Lauren Alaina Teaches Buc-ee's Mascot The Dance To Her New Song

They're just like us! Country music stars love Buc-ee's too!

By
Brandee Gruener
Brandee Gruener
Brandee Gruener
Brandee Gruener is a digital editor and writer with 20 years of experience. Her articles on gardening, homes, food, and health have appeared in Hunker, American Gardener, and other national and regional publications.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on June 25, 2023
Lauren Alaina at Billboard Country Live
Photo:

Michael Buckner / Contributor/Getty Images

Lauren Alaina isn't above getting down with anyone or anything, not even in the middle of a massive Buc-ee's convenience store.

Alaina ran into the store's furry mascot in Crossville, Tennessee, and "asked Buc-ee's Beaver to do the Thicc dance with me." The two proceeded to "right kick, left kick, shimmy, shimmy, shimmy," with Alaina cracking up in front of a gathering crowd of shoppers.

Fans loved seeing Alaina kick up her heels in the iconic travel center, famous for its record-breaking size and very Southern product lineup.

"If u did not love @Lauren Alaina before this …. This girl is relatable and down to earth! Love it!!!!" aj2166 commented on Alaina's video.

Alaina released the booty-shaking song "Thicc As Thieves" on her brand-new EP Unlocked in June. She and Lainey Wilson shared their collaborative dance number with fans on social media, inviting them to "grab your thicc bestie and do the Thicc As Thieves dance." The duet includes a nod to Luke Bryan with lines from his hit song “Country Girl (Shake It For Me).”

Alaina has also posted videos of Blake Shelton and Kane Brown giving her dance moves a try, but commenters thought the beaver surpassed them both.

"Leave it to the Beaver to outshine Blake and Kane. LOL. He had that shimmy down," said gracie_holt00.

The American Idol veteran and Grand Ole Opry member has tour dates lined up through September, and you can bet Alaina will have the crowd shimmying with her.

