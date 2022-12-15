A Family Gift For The Household Is A Genius Last-Minute Buy—Here Are 12 Of Our Favorites

Christmas may be almost here, but there’s no need to panic that you’re only halfway through your list. In the past few years, “household gifts” have escalated in popularity: singular presents that delight the entire group. Whether family means your nuclear unit, your roommates, or the friends you return to time and time again, an all-for-one gift can give you a deeper way to connect and enjoy each other’s company—and avoid the stress of tailoring a purchase to each person.

The best part? You can splurge on something more expensive as a family gift, because you’re not buying individual items for each person, meaning you can get a high-quality investment that will last your home for years. We’ve rounded up 12 favorites below for easy one-stop gifting that will arrive before Christmas.

The Best Household Gifts for the Entire Family:

amazon

Solo Stove Bonfire Smokeless Fire Pit



We love ourselves a porch season, but it’s always tragic when the winter cold makes our backyard setup unfeasible. Enter: the popular Solo Stove Bonfire Fire Pit. It quickly warms and comforts you on the chilliest of nights, but it’s smokeless, so no more irritated eyes.

BUY IT: $277; amazon.com

yellow leafs

Yellow Leaf Hammocks Big Sur Signature Hammock



For the rest of the year, a backyard hammock can be a soothing, relaxing way for the family to spend the afternoons outside. Grab a book and settle into this weathersafe handwoven hammock. The ultra-soft fibers are comfortable and don’t chafe. The hammock also comes with a convenient portable tote and conveniently large hooks on either end. The natural khaki shade blends with any yard too.

BUY IT: $299; yellowleafhammocks.com

amazon

Toptro TR23 Outdoor Projector

Each Thanksgiving, my mama loves dragging out an outdoor projector, throw blankets, and some hot toddies to the back porch to watch college football as a family. The projector also reappears for Christmas movies, holiday soirées, and more. The projector is a bang-for-your-buck purchase that’s small enough to cart around but powerful enough to have fantastic sound quality and crispness. So you can see the ref’s mistakes that much better.

BUY IT: $129.99 with coupon (orig. $169.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Calphalon Temp iQ Espresso Machine

Especially as the kids grow older, the beat-up plastic coffee maker doesn’t always cut it. Use this time to invest in a high-quality specialty coffee maker, like an easy-touch capsule machine or stainless steel espresso machine with all the bells and whistles. Nothing brings the family together better—yes, even at 8 a.m.—than the promise of a morning latte with their biscuits.

BUY IT: $569.99 (orig. $749.99); amazon.com

Ooni Koda

Ooni Koda Gas Powered Pizza Oven



The Ooni pizza oven exploded in popularity over the past year or so. Families were realizing that at-home pizza could be easier, healthier than takeout versions, and even fun to cook all together. The reason people opt for this outdoor oven instead of just, well, your standard convection? The Ooni makes pro-level slices in under a minute flat, and it’s relatively lightweight and compact.

BUY IT: $399; ooni.com

hai

Hai Smart Showerhead



Luxury can mean elevating and improving a daily ritual, like a shower. This eco-friendly showerhead feels like it’s right out of a five-star resort spa. A decadent spa-mist setting slider allows each member of the family to customize their spray, while a color-coded LED light indicates when the shower is hot enough to get in, a godsend on a chilly winter morning. It’s also Bluetooth connected should you desire to track your water usage. In the past two years of being a professional product reviewer, this showerhead has consistently been my favorite product—no hyperbole—and immediately adds bliss to any household.

BUY IT: $199 (orig. $249); gethai.com

amazon

Singing Machine Bluetooth Karaoke System



If you’re brave enough, a karaoke machine will delight and entertain the entire family for hours on end. This affordable version comes in white, black, and rose gold and has a plethora of features: It’s Bluetooth-compatible, streaming-friendly (so you can blast from Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, and YouTube), and even has two microphone jacks so you can duet.

BUY IT: $55 (was $74.99); amazon.com

Amazon

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum



Reduce your chore load (a gift for everyone) by using this opportunity to purchase a robot vacuum. While it might not seem like the most overtly exciting gift for the younger generation, they’ll appreciate not being nagged to pick up their rooms over and over. This popular Roomba model is self-charging, Alexa compatible, and yes, even gets the dander and dog hair. Buy it now while it’s 35 percent off.

BUY IT: $179 (orig. $274); amazon.com

amazon

Renpho Auto Resistance Exercise Bike



Who else has a New Year’s Resolution to exercise more? Christmas and the holiday season are the exact right time to splurge on pricey gym equipment that the entire family can use, like this stationary bike from Renpho. App-connected, you can set goals for yourself, track your progress, and even let the bike automatically change the resistance of the pedals in order to constantly be challenging yourself at the optimal level. I love this machine for getting a little extra movement in my day, but also appreciate that I can do strenuous workouts on it too. It’s relatively compact, and even aligns with apps like Zwift if you have a serious rider in the family.

BUY IT: $479.99 (orig. $599.99); amazon.com

amazon

HP Sprocket Portable 2x3" Instant Photo Printer



On a more sentimental note, a photo printer can be a sweet choice to instantly preserve family memories—like this HP Sprocket Portable Printer for 38 percent off. Older generations will appreciate being able to instantly place prints in their scrapbooks, while younger kids will love how easy it is to use. After all, the Polaroid’s back in style. This handy device can connect to anyone’s phone and create glossy 2x3 photographs in seconds. It doesn’t require ink or toner, but rather uses Zink zero-ink technology. Next Christmas card, anyone?

BUY IT: $79.97 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com

unhide

unHide Cuddle Puddle



This super-sized, ultra-plush blanket has been a hit amongst my nuclear and extended family all year. After first gifting the smaller size to my grandmother, everyone would fight over it when we went to her apartment—so a large, oversized version of the vegan fur, buttery soft blanket was the way to appease everyone. We could easily fit an entire couch—yes, including the dogs—under this Cuddle Puddle with room to spare. Act now while it’s 20 percent off.

BUY IT: $199 (was $219); unhide.us.

Amazon

Coleman Sundome Camping Tent



For the outdoorsy family, look no further than this Coleman Sundome Camping Tent, which sleeps six. Your adventure might look like the backyard, a national park, or even just a comfy overhead to add a little shade to those steamy, sunny days. This weatherproof tent is easy to set up, weatherproof, well-ventilated, and even has an E-port that makes it convenient to bring electrical devices inside.

BUY IT: $131.72; amazon.com.

More Must-Shop Deals