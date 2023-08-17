Tennessee Superfan Lauren Akins Stormed The Field At Neyland Stadium With Daughter Willa

Lauren Akins and her oldest daughter were amongst the thousands of Tennessee fans who stormed Neyland Stadium after the Volunteers defeated Alabama last year.

Appearing alongside her husband, Thomas Rhett, in the newest episode of Southern Living’s Biscuits & Jam podcast, Akins said that her alma mater’s 52-49 win over the Crimson Tide was the best Knoxville game she’s ever been to—and she’s been to a lot.

“I had our oldest with us. We rushed the field,” Akins recalled, referring to seven-year-old Willa Gray.

“We were one of the first ones on the field. I've got a scar to prove it on my knee,” she added, eliciting a laugh from her husband, a diehard Georgia fan.

“I've got a picture blown up of her on Tyler's shoulders—my brother-in-law [Tyler Page] who was on the team for four years. He's got tears in his eyes. I mean, grown men weeping on the field and just cigars everywhere, and the goalpost coming down.”

“It was like nothing I will ever experience again,” Akins mused.

“It was one of the coolest moments of my life… behind marrying you and having children,” she said, looking at Thomas Rhett.

“Yeah. Thank you. Thanks for that. Do I rank third in that?” the crooner laughed.

Download and listen to this episode of Biscuits & Jam with Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, or everywhere podcasts are available.

