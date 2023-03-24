Food and Recipes Kitchen Assistant This Adorable Mini Flower Cocotte Is Just What You Need For Spring Entertaining, And It’s Only $32 It comes in several bright and pastel colors. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on March 24, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Le Creuset Now that spring is here, it’s time to gather all your warm weather entertaining essentials. And one item you absolutely need is this Le Creuset Mini Cocotte. Not only is its tiny size so cute, but the lid also has a flower design that’s perfect for the season—and it’s only $32. The best-selling cocotte is made of stoneware that evenly distributes heat to perfectly cook your dishes. It maintains food temperature and retains heat, too, so you can use it for serving guests, saving you the extra step of plating. Plus, it’s so pretty that it will look like a piece of table decor. Le Creuset BUY IT: $32; lecreuset.com and amazon.com The mini cocotte is covered with a scratch- and stain-resistant glaze that will last, allowing you to continue to use it for years to come. It also features a nonstick interior enamel for quick cleanups, so you can get back to your guests even faster—no need to spend half the party scrubbing dishes. Le Creuset BUY IT: $32; lecreuset.com and amazon.com You can carry the pot by the two easy-to-grab side handles without worrying about dropping it or spilling. The small size holds up to 8 fluid ounces, and it’s ideal for cooking dishes like individual cobblers and pot pies, according to Le Creuset. The cocotte can withstand temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and it’s safe to use in the freezer, oven, microwave, broiler, and dishwasher. Le Creuset BUY IT: $32; lecreuset.com This Hidden Amazon Section Has The Prettiest Easter Decor To Liven Up Your Home, Starting At Just $12 Shop the mini cocotte in a bunch of spring-ready colors like lavender, pastel blue, bright yellow, and light pink. The colors will brighten up your kitchen all season long. You could even place it on the counter filled with Easter candy for guests to grab. Prepare your kitchen for spring entertaining with the Le Creuset Mini Cocotte. With its flower lid and bright colors, it’s sure to wow your guests. Shop it now at Le Creuset and Amazon for $32. More Must-Shop Products Take Clean Air With You Wherever You Go With This Mini Portable Air Purifier That’s On Sale At Amazon Amazon Shoppers Say This SPF Face Moisturizer Gives Their Skin A ‘Radiant Glow,’ And It’s Just $12 This Is The Only Anti-Frizz Cream I've Used On My Curly Hair For Years, And You Can Get It For Just $11 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit