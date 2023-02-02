Le Creuset’s Newest Color Is So Stunning, We Want Every Piece—But Hurry, It’s Already Selling Out

When we think of durable kitchen workhorses that stand the test of time, Le Creuset tops the list. The iconic French cookware brand is home to heirloom-quality cast iron and stoneware that can last generations. Another signature? Le Creuset is unmatched when it comes to cookware styling with fresh colors and seasonal collections. And it just launched its newest color that’s sure to always stay in fashion: Matte Navy.

Inspired by the deep sea, American fashion (think Ralph Lauren blazers), and vintage china, navy is one of those rare hues that always looks fresh no matter what. The new color is available in popular Le Creuset products like Dutch ovens, casserole dishes, cast iron skillets, braisers, and tableware. Be warned: Matte navy items are already selling out, so be sure to check them out while they’re still available.

BUY IT: Starting at $420; lecreuset.com

This color is “a deep blue so beloved, so classic, so true it could only be Matte Navy,” according to the brand’s site, and further modernized by its “flat finish and cool stainless steel knob.” Le Creuset adds, “this navy needs no introduction, as it makes itself at home with crisp, timeless elegance kitchen to table, day into night. Born with a French accent, it’s pure Le Creuset in style and function: traditionally fashionable, enduringly versatile.”

The matte finish is a modern contrast to the brand’s signature glossy finish, but that doesn’t mean it’ll lose its flair over time. If you already have Le Creuset cookware, the brand suggests pairing Matte Navy with its Flame or Sea Salt colors, but the dark neutral will look good with just about anything in your kitchen.

BUY IT: $368; lecreuset.com

While the newest color is sure to anchor your kitchen for a lifetime, so will the cookware itself. It has some of the best cast iron on the market, making it well worth the investment. The Round Dutch Oven, for example, is crafted from enamel-coated cast iron that can transition from stovetop to oven to table as it sautés, fries, braises, roasts, and bakes delicious dishes. It’s a kitchen must-have for soups, stews, breads, and more.

Similarly, the cast iron braiser functions as a shallow Dutch oven for easy one-pan meals like pasta, stir frys, sauces, and casseroles. Its domed lid locks in steam and moisture for particularly tender meats, and the nonstick coating is easy to clean. If you’re looking for a new cast iron skillet, check out this option that features a black satin enamel coating for easy cleaning without sacrificing heat retention—and you can shop it in the Matte Navy color.

BUY IT: $135; lecreuset.com

If you already have all the cast iron your kitchen needs, consider the Le Creuset stoneware and tableware options that make weeknight dinners beautiful. The Heritage Rectangular Casserole is designed to help you achieve one-pan dishes like casseroles and desserts. It can even cook meat and vegetables thanks to its expert heat retention and steam-trapping lid. And with the Matte Navy color, the dishwasher-safe dish is meant for easy and eye-catching entertaining.

You can even grab tableware like ceramic dinner and salad plates in the Matte Navy shade. They’re safe to use in the dishwasher, microwave, freezer, and oven to stand up to everyday use. But grab them fast, the Matte Navy pasta and soup bowls are already sold out.

Head to Le Creuset to shop its newest Matte Navy color collection that’s as timeless as its best-selling cookware.

BUY IT: $68; lecreuset.com