows you to cook everything from a large baked dessert to small gratins. The premium stoneware baking dishes provide even heat distribution for perfectly even browning.

BUY IT: $58 (orig. $75); lecreuset.com

Le Creuset

Pie Baking Set

There’s nothing quite like a fresh pie out of the oven. Le Creuset’s Pie Baking Set has everything you need for a delicious baked dessert—minus the ingredients, of course. The cerise red stoneware dish is made of premium ceramic stoneware and can handle temperatures from -9 degrees to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. The set also comes with a hollow pie bird, perfect for letting out steam from the filling while it’s in the oven, which helps prevent dreaded spillover.

BUY IT: $50 (orig. $71); lecreuset.com