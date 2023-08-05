Lainey Wilson Recalls Meeting Reba McEntire For The First Time

Lainey Wilson had a "pinch me" moment she was excited to share with fans: her first-ever meeting with the legendary Reba McEntire.

The rising star was thrilled to meet one of her heroes backstage at CMA Fest in June. Wilson shared a short video on Instagram of their meeting, which started with a big hug.

"I'm gonna cry. You mean so much to me," Wilson told McEntire. "For real."

McEntire thanked Wilson for the praise and said she's been wanting to meet her too.

"Well, congratulations on everything you've been doing," she said. "I'm just so proud of you."

"This was one of those pinch me moments," Wilson commented on Instagram. "I am such a fan of @reba as not only [as] an artist, but just for the incredible person she is...talk about a dream come true."



Both McEntire and Wilson performed at the 2023 CMA Fest in Nashville. Wilson also hosted the CMA Fest musical special that aired on ABC, along with Dierks Bentley and Elle King. The special is now available for streaming on Hulu.

Wilson's Instagram fans are now clamoring for the two singers to perform a duet—something we figure many country fans would love to hear.

"Girl, you are the Reba of this generation," added schnookums18.

Anyone who wasn't already listening to Wilson's hit album, Bell Bottom Country, has become familiar with her music since she joined the cast of Yellowstone. She's been bringing home awards, most recently from the Academy of Country Music for Female Artist of The Year and Album of The Year.

"There's a fire in me," Wilson told McEntire when they met. "I'm ready. I've been here for 12 years."



Listen To Wilson on an Episode of Biscuits & Jam:

