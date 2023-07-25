Deal Alert: Lake Pajamas Is Having A Rare Summer Sale, And You Can Shop PJs For Up To 50% Off

Now is the time to stock up on PJs because Lake is currently having a rare sale. The Annual Summer Sale runs through July 28 with discounts up to 50 percent off. You’ll find over 350 styles marked down, including pajama sets, loungewear, robes, and even real dresses (that feel just like jammies).



Get cozy on the couch with this robe that’s up to 50 percent off during the sale. And whether you’re a nightgown or a T-shirt and shorts person, there are plenty of pajama styles to choose from. They’re all so cute—you won’t want to save them just for nighttime. Shop some of our favorites from the sale below.

Pima Shorts Set

Lake

A short-sleeve scoop neck T-shirt and elastic waistband shorts make up this pajama set. The slits on the sides of the 3-inch inseam shorts won’t restrict your movement, so you’ll stay comfy all night long. Both the top and bottom are made with 100 percent Pima cotton and come in different colored stripe, check, and floral patterns, and there are even adorable kisses and bunny prints (perfect for Valentine’s Day or Easter).

Pima Nightgown

Lake

This short-sleeve nightgown has a scoop neckline and a breezy A-line silhouette with small side slits. One shopper who sleeps hot said that this is “the perfect nightgown,” and another commented that the fabric and fit are ideal to “lounge and sleep” in.

Colorblock Tank Set

Lake

You might want to wear this tank and shorts set out of the house because it looks just like a matching set. The loose-fitting tank has wide straps and functional buttons on the front with pleating and an elastic back. The set is made from lightweight cotton poplin fabric, and you can choose from aqua or guava colorblocked shades.

Pima Ruffle Nightgown

Lake

The adjustable spaghetti straps and elasticized top on this nightgown ensure that it won’t dig into your chest while you sleep. According to one reviewer, the Pima cotton is “silky soft,” and one hot sleeper said that the nightgown has “made such a difference.” The short length makes it cool enough for hot summer nights, too.

Pima Robe

Lake

You’ll definitely want to scoop up this comfy robe while it’s up to 50 percent off. It hits around the knee and has side pockets and a sewn-in belt that won’t get lost in the wash. One customer noted that the robe is “cozy without being too warm.”

Milly Midi Dress

Lake

While most Lake PJs and loungewear could practically double as streetwear, this dress is actually designed to be worn outside. It has a relaxed fit with a one-shoulder, elasticized top that won’t slide off your shoulder. The midi length can be styled casually with sneakers or dressed up with heels, too.

Pointelle Pajama Pants Set

Lake

The Pima cotton pointelle fabric of this set is extra lightweight, making it great for hot weather. It also features a subtle openwork pattern. The tank and pants are loose fitting to provide airflow, and the pants have a drawstring waist that you can adjust to make them fit comfortably.

Pima Weekend Shorts Set

Lake

This 100 percent Pima cotton PJ set includes a short-sleeve crewneck top and elasticized shorts with a straight hem. There are nine patterns to shop, including a navy and white star print and a summer-ready green and white floral design. One shopper raved that these are the “most comfortable and soft[est] pajamas ever.”

Amelia Nightgown

Lake

With a pretty ruffled neckline and cross-back spaghetti straps, this nightgown looks stylish enough to wear out to dinner. The midi-length skirt has a swingy, relaxed fit that won’t feel constricting while sleeping and hidden side pockets. The nightgown is available in two bright warm weather colors, white and grass green, and is made of stretch poplin blend fabric.

Bamboo Midi Tank Lounge Dress

Lake

You can lounge all day in this tank dress—and it’s currently 50 percent off. The midi style is made of moisture-wicking bamboo and stretchy spandex to keep you cool and comfortable. It has a crew neckline and an A-line silhouette with side slits.

