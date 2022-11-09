Shopping Big News! LAKE Pajamas And Mi Golondrina Just Launched A Holiday Collaboration Score your spot on the nice list with a perfectly Southern gift for mom this year. By Betsy Cribb Betsy Cribb Betsy is the features editor at Southern Living. She writes about a veritable potpourri of topics for print and digital, from profiling Southern movers-and-shakers and celebrating family traditions to highlighting newsy restaurant openings and curating the annual holiday gift guide. Prior to joining the Southern Living team in 2017 as the style editor, she worked at Coastal Living as an assistant editor covering pets and homes. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on November 9, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of LAKE Pajamas x Mi Golondrina It may be early November, but a new collaboration from LAKE Pajamas and Mi Golondrina drops today, and it has us sitting down to draw up our holiday wish list! The Savannah-based sleepwear brand and the Texas-based clothing line have teamed up for their second collection: a set of matching dresses for mom and her mini. Courtesy of LAKE Pajamas x Mi Golondrina BUY IT: Mi Golondrina x LAKE Women's Wave Morning Midi Dress in Garland, $220; lakepajamas.com; Mi Golondrina x LAKE Kids' Wave Morning Midi Dress in Garland, $128; lakepajamas.com Made from 100% poplin and hand-embroidered by artisans in the community of San Antonino Castillo Velasco in Mexico, the Morning Midi dresses capture the spirit of both beloved Southern brands. It’s the kind of dress that feels cozy and appropriate for just about every event on your holiday calendar, from a festive lunch out with friends to Christmas morning breakfast at home. Best of all, because the midi features a classic stripe, rather than a super-seasonal pattern like tartan, it’s a piece you can wear year-round—so long as you swap out the accessories; pair it with a cardigan now and with sandals come spring. Courtesy of LAKE Pajamas x Mi Golondrina Of course, you don’t need a mini me to justify snagging one of these striped and scalloped beauties; and they’re also a winner for holiday gifting. Just be sure to order ASAP, as the last LAKE x Mi Golondrina collaboration sold out in a matter of hours. Score one on lakepajamas.com and migolondrina.com. Happy shopping! Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit