This Pedestal Fan ‘Takes The Edge Off Of Alabama Summers’—and It’s Only $41

Although the summer means welcoming back breezy dresses, tasty recipes, and plenty of time spent by the water, it also means the season’s stifling temperatures are almost here in full swing. If your air conditioning is not quite up to par, or if you need a little extra air circulation, adding a fan to some of the rooms where you spend the most time is one way to try to stay cool. There are plenty of fans to consider, but you can quicken your search by purchasing this adjustable pedestal model that’s on sale at Amazon for only $41 with a coupon.

With 14,400 perfect ratings and nearly 3,000 five-star reviews, the Lasko Elegance and Performance Pedestal Fan is a preferred option for shoppers. In fact, it’s climbed into the top five best-sellers in Amazon’s Tower Fans category. It’s a pedestal fan that you can easily move from room to room, and it has three speeds (low, medium, and high) for quick and efficient cooling. And shoppers in the South say it helps.

“I've had this fan for a year, and I'm super attached [to it],” wrote one five-star reviewer. They said it cools down the space they put it in by about “five degrees,” which “takes the edge off of Alabama summers.”

Not only does the fan have multiple speeds that you can choose from, but it also has the ability to oscillate. In order to find a position that matches how you want to cool and move the air around in your space, you can adjust the height of the fan from 38 inches to 54 inches. Plus, you can change the position of the fan’s head to point straight ahead or up or down. The model even has an added safety feature that allows it to turn off automatically if a hazard is detected, and the brand promises a “simple tools assembly” for more ease and peace of mind.

“Love this fan,” said a reviewer who bought the fan to make sitting outside on their patio in Texas more comfortable. They said it “does a great job,” and they “would definitely buy it again.” Another Texas shopper purchased their fan to cool down spaces on their second floor and said, “If you are looking for a large fan that puts out A LOT of air, this is the one for you.”

Just in time for the arrival of the warmest temperatures of the year, pick up a Lasko Pedestal Fan while you can buy one on sale for only $41 and enjoy more circulated air all summer long.