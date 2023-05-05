Shopping Amazon Is Brimming With Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts That Will Arrive Just In Time Make mom feel special with these fun and practical picks. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. In her previous role as the editorial assistant for the Glitter Guide, she guided readers through a variety of fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle product discovery journeys. Wendy has also written for multiple publications, including Insider, Fast Company, Brit + Co., and more. Mother's Day is quickly approaching, but you can still find thoughtful, heartwarming, and timeless gift ideas that will arrive just in time for the special Mother's Day Sunday brunch you might have planned. There's no single criteria for the perfect gift, so long as it's chosen with care. If you're in a serious crunch for time, then you're in luck. Amazon has plenty of gift ideas to help celebrate all of the wonderful maternal figures in your life. From self-care essentials to extraordinary kitchen helpers, we handpicked 15 items at every price point and for every type of mom that you can ship straight to her. Scroll down to see some heartfelt options that will get to Mom on time. From self-care essentials to extraordinary kitchen helpers, we handpicked 15 items at every price point and for every type of mom that you can ship straight to her. Scroll down to see some heartfelt options that will get to Mom on time. Levoit Air Purifier with Fragrance Sponge Amazon This allergy-nixing air purifier also includes a fragrance sponge to infuse with mom's favorite soothing essential oils. The on-sale machine is portable, making it ideal for a small home office or bedroom. BUY IT: $39.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha Amazon Self-care is essential, and what better way to encourage better habits than by gifting your mama with this versatile duo? Give her bedtime and morning routines a much-needed upgrade. The jade facial roller and gua sha set works to de-puff and sculpt your complexion while improving the appearance of fine lines. BUY IT: $12.69 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hot Air Brush Amazon Salon-worthy blowouts from the comfort of your own home have never been more convenient thanks to the nifty little device. Its advanced ionic technology can reduce frizz by up to 30 percent for a sleek and voluminous finish. BUY IT: $39.89 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set Amazon Melt away sore muscles, stress, and back pain with an acupressure mat and pillow set. According to ProsourceFit, each elastic spike features 27 points that stimulate the central nervous system, releasing endorphins and alleviating pain. BUY IT: $27.63 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Zimasilk Mulberry Silk Sleep Mask Amazon If mom has trouble getting a full eight hours of beauty sleep, a sleek, silky mask that blocks out light may help. This design is crafted from mulberry silk, which can help retain moisture and keep the delicate skin around the eyes hydrated. BUY IT: $22.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set Amazon Add character to one of the most used kitchen items with Cuisinart's bright and playful knife set. Save 53 percent on six blades that will slice and dice while looking stunning. They each come with their own colorful plastic sleeve for easy storage. BUY IT: $27.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com Mueller Electric Hand Mixer Amazon For the mama who's constantly baking up a storm, chances are she can always use a little extra help in the kitchen, and Mueller's five-speed electric hand mixer can cut the prep time in half. It's shoppable in black, white, and silver—and it comes with a set of beaters and dough hooks as well. BUY IT: $28.47 with coupon (orig. $39.97); amazon.com NutriChef Vacuum Sealer Amazon Vacuum sealers are the new money-saving kitchen workhorse. They are game-changing for meal prep and keeping frozen food fresh for longer periods of time. This kit even comes with an air-suction hose and a wine stopper. BUY IT: $47.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com Martha Stewart Eastholm 5-Quart Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven Amazon Impeccably gorgeous, heirloom-quality cookware is always a welcome gift. No matter how messy a recipe can get, the stain-resistant enamel on this cast iron Dutch oven will always prevail. The wide handles on this model are perfect for transferring from the oven to the dinner table, and the self-basting lid makes for superbly tender dishes. BUY IT: $49.95 (orig. $64.99); amazon.com Hallmark Signature Paper Wonder Pop-Up Mother's Day Card Amazon Forget your standard, basic Mother's Day card, and go for something pops instead. She'll want to display this beauty front and center. Let her know you're always thinking of her with kind words on a stellar presentation of affection. BUY IT: $7.49 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com Polite Society White Floral Recipe Box Amazon Give her a splendid container to store all of the family's most cherished and beloved recipes with this magnificent, vintage-inspired storage tin. The kit is equipped with 12 tabbed dividers to keep everything organized and 24 dual-sided recipe cards to add her own dishes to the mix. BUY IT: $16.95; amazon.com Hiware Glass Teapot with Removable Infuser Amazon Tea time, for one, has never looked this good. Made from high-performance borosilicate glass, this best-selling stove- and oven-safe transparent teapot takes leafy and flowery brews to all new visual levels of beauty, elevating a simple moment into something truly special. BUY IT: $22.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Cocorrína Reed Diffuser Set Amazon Out with the conventional bouquet and in with an exquisitely subtle display of blooms combined with lavishly diffused scents. Cocorrína's top-selling and highly-rated reed diffusers add a lovely element of charm to any home. BUY IT: $19.99; amazon.com Pure Daily Care Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser & Essential Oil Set Amazon Speaking of marvelous scents, this aromatherapy diffuser is completed with 10 essential oils to give mom the ultimate ambient experience. A built-in timer, seven light settings, and her pick of pure or layered scents add a special touch to the wellness journey. BUY IT: $33.89 with coupon (orig. $69.95); amazon.com Dearfoams Women's Fireside Sydney Slipper Amazon Coziness isn't reserved for the colder months. If mom's worn-out slippers could use a refresh, replace them with these stylish, plush, and temperature-regulating pair that are suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. BUY IT: $41.99 (orig. $89); amazon.com 