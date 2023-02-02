Food and Recipes Kitchen Assistant Le Creuset’s Newest Color Is So Stunning, We Want Every Piece—But Hurry, It’s Already Selling Out It’s a modern classic that’ll last for generations. By Lily Gray Lily Gray Lily Gray is an Associate eCommerce Home Editor for Dotdash Meredith. She has been writing for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living since 2020, covering the best products in the home and lifestyle spaces. As a shopping expert, Lily has spent the last few years testing products and researching trends in home decor, furniture, cleaning, organizing, kitchenware, home improvement, and gardening. Previously, she was a Home and Shopping writer for the Dotdash Meredith news and deals eCommerce team, and contributed to PEOPLE, Real Simple, Food & Wine, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Shape, and All Recipes. Lily attended Iowa State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Journalism and Mass Communications and Political Science. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on February 2, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Le Creuset When we think of durable kitchen workhorses that stand the test of time, Le Creuset tops the list. The iconic French cookware brand is home to heirloom-quality cast iron and stoneware that can last generations. Another signature? Le Creuset is unmatched when it comes to cookware styling with fresh colors and seasonal collections. And it just launched its newest color that’s sure to always stay in fashion: Matte Navy. Inspired by the deep sea, American fashion (think Ralph Lauren blazers), and vintage china, navy is one of those rare hues that always looks fresh no matter what. The new color is available in popular Le Creuset products like Dutch ovens, casserole dishes, cast iron skillets, braisers, and tableware. Be warned: Matte navy items are already selling out, so be sure to check them out while they’re still available. Le Creuset BUY IT: Starting at $420; lecreuset.com This color is “a deep blue so beloved, so classic, so true it could only be Matte Navy,” according to the brand’s site, and further modernized by its “flat finish and cool stainless steel knob.” Le Creuset adds, “this navy needs no introduction, as it makes itself at home with crisp, timeless elegance kitchen to table, day into night. Born with a French accent, it’s pure Le Creuset in style and function: traditionally fashionable, enduringly versatile.” The matte finish is a modern contrast to the brand’s signature glossy finish, but that doesn’t mean it’ll lose its flair over time. If you already have Le Creuset cookware, the brand suggests pairing Matte Navy with its Flame or Sea Salt colors, but the dark neutral will look good with just about anything in your kitchen. Le Creuset BUY IT: $368; lecreuset.com While the newest color is sure to anchor your kitchen for a lifetime, so will the cookware itself. It has some of the best cast iron on the market, making it well worth the investment. The Round Dutch Oven, for example, is crafted from enamel-coated cast iron that can transition from stovetop to oven to table as it sautés, fries, braises, roasts, and bakes delicious dishes. It’s a kitchen must-have for soups, stews, breads, and more. Similarly, the cast iron braiser functions as a shallow Dutch oven for easy one-pan meals like pasta, stir frys, sauces, and casseroles. Its domed lid locks in steam and moisture for particularly tender meats, and the nonstick coating is easy to clean. If you’re looking for a new cast iron skillet, check out this option that features a black satin enamel coating for easy cleaning without sacrificing heat retention—and you can shop it in the Matte Navy color. Le Creuset BUY IT: $135; lecreuset.com If you already have all the cast iron your kitchen needs, consider the Le Creuset stoneware and tableware options that make weeknight dinners beautiful. The Heritage Rectangular Casserole is designed to help you achieve one-pan dishes like casseroles and desserts. It can even cook meat and vegetables thanks to its expert heat retention and steam-trapping lid. And with the Matte Navy color, the dishwasher-safe dish is meant for easy and eye-catching entertaining. You can even grab tableware like ceramic dinner and salad plates in the Matte Navy shade. They’re safe to use in the dishwasher, microwave, freezer, and oven to stand up to everyday use. But grab them fast, the Matte Navy pasta and soup bowls are already sold out. 