Style Deal Alert: Lake Pajamas Is Having A Rare Summer Sale, And You Can Shop PJs For Up To 50% Off Plus, snag robes, loungewear, and dresses. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on July 25, 2023 We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Lake Now is the time to stock up on PJs because Lake is currently having a rare sale. The Annual Summer Sale runs through July 28 with discounts up to 50 percent off. You’ll find over 350 styles marked down, including pajama sets, loungewear, robes, and even real dresses (that feel just like jammies). Get cozy on the couch with this robe that’s up to 50 percent off during the sale. And whether you’re a nightgown or a T-shirt and shorts person, there are plenty of pajama styles to choose from. They’re all so cute—you won’t want to save them just for nighttime. Shop some of our favorites from the sale below. Pima Shorts Set Lake Buy Now $94 $75 A short-sleeve scoop neck T-shirt and elastic waistband shorts make up this pajama set. The slits on the sides of the 3-inch inseam shorts won’t restrict your movement, so you’ll stay comfy all night long. Both the top and bottom are made with 100 percent Pima cotton and come in different colored stripe, check, and floral patterns, and there are even adorable kisses and bunny prints (perfect for Valentine’s Day or Easter). Pima Nightgown Lake Buy Now $84 $59 This short-sleeve nightgown has a scoop neckline and a breezy A-line silhouette with small side slits. One shopper who sleeps hot said that this is “the perfect nightgown,” and another commented that the fabric and fit are ideal to “lounge and sleep” in. Colorblock Tank Set Lake Buy Now $96 $77 You might want to wear this tank and shorts set out of the house because it looks just like a matching set. The loose-fitting tank has wide straps and functional buttons on the front with pleating and an elastic back. The set is made from lightweight cotton poplin fabric, and you can choose from aqua or guava colorblocked shades. Pima Ruffle Nightgown Lake Buy Now $86 $77 The adjustable spaghetti straps and elasticized top on this nightgown ensure that it won’t dig into your chest while you sleep. According to one reviewer, the Pima cotton is “silky soft,” and one hot sleeper said that the nightgown has “made such a difference.” The short length makes it cool enough for hot summer nights, too. Pima Robe Lake Buy Now $136 $68 You’ll definitely want to scoop up this comfy robe while it’s up to 50 percent off. It hits around the knee and has side pockets and a sewn-in belt that won’t get lost in the wash. One customer noted that the robe is “cozy without being too warm.” Milly Midi Dress Lake Buy Now $138 $83 While most Lake PJs and loungewear could practically double as streetwear, this dress is actually designed to be worn outside. It has a relaxed fit with a one-shoulder, elasticized top that won’t slide off your shoulder. The midi length can be styled casually with sneakers or dressed up with heels, too. Pointelle Pajama Pants Set Lake Buy Now $98 $69 The Pima cotton pointelle fabric of this set is extra lightweight, making it great for hot weather. It also features a subtle openwork pattern. The tank and pants are loose fitting to provide airflow, and the pants have a drawstring waist that you can adjust to make them fit comfortably. Pima Weekend Shorts Set Lake Buy Now $94 $56 This 100 percent Pima cotton PJ set includes a short-sleeve crewneck top and elasticized shorts with a straight hem. There are nine patterns to shop, including a navy and white star print and a summer-ready green and white floral design. One shopper raved that these are the “most comfortable and soft[est] pajamas ever.” Amelia Nightgown Lake Buy Now $98 $59 With a pretty ruffled neckline and cross-back spaghetti straps, this nightgown looks stylish enough to wear out to dinner. The midi-length skirt has a swingy, relaxed fit that won’t feel constricting while sleeping and hidden side pockets. The nightgown is available in two bright warm weather colors, white and grass green, and is made of stretch poplin blend fabric. Bamboo Midi Tank Lounge Dress Lake Buy Now $78 $39 You can lounge all day in this tank dress—and it’s currently 50 percent off. The midi style is made of moisture-wicking bamboo and stretchy spandex to keep you cool and comfortable. It has a crew neckline and an A-line silhouette with side slits. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products 13 Top-Rated Handheld Vacuums That Shoppers Say Make Cleaning a Breeze The Exercise Dress That Shoppers ‘Cannot Recommend Enough’ Is Quietly Up To 51% Off Right Now Surprise! MacKenzie-Childs’ Annual Barn Sale Kicks Off Today, With Gorgeous Heirloom Pieces Up To 60% Off