This Tower Fan That Keeps Customers 'Comfortable' Even In The 'Florida Heat' Is 27% Off Right Now

You can get it for nearly $25 off.

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Published on April 21, 2023

Lasko Products Portable Electric 42" Oscillating Tower Fan Tout
Photo:

Amazon

On those extremely hot, humid summer days, sometimes the AC just isn’t enough. In that case, you need anything and everything you can get to cool down. If you’re on the hunt for something to help beat the heat, consider this Lasko tower fan that thousands of shoppers love. Hurry to grab it now while it’s on sale for 27 percent off at Amazon. 

The electric fan has three speeds (high, medium, and low) and an oscillating setting to distribute air flow throughout the entire room. You don’t even have to get up off the couch to adjust the fan because it comes with a remote control. While it’s on a heftier side, weighing 12 pounds, shoppers say the fan feels lightweight and easy to carry from room to room thanks to the included handle. 

Lasko Products Portable Electric 42" Oscillating Tower Fan

Amazon

BUY IT: $65.99 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

Not only will the device keep you cool, but it also cleans the air in your home with the built-in ionizer. The ionizer works by depositing negative ions into the air, which then bond with particles like dust, smoke, and pollen, causing them to fall to the ground and clear the air. Set the timer for up to seven and a half hours to keep the breeze going all day (or night) or set it to automatically turn off when you’re out of the house. 

The black and woodgrain design fits right into your decor, according to shoppers. At just under 3.5 feet tall, the slim vertical fan doesn’t take up much space, either.

Amazon reviewers have awarded the tower fan more than 11,100 perfect ratings, calling it a “mini portable AC without the [electricity] bill.” According to one customer, the fan is powerful enough to keep them “comfortable” in the “Florida heat.” Shoppers also love that it’s quiet enough to use as white noise while sleeping. 

The Lasko oscillating tower fan is just what you need to freshen and cool the air in your house this summer. Shop it now to get 27 percent off at Amazon. 

