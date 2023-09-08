South Carolina Woman Celebrates 108th Birthday, Credits Vegetables And Cornbread

We think she’s onto something!

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on September 8, 2023
Lake Estelle Waldrop White
Photo:

Courtesy of Cannon Memorial Baptist Church

Please join us in wishing the happiest of birthdays to Lake Estelle Waldrop White of Seneca, South Carolina, who recently celebrated her 108th birthday.

Dr. Carl Poole, White’s pastor at Cannon Memorial Baptist Church in Central, spoke with WYFF about the incredible milestone and shared a little bit about her life.  

White was born September 1, 1915, at her family’s home in Pickens. Fox Carolina reports that she became a “Rosie the Riveter” type figure during WWII, performing maintenance on B29 army aircrafts.

She married Orville Martell White on May 26, 1951 at the age of 32 and the couple raised two children. White tended a huge garden over the years, canning, and freezing vegetables each summer and was an “excellent” seamstress. She lived a happy and full life alongside her husband until his death in 2000. White went on to work at Vacation Bible School until she was 100 years old.

Poole told WYFF that he visited White on her birthday last week, and asked her to share the secret to her long life.

The centenarian reportedly answered with a quote from Exodus 20:12, "Honor thy Father and thy Mother that thy days may be long upon the land which the Lord thy God giveth thee."

As for whether or not her habits might have contributed to her extraordinary longevity, White credited her diet of "lots of good vegetables and cornbread.”

Well, you certainly can’t argue with that.

Happy birthday, Mrs. White! Here’s to many more years of cornbread and vegetables.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Kimball House Restaurant Decateur Georgia
100 Best Restaurants in the South
Killdeer Chick
After Weeks Of Guarding Nest, Utility Workers Welcome Baby Chicks To South Carolina Parking Lot
Roy Jernigan Skydive
North Carolina Preacher Skydives For 98th Birthday
Kenya Sloan
North Carolina Woman Celebrating Big After Winning Lottery Twice In Two Months
Sarah Wilder Little Sisters Mobile Alabama
Alabama Woman Celebrating 106th Birthday Credits Long Life to Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwiches
Ernestine "Sugar Pie" Watkins-Montague
North Carolina Woman Celebrates 100th Birthday with Car Parade
Kayzen Hunter and Devonte Gardner
Arkansas 2nd Grader Raises More Than $100k For Waffle House Server
Laura Saur
See How This Charleston Photographer Turned Her Hobby Into A Career
Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich
South Carolina Man Uses Chick-fil-A Points To Buy 500 Chicken Sandwiches For Children’s Hospital
Pine siskin on bird feeder
South Carolina Wildlife Officials Asking Homeowners to Remove Their Bird Feeders
Dream Kitchen Design Ideas: Cookbook Shelf
The 100 Best Cookbooks of All Time
Liam Reigel
Washington Capitals Fulfill Dream Of 12-Year-Old Fan Battling Brain Cancer
Coyote Roaming A Suburb Street
Watch Police Officers Use Dogs Toys to Coax Coyote from South Carolina Kitchen
volunteers dig AL community garden
Turn Your Victory Garden Into A Giving Garden
2021 Cook of the Year: Nikkia Rhodes
2021 Cook of the Year: Nikkia Rhodes
2021 Cook of the Year: Erika Kwee
2021 Cook of the Year: Erika Kwee