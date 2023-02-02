Le Creuset’s Newest Color Is So Stunning, We Want Every Piece—But Hurry, It’s Already Selling Out

It’s a modern classic that’ll last for generations.

By
Lily Gray
Lily Gray
Lily Gray

Lily Gray is an Associate eCommerce Home Editor for Dotdash Meredith. She has been writing for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living since 2020, covering the best products in the home and lifestyle spaces. As a shopping expert, Lily has spent the last few years testing products and researching trends in home decor, furniture, cleaning, organizing, kitchenware, home improvement, and gardening. Previously, she was a Home and Shopping writer for the Dotdash Meredith news and deals eCommerce team, and contributed to PEOPLE, Real Simple, Food & Wine, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Shape, and All Recipes. Lily attended Iowa State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Journalism and Mass Communications and Political Science.

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on February 2, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Le Creuset Matte Navy Release Tout
Photo:

Le Creuset

When we think of durable kitchen workhorses that stand the test of time, Le Creuset tops the list. The iconic French cookware brand is home to heirloom-quality cast iron and stoneware that can last generations. Another signature? Le Creuset is unmatched when it comes to cookware styling with fresh colors and seasonal collections. And it just launched its newest color that’s sure to always stay in fashion: Matte Navy.  

Inspired by the deep sea, American fashion (think Ralph Lauren blazers), and vintage china, navy is one of those rare hues that always looks fresh no matter what. The new color is available in popular Le Creuset products like Dutch ovens, casserole dishes, cast iron skillets, braisers, and tableware. Be warned: Matte navy items are already selling out, so be sure to check them out while they’re still available. 

Round Dutch Oven

Le Creuset

BUY IT: Starting at $420; lecreuset.com

This color is “a deep blue so beloved, so classic, so true it could only be Matte Navy,” according to the brand’s site, and further modernized by its “flat finish and cool stainless steel knob.” Le Creuset adds, “this navy needs no introduction, as it makes itself at home with crisp, timeless elegance kitchen to table, day into night. Born with a French accent, it’s pure Le Creuset in style and function: traditionally fashionable, enduringly versatile.”

The matte finish is a modern contrast to the brand’s signature glossy finish, but that doesn’t mean it’ll lose its flair over time. If you already have Le Creuset cookware, the brand suggests pairing Matte Navy with its Flame or Sea Salt colors, but the dark neutral will look good with just about anything in your kitchen. 

Braiser

Le Creuset

BUY IT: $368; lecreuset.com

While the newest color is sure to anchor your kitchen for a lifetime, so will the cookware itself. It has some of the best cast iron on the market, making it well worth the investment. The Round Dutch Oven, for example, is crafted from enamel-coated cast iron that can transition from stovetop to oven to table as it sautés, fries, braises, roasts, and bakes delicious dishes. It’s a kitchen must-have for soups, stews, breads, and more. 

Similarly, the cast iron braiser functions as a shallow Dutch oven for easy one-pan meals like pasta, stir frys, sauces, and casseroles. Its domed lid locks in steam and moisture for particularly tender meats, and the nonstick coating is easy to clean. If you’re looking for a new cast iron skillet, check out this option that features a black satin enamel coating for easy cleaning without sacrificing heat retention—and you can shop it in the Matte Navy color. 

Heritage Rectangular Casserole

Le Creuset

BUY IT: $135; lecreuset.com

If you already have all the cast iron your kitchen needs, consider the Le Creuset stoneware and tableware options that make weeknight dinners beautiful. The Heritage Rectangular Casserole is designed to help you achieve one-pan dishes like casseroles and desserts. It can even cook meat and vegetables thanks to its expert heat retention and steam-trapping lid. And with the Matte Navy color, the dishwasher-safe dish is meant for easy and eye-catching entertaining. 

You can even grab tableware like ceramic dinner and salad plates in the Matte Navy shade. They’re safe to use in the dishwasher, microwave, freezer, and oven to stand up to everyday use. But grab them fast, the Matte Navy pasta and soup bowls are already sold out. 

Head to Le Creuset to shop its newest Matte Navy color collection that’s as timeless as its best-selling cookware. 

Matte Coupe Dinner Plates, Set of 4

Le Creuset

BUY IT: $68; lecreuset.com

More Must-Shop Products

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Le Creuset Valentine's Day Collection Tout
Le Creuset’s Heart-Filled Valentine’s Day Collection Is Perfect For Gifting, And It Starts At Just $15
Amazon Lodge Sale Tout
Amazon Quietly Slashed Prices On Lodge Cookware By Up To 42 Percent
Le Creuset pumpkin bakeware
Le Creuset Just Released The Cutest Pumpkin-Shaped Cookware To Get You Ready For Fall
How to Clean an Enameled Cast Iron
Learn How to Clean and Care For Your Enameled Cast Iron
Le Creuset Cookware
The Best Non-Toxic Cookware Brands, According to Thousands of Online Shoppers
Early Cast Iron Cookware Deals Roundup Tout
We’re Stocking Up On Cast Iron Cookware Ahead Of Black Friday—Here Are The 24 Best Deals
Le Creuset Factory to Table Sale
Le Creuset's Factory to Table Sale Is Offering Up to 50% Off Select Items—But Not for Long
Sur La Table Sale Tout
Cookware Brands Like Le Creuset And All-Clad Are Currently On Sale For Up To 62% Off At Sur La Table
Caraway Cookware Set
The Best Early Black Friday Kitchen Deals To Shop From Lodge, Le Creuset, And More For Up To 55% Off
Black Friday Shopping Editor Picks Tout
From Duvet Cover Sets To Holiday Serveware, Here’s What Our Shopping Editor Is Buying For Cyber Monday
Le Creuset Signature Skillet
Le Creuset's Signature Skillet Is a Worthwhile Investment Your Kitchen Will Appreciate
Last-Minute Holiday Gifts For The Home Chefs In Your Life That Will Actually Arrive Before Christmas tout
13 Last-Minute Holiday Gifts For The Home Chefs In Your Life That Will Actually Arrive Before Christmas
Cast iron tout
These Kitchen Deals Are Already Live Ahead of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
Woman Cooking in Skillet
The Best Ceramic Cookware for Every Budget
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Double Dutch Oven With Loop Handles
This Best-Selling Lodge Dutch Oven Makes 'The Best' Cornbread, Chili, And Pot Roast—And It's On Sale For $50
Great Jones Early Labor Day Sale
This Retro Cookware Brand Will Make You Feel Like You're Back in Grandma's Kitchen—and It's Having a Rare Sale