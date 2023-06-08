"Yellowstone" Regular Joins Cast Of "1883" Spinoff, "Lawmen: Bass Reeves"

Mo Brings Plenty signed on for a new role in Taylor Sheridan’s ever-growing empire.

Published on June 8, 2023
It’s the cast that keeps on giving! That’s right folks, Taylor Sheridan has tapped yet another familiar face for his forthcoming 1883 spinoff series. And this time he didn’t have to look far to find him. 

Variety reports that Moses “Mo” Brings Plenty, who plays Mo on Yellowstone, has joined the star-studded cast of Lawmen: Bass Reeves.  

The show, originally slated as a standalone series for Paramount+, shifted to an anthology format in April. Subsequent seasons will reportedly follow other legendary lawmen throughout history.

For Lawmen: Bass Reeves, Brings Plenty joins the previously-cast David Oyelowo, Dennis Quaid, Garrett Hedlund, Barry Pepper, Demi Singleton, Forrest Goodluck, Lauren E. Banks, Grantham Coleman, and new addition Donald Sutherland. 

The series, which is currently filming in Texas, tells the tale of Bass Reeves, the first Black U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi believed to be the inspiration for "The Lone Ranger." Sheridan is an executive producer along with Chad Feehan and David C. Glasser.

Per its official logline, Lawmen: Bass Reeves “will bring the legendary lawman of the wild west to life. Reeves, known as the greatest frontier hero in American history, worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded.”

Brings Plenty, an enrolled Lakota, will reportedly play Minco Dodge, “a Choctaw Native American and friend to Bass Reeves.”

A release date has yet to be announced.

