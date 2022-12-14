13 Last-Minute Holiday Gifts For The Home Chefs In Your Life That Will Actually Arrive Before Christmas

When shopping for holiday gifts, picking a present based on hobbies is a fail-proof way to go—especially when it comes to people who love cooking. Home chefs can’t get enough of new kitchen gadgets, like a fresh set of pans or a food chopper. So if you’re still searching for the perfect present for someone in your life who loves to cook, we found 13 gifts that will arrive before Christmas.

We scoured shopper-favorite brands like Le Creuset, KitchenAid, and All-Clad to find deep ovens, hand mixers, oven mitts, meat thermometers, and more. All of these products will ship in time for the holidays, so no one will even know you waited until the last minute to shop. Check out all the items we found below, starting at just $10.

Le Creuset Signature Deep Round Oven

This cast iron deep round oven has a shock-resistant enamel coating to prevent chips and cracks, so it’ll last for a long time. The nonstick and stain-resistant interior is super easy to clean, and it promotes caramelization, making cooking even simpler. With two wide handles, you can get a good grip on it and won’t have to worry about dropping it.

BUY IT: $199.95 (orig. $249.95); amazon.com

All-Clad Fry Pan Cookware Set

Aluminum pans like these are a must-have for anyone who loves to cook. They’re nonstick with a durable stainless steel bottom that's compatible with all cooktops, including induction stoves. These pans have more than 8,600 five-star ratings from shoppers on Amazon.

BUY IT: $69.95 (orig. $109.98); amazon.com

KitchenAid Food Chopper and Hand Blender

Get multiple gifts in one with this set that includes a 3.5-cup food chopper, hand blender, and blending jar with a lid. Between the chopper’s two speeds and pulse option and the mixer’s varying speeds, you can make pretty much anything from smoothies to salsa. One reviewer commented that they would buy this again “in a heartbeat.”

BUY IT: $83.99 (orig. $119.98); amazon.com

Le Creuset Craft Series Utensil Set with Crock

These cooking utensils look nice enough to leave out on your counter even when you’re not using them. The set includes five silicone utensils with ergonomic grips and a stoneware crock for storage. One shopper said, “This crock offers a lovely and convenient storage alternative for tools used daily. Sturdy silicone and substantial wooden handles make these spatulas practical and pretty.”

BUY IT: $69.95; amazon.com

KitchenAid 6-Speed Hand Mixer

You can use this hand mixer for everything from whipping egg whites to mixing chocolate chips into cookie dough, then just throw the beaters in the dishwasher for a quick cleanup. The included attachments are two flex-edge beaters, a whisk, and a storage clip. It has six speeds for different uses, whether you need a low speed to mix ingredients or a higher one for whipping heavy cream.

BUY IT: $59.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

Alpha Grillers Digital Meat Thermometer

This water-resistant thermometer is essential for people who cook a lot of meat to be certain when it’s ready to eat. The response time is just two to three seconds with a large, easy-to-read digital screen. Plus, it arrives pre-calibrated with batteries included.

BUY IT: $14.99 (was $19.99); amazon.com

KitchenAid Asteroid Oven Mitt 2-Pack Set

Oven mitts like these are always useful. They’re made of heat-resistant cotton with heart-shaped silicone grips that help you firmly and safely hold cookware. These mitts are machine-washable and available in multiple colors, including light green, red, pink, blue, orange, yellow, gray, and black.

BUY IT: From $15.74 with coupon (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

All-Clad Stainless Steel Pan with Lid

This stainless steel pan has an aluminum core that heats up quickly and distributes heat evenly. It’s dishwasher-safe and has a polished cooking surface that prevents sticking, plus, it comes with a lid. It has earned more than 3,700 five-star ratings on Amazon, and one shopper said, “After utilizing [it] for only two meals, it has already replaced my cast iron as my favorite frying pan.”

BUY IT: $109.99 with coupon (orig. $129.95); amazon.com

Holstein Housewares Non-Stick Omelet and Frittata Maker

This omelet and frittata maker could not be easier to use. It works just like a waffle maker—just add eggs and any other ingredients you’d like into the device, and it’s ready in minutes. It’s also perfect for hosts because it makes two omelets at once, so it’ll cut down on cooking time.

BUY IT: $22.90 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Kitchen Gizmo Snap’N Strain Pot Strainer

A silicone strainer like this one is so useful when making pasta. Just use the clips to snap it onto a pot before emptying out the water to prevent food from falling out. One reviewer said this gadget is “amazing,” and shared that they will “never need to use any other strainer again.”

BUY IT: From $15.99 (orig. $18.71); amazon.com

Czdidexi Oil-Sprayer

Measuring cooking oil is simple with this device that sprays ¼ teaspoon when you pull the trigger. It’s helpful for evenly applying oil to foods and cookware, too. According to one five-star reviewer, spraying the oil “allows you to fully coat your pan or food using half [the amount] or less” compared to what you’d typically use.

BUY IT: $16.99; amazon.com

Farberware Meat and Potato Masher

This product has five blades to quickly chop meat, and it doubles as a potato masher. Plus, the blades scrape the sides of the bowl while mixing, so you can make sure you get every piece of food. It’s made of BPA-free nylon that’s heat-resistant and safe to use on cookware.

BUY IT: $9.99; amazon.com

Kitessensu Garlic Press

Everything tastes better with garlic, and this garlic press will make it so much easier to add some flavor to your meals. It’s made of zinc that’s non-reactive and won’t retain the garlic smell when you’re done using it. And it even comes with a cleaning brush and clove peeler to make the process beyond simple.

BUY IT: $9.99 with coupon (orig. $11.99); amazon.com