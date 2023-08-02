Psst! Le Creuset’s Factory To Table Sale Is Happening Online Now—Here Are 9 Of The Best Deals

Le Creuset occupies a special place in our hearts. Each Southern chef knows that the heirloom-quality cookware brand performs like no other—and looks fantastic on the dining room table, too. The sizzle just sounds sweeter in a Le Creuset skillet. Since each piece lasts through generations, using one of the brand’s pots, pans, or other offerings may also summon up peaceful, homey memories of learning Mama’s secret recipes on a slow summer afternoon.

The iconic French brand is the cream of the crop, which means sales can be few and far in between. For a limited time, Le Creuset is offering up to 50 percent off certain cookware items online in its Factory to Table sale, so now’s the time to stock up. You could add to your own collection, start one for a family member, or even snag a few pieces to use as wedding or housewarming gifts. We’ve compiled 9 of the best deals on these much-needed cooking and home essentials.

The Best Le Creuset Factory To Table Sale Deals

Le Creuset Signature Chef’s Oven

Le Creuset

This top seller of the Factory to Table sale comes in 16 gorgeous hues, with 14 still in stock. For 35 percent off, it’s practically a miracle that they’re not all sold out already—so you’ll want to act quickly for your preferred shade. This dishwasher-safe cookware is “the ideal vessel for soups, pastas, braising and even baking,” according to the brand, and is suitable for all stove tops including induction burners. Its curved sides make stirring even more efficient so it’s an excellent choice for your most famous soups and sauces.

Le Creuset Traditional 9-Inch Skillet

Le Creuset

Skillets get a ton of use within the household as versatile workhorses that can tackle a variety of tasks within the kitchen and the cuisine. This easy-to-clean 9-inch skillet, available in nine signature colorways, can sear, saute, stir-fry, and more. The interior surface is finished with a black satin enamel, so you don’t have to season it ahead of time. Better yet, the enamel is specially formulated for higher surface temperature cooking. Plus, it’s a whopping 43 percent off as part of the Factory to Table sale.

Le Creuset San Francisco Salad Plates Set of 4

Le Creuset

Le Creuset is partly famous for its distinctive patina, an almost ombre-style coloring on its dishes that elevates any tablescape. You don’t only have to cook with it; you can serve with it, too. Extend the aesthetic with these Le Creuset San Francisco Salad Plates, available in a set of four. Any guests will ooh and aah over their striking color and sophisticated stoneware construction. Each plate is durable, too, so you can marvel over it in everyday use.

Revolution Bi-Material Ladle

Le Creuset

If you give a chef a soup canteen, she’s gonna want a ladle. If enamel cookware isn’t your preference, the Le Creuset Factory to Table sale still has plenty of kitchen temptations. The Revolution Bi-Material Ladle has a soft edge (crafted from flexible silicone and hearty glass-inforced nylon), so you can effortlessly fit into corners to get every last drop without losing the ladle’s structural integrity. The elliptical-shape handle has grip rings for ultimate comfort, while a hole in the handle of course allows you to hang and store the ladle easily.

Le Creuset Multicolor Round Ramekin

Le Creuset

Ramekins are beyond useful around the household. You can measure out baking ingredients without much fuss, or use them to store and serve condiments, dressings, and sauces in style.

Their small size also makes them the ideal dish for quick snacks (or a late-night scoop of ice cream) when you don’t want to drag out a larger dish. Most impressively, these colorful ramekins are also safe in the freezer, oven, microwave, broiler, and dishwasher.

Le Creuset Heritage 2-Piece Square Baking Dishes Set

Le Creuset

This two-piece baking dish set is a staple across wedding and housewarming registries. Available in 14 colorways (with popular styles already selling out), the set includes a 5-inch and 8-inch baking dish each suitable for an array of purposes. Le Creuset’s enameled finish and premium stoneware are desirable amongst Southern chefs thanks to their emphasis on uniform heat distribution, with consistent and even browning across each dish. Additionally, the dishes’ heat retention keeps them warm or cold for serving, so you can go from oven or fridge to table without missing a beat.

Le Creuset Herb Planters

Le Creuset

These attractive Herb Planters embody the brand’s chic French aesthetic to a tee. You’re sure to get a thrill each time you reach over to the windowsill to pluck some basil or water a small flower. The attached tray collects water and keeps roots moist, while the vibrant glaze is resistant to small scratches and scrapes. Best of all, you don’t even have to be a whiz in the kitchen to enjoy them.

Le Creuset Traditional Oval Dutch Oven

Le Creuset

Who would we be if we didn’t share that Le Creuset’s most quintessential, the Dutch Oven, is on sale, too? Every Southern chef gushes over their chosen colorway; the Dutch Oven is practically a member of the family, passed down and cherished for years. This dish can do it all, from slow-cooking and braising (since its design locks in flavor and moisture) to baking the perfect loaf of bread. Unlike raw cast iron, this enameled cookware requires no seasoning. It’s even the lightest weight of cast iron per quart on the market, so no more shaking arms as you lift your chicken into the oven.

Le Creuset Mugs Set of 4

Le Creuset

Top off your collection with this set of four mugs in the classic Le Creuset style. Their 14-ounce capacity and true-to-form heat retention make these a beloved choice of households everywhere—and even five-star hotels—for making a daily ritual even more elegant (and enjoyable.) Slow sippers love that contents stay warm for longer, and design aficionados relish the 18 possible colorway combinations.

