Lainey Wilson Had The Most Relatable Reaction To Working With Dolly Parton

" I about passed out.”

By
Melissa Locker
Melissa Locker

Published on June 7, 2023
Lainey Wilson with Dolly Parton
Photo:

Theo Wargo / Staff/Getty Images

When Lainey Wilson learned that she was going to record a duet with none other than Dolly Parton she did what most of us would do: Almost pass out.

It all started when Wilson was asked to record a track for a forthcoming tribute album to The Judds. The album not only celebrates the songs of Naomi and Wynonna Judd, but is also reportedly designed to raise awareness of mental health, so Wilson quickly said yes. She was even more thrilled to be part of the project when she found out her duet partner on The Judds’ track “Mama He’s Crazy” was none other than Dolly Parton.

She recently told the story of how she learned the news on The Bobby Bones Show, Country Now reports. “Mandelyn, my manager, called me and said, ‘we’ve got this opportunity to be a part of The Judds tribute record.’ And I immediately was like, ‘well, duh.’ I mean, they’re the soundtrack to my childhood,” she said, according to Country Now. “And then she came back and said, ‘they’re thinking about the song.’ And I said, ‘okay. Done.’ And she said, ‘well, they’re thinking about getting Dolly on it too.’ I about passed out.”

It was particularly exciting for Wilson because at the time, she and Dolly hadn’t even met yet. Wilson and Parton did finally meet, but it wasn’t in the studio—it was on stage at the ACM Awards when Parton presented Wilson with the Female Artist of the Year Award. When they left the stage, Parton had a little message for the “Heart Like a Truck” singer. “We were walking off stage,” Wilson told Bones. “And she grabbed my hand and she’s like, ‘I love our song that we did together.’” While the album (and the song) have yet to be officially announced, we are already excited.

