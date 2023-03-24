This Adorable Mini Flower Cocotte Is Just What You Need For Spring Entertaining, And It’s Only $32

It comes in several bright and pastel colors.

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Published on March 24, 2023

Le Creuset Mini Cocotte with Flower Lid
Photo:

Le Creuset 

Now that spring is here, it’s time to gather all your warm weather entertaining essentials. And one item you absolutely need is this Le Creuset Mini Cocotte. Not only is its tiny size so cute, but the lid also has a flower design that’s perfect for the season—and it’s only $32.

The best-selling cocotte is made of stoneware that evenly distributes heat to perfectly cook your dishes. It maintains food temperature and retains heat, too, so you can use it for serving guests, saving you the extra step of plating. Plus, it’s so pretty that it will look like a piece of table decor. 

The mini cocotte is covered with a scratch- and stain-resistant glaze that will last, allowing you to continue to use it for years to come. It also features a nonstick interior enamel for quick cleanups, so you can get back to your guests even faster—no need to spend half the party scrubbing dishes.

You can carry the pot by the two easy-to-grab side handles without worrying about dropping it or spilling. The small size holds up to 8 fluid ounces, and it’s ideal for cooking dishes like individual cobblers and pot pies, according to Le Creuset. The cocotte can withstand temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and it’s safe to use in the freezer, oven, microwave, broiler, and dishwasher.

Shop the mini cocotte in a bunch of spring-ready colors like lavender, pastel blue, bright yellow, and light pink. The colors will brighten up your kitchen all season long. You could even place it on the counter filled with Easter candy for guests to grab. 

Prepare your kitchen for spring entertaining with the Le Creuset Mini Cocotte. With its flower lid and bright colors, it’s sure to wow your guests. Shop it now at Le Creuset and Amazon for $32.

