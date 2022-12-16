Shopping This Texas-Based Brand Has Last-Minute Gifts For Men Who Are Hard To Shop For—And They Start At Just $25 For everyone from the whiskey taster to the hunter to the tailgater. By Grace Smith Grace Smith Instagram Website Grace Smith is a writer, editor, and creative consultant who got her start on a book review blog she launched in the 7th grade — and still runs. Now, she writes commerce and affiliate content across PEOPLE, Real Simple, Southern Living, and Better Homes & Gardens at Dotdash Meredith and moonlights at other publications. Grace covers commerce, travel, style, books, and lifestyle to start, and is interested in anything strongly rooted in aesthetics. In Fall 2022, she founded a travel and lifestyle newsletter called Place & Placebo; she's lived in Virginia, Hawai'i, Florida, and more, and is always asking where's next. We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: huckberry Last minute gifting doesn't automatically mean unintentional gifting. For the perfectionists of the world, it can be difficult to pinpoint the right choice for friends, relatives, and other loved ones who are difficult to shop for. They may have it all already, be frustratingly mysterious, or have finicky taste that previous gifts have never quite satisfied. Enter Huckberry, the Texas-based home and outdoor goods retailer that curates a polished assortment across price points. Its Austin-based flavor combines the best of the West with the grounded sensibility of the South, appeasing both modern and classic tastes—for the stylish man. We’ve rounded up 11 favorites below for choice gifts guaranteed to arrive by Christmas morning. The Best 11 Gifts From Huckberry: Best Classic Gift: Stetson The Ashley Hat, $80 (orig. $100) Best Stocking Stuffer: Spine Titanium Wallet Bottle Opener, $24.99 For The Foodie: Wildsam Field Guides Texas BBQ Photo Almanac, $30 Best Bar Gift: Aged & Ore Whiskey Tasting Flight, $58 Best Apparel Gift: Wills Cable Knit Wool Sweater, $74 (orig. $148) Most Useful Gift: Hoto Tools Hand Tool Set, $69.99 Best Accessories Gift: Bellroy Leather Apple Watch Strap Large, $69 Best Tailgate Gift: Yard Games Wooden Lawn Darts Set, $50 Best Kitchen Gift: Puebco Cutting Board, $58 Best Cold Weather Gift: Hestra Basic Wool Glove, $45 Best Hunting Gift: Opinel No. 12 Outdoor Exploration Folding Knife, $55 huckberry Stetson The Ashley Hat The Stetson hat is a born and bred American classic, dreamed up in 1865 in the Old West. Whether your giftee is channeling his inner cowboy or simply hoping for a stylish way to keep the sun out of his eyes, you can’t go wrong with this hat crafted from premium crushable wool and leather detailing. BUY IT: $80 (orig. $100); huckberry.com huckberry Spine Titanium Wallet + Bottle Opener This minimalist titanium wallet is sleek, polished, and handy. A bottle opener is always helpful to have in hand, and it fits up to 10 cards plus cash—but its slim profile makes it easy to stay light on the go. Oh, and did we mention it’s rust-proof? BUY IT: $24.99; huckberry.com huckberry Wildsam Field Guides Texas BBQ Photo Almanac Everything’s bigger in Texas, including love for barbecue. Whether the man you’re shopping for loves to explore the Lone Star State or simply appreciates the storied history of smoking meat, this 8- by 10-inch book contains iconic food photography, portraits of the masters, along with essays, anecdotes, archival stories, and more by food historians, chefs, metalsmiths, and more. BUY IT: $30; huckberry.com huckberry Aged & Ore Whiskey Tasting Flight Ever wanted to bring the distillery home? Now he can with this sophisticated whiskey tasting flight that matches the precision and function of more professional setups. Each glass is developed to provide the balance between nosing ability and easy drinking. Included silicone bottle tags also help you to set up blind tastings, further testing your palette. BUY IT: $58; huckberry.com huckberry Wills Cable Knit Wool Sweater Every man needs a go-to sweater as the temperatures drop. This classic layer has a chunky cable-knit construction that summons up images of winter cabins, but the oatmeal shade and cuff details keep it polished enough to wear to work, dinner, and more. Act fast while this attractive wool sweater is a full 50 percent off. BUY IT: $74 (orig. $148); huckberry.com huckberry Hoto Tools Handheld Tool Set A toolbox is one of the best gifts to receive, and this hand tool set takes the convenience one step further with thoughtfully sized and portable items. The compact design would be perfect for storing in the back of a truck or dealing with a small-space home setup, while the kit itself includes all the essentials: adjustable spanner, self-lock measuring tape, needlenose plier, manual screwdriver, magnetic hammer, and ten screwdriver bits. BUY IT: $69.99; huckberry.com huckberry Bellroy Apple Watch Strap An Apple Watch can be extremely helpful: tracking fitness, sleep, heart rate, and more. Still, does the included wrist band have to look so sporty? Whether he’s seeking out a better swap for workwear and formal settings, or simply wants to feel more put-together, this eco-tanned leather strap promises the same functionality—a textured underside prevents sweat buildup, and it’s both durable and adjustable. The premium leather even develops a classic patina over time. BUY IT: $69; huckberry.com huckberry Yard Games Wooden Kubb Kit Get ready to be the most popular person at the tailgate. This wooden yard game set contains everything you need to play Kubb—also known as Viking’s Chess or lawn darts. The game itself is easy to assemble, quick to pack up, and will inspire fierce but fun competition. Bye-bye, cornhole. It works in any outdoor setting, so you can even take it to the beach or a campsite. BUY IT: $50; huckberry.com huckberry Puebco Cutting Board Sunday night steak just got that much better. This mango wood cutting board was made for long-term use, so it can withstand even the roughest of meal preparations. The steel handle gives the user added control, and attached sandpaper allows you to easily sand off any stains that accumulate over time. You could even use this as a charcuterie board while hosting guests—but good luck prying it away from his grill station. BUY IT: $58; huckberry.com huckberry Hestra Basic Wool Gloves At first glance, gloves may feel like a plainer gift but they’re oh-so-useful during the frostiest of mornings. He’ll be grateful for this thick, insulated pair knit from Shetland wool and lined with polyester. Each pair of Hestra gloves is made in one of three factories they own and operate, and they personally source all materials. As one shopper writes, “[These were a] gift for my favorite guy. He uses them daily. 