When Tom and Kathy Cotney purchased their lakeside cottage at the foot of the Appalachian Mountains three years ago, they knew it would take some work to get the feel they were looking for.

“If you could have seen it then, it was all kinds of nasty,” Kathy says, laughing. “The first-floor bath was outdoors.”

But the 2,500-square-foot house did have an enviable setting on the edge of Lake Burton—the largest of six lakes created by Georgia Power along the Tallulah River. Lake Burton is know for its great boathouses, and the Cotney's set out to make theirs a special family retreat.