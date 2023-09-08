South Carolina Woman Celebrates 108th Birthday, Credits Vegetables And Cornbread

Please join us in wishing the happiest of birthdays to Lake Estelle Waldrop White of Seneca, South Carolina, who recently celebrated her 108th birthday.

Dr. Carl Poole, White’s pastor at Cannon Memorial Baptist Church in Central, spoke with WYFF about the incredible milestone and shared a little bit about her life.

White was born September 1, 1915, at her family’s home in Pickens. Fox Carolina reports that she became a “Rosie the Riveter” type figure during WWII, performing maintenance on B29 army aircrafts.

She married Orville Martell White on May 26, 1951 at the age of 32 and the couple raised two children. White tended a huge garden over the years, canning, and freezing vegetables each summer and was an “excellent” seamstress. She lived a happy and full life alongside her husband until his death in 2000. White went on to work at Vacation Bible School until she was 100 years old.

Poole told WYFF that he visited White on her birthday last week, and asked her to share the secret to her long life.

The centenarian reportedly answered with a quote from Exodus 20:12, "Honor thy Father and thy Mother that thy days may be long upon the land which the Lord thy God giveth thee."

As for whether or not her habits might have contributed to her extraordinary longevity, White credited her diet of "lots of good vegetables and cornbread.”

Well, you certainly can’t argue with that.

Happy birthday, Mrs. White! Here’s to many more years of cornbread and vegetables.

