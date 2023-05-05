Amazon Is Brimming With Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts That Will Arrive Just In Time

Mother's Day is quickly approaching, but you can still find thoughtful, heartwarming, and timeless gift ideas that will arrive just in time for the special Mother's Day Sunday brunch you might have planned. There's no single criteria for the perfect gift, so long as it's chosen with care.

If you're in a serious crunch for time, then you're in luck. Amazon has plenty of gift ideas to help celebrate all of the wonderful maternal figures in your life. From self-care essentials to extraordinary kitchen helpers, we handpicked 15 items at every price point and for every type of mom that you can ship straight to her.

Scroll down to see some heartfelt options that will get to Mom on time.

Levoit Air Purifier with Fragrance Sponge

This allergy-nixing air purifier also includes a fragrance sponge to infuse with mom's favorite soothing essential oils. The on-sale machine is portable, making it ideal for a small home office or bedroom.

BUY IT: $39.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha

Self-care is essential, and what better way to encourage better habits than by gifting your mama with this versatile duo? Give her bedtime and morning routines a much-needed upgrade. The jade facial roller and gua sha set works to de-puff and sculpt your complexion while improving the appearance of fine lines.

BUY IT: $12.69 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hot Air Brush

Salon-worthy blowouts from the comfort of your own home have never been more convenient thanks to the nifty little device. Its advanced ionic technology can reduce frizz by up to 30 percent for a sleek and voluminous finish.

BUY IT: $39.89 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set

Melt away sore muscles, stress, and back pain with an acupressure mat and pillow set. According to ProsourceFit, each elastic spike features 27 points that stimulate the central nervous system, releasing endorphins and alleviating pain.

BUY IT: $27.63 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Zimasilk Mulberry Silk Sleep Mask

If mom has trouble getting a full eight hours of beauty sleep, a sleek, silky mask that blocks out light may help. This design is crafted from mulberry silk, which can help retain moisture and keep the delicate skin around the eyes hydrated.

BUY IT: $22.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set

Add character to one of the most used kitchen items with Cuisinart's bright and playful knife set. Save 53 percent on six blades that will slice and dice while looking stunning. They each come with their own colorful plastic sleeve for easy storage.

BUY IT: $27.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Mueller Electric Hand Mixer

For the mama who's constantly baking up a storm, chances are she can always use a little extra help in the kitchen, and Mueller's five-speed electric hand mixer can cut the prep time in half. It's shoppable in black, white, and silver—and it comes with a set of beaters and dough hooks as well.

BUY IT: $28.47 with coupon (orig. $39.97); amazon.com

NutriChef Vacuum Sealer

Vacuum sealers are the new money-saving kitchen workhorse. They are game-changing for meal prep and keeping frozen food fresh for longer periods of time. This kit even comes with an air-suction hose and a wine stopper.



BUY IT: $47.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Martha Stewart Eastholm 5-Quart Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Impeccably gorgeous, heirloom-quality cookware is always a welcome gift. No matter how messy a recipe can get, the stain-resistant enamel on this cast iron Dutch oven will always prevail. The wide handles on this model are perfect for transferring from the oven to the dinner table, and the self-basting lid makes for superbly tender dishes.

BUY IT: $49.95 (orig. $64.99); amazon.com

Hallmark Signature Paper Wonder Pop-Up Mother's Day Card

Forget your standard, basic Mother's Day card, and go for something pops instead. She'll want to display this beauty front and center. Let her know you're always thinking of her with kind words on a stellar presentation of affection.

BUY IT: $7.49 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

Polite Society White Floral Recipe Box

Give her a splendid container to store all of the family's most cherished and beloved recipes with this magnificent, vintage-inspired storage tin. The kit is equipped with 12 tabbed dividers to keep everything organized and 24 dual-sided recipe cards to add her own dishes to the mix.

BUY IT: $16.95; amazon.com

Hiware Glass Teapot with Removable Infuser

Tea time, for one, has never looked this good. Made from high-performance borosilicate glass, this best-selling stove- and oven-safe transparent teapot takes leafy and flowery brews to all new visual levels of beauty, elevating a simple moment into something truly special.

BUY IT: $22.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Cocorrína Reed Diffuser Set

Out with the conventional bouquet and in with an exquisitely subtle display of blooms combined with lavishly diffused scents. Cocorrína's top-selling and highly-rated reed diffusers add a lovely element of charm to any home.

BUY IT: $19.99; amazon.com

Pure Daily Care Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser & Essential Oil Set

Speaking of marvelous scents, this aromatherapy diffuser is completed with 10 essential oils to give mom the ultimate ambient experience. A built-in timer, seven light settings, and her pick of pure or layered scents add a special touch to the wellness journey.

BUY IT: $33.89 with coupon (orig. $69.95); amazon.com

Dearfoams Women's Fireside Sydney Slipper

Coziness isn't reserved for the colder months. If mom's worn-out slippers could use a refresh, replace them with these stylish, plush, and temperature-regulating pair that are suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

BUY IT: $41.99 (orig. $89); amazon.com