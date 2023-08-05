Lainey Wilson Recalls Meeting Reba McEntire For The First Time

'Talk about a dream come true.'

By
Brandee Gruener
Brandee Gruener
Brandee Gruener
Brandee Gruener is a digital editor and writer with 20 years of experience. Her articles on gardening, homes, food, and health have appeared in Hunker, American Gardener, and other national and regional publications.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on August 5, 2023
Lainey Wilson at CMA Fest 2023
Photo:

Terry Wyatt / Stringer/Getty Images

Lainey Wilson had a "pinch me" moment she was excited to share with fans: her first-ever meeting with the legendary Reba McEntire.

The rising star was thrilled to meet one of her heroes backstage at CMA Fest in June. Wilson shared a short video on Instagram of their meeting, which started with a big hug.

"I'm gonna cry. You mean so much to me," Wilson told McEntire. "For real."

McEntire thanked Wilson for the praise and said she's been wanting to meet her too.

"Well, congratulations on everything you've been doing," she said. "I'm just so proud of you."

"This was one of those pinch me moments," Wilson commented on Instagram. "I am such a fan of @reba as not only [as] an artist, but just for the incredible person she is...talk about a dream come true."

Both McEntire and Wilson performed at the 2023 CMA Fest in Nashville. Wilson also hosted the CMA Fest musical special that aired on ABC, along with Dierks Bentley and Elle King. The special is now available for streaming on Hulu.

Wilson's Instagram fans are now clamoring for the two singers to perform a duet—something we figure many country fans would love to hear.

"Girl, you are the Reba of this generation," added schnookums18.

Anyone who wasn't already listening to Wilson's hit album, Bell Bottom Country, has become familiar with her music since she joined the cast of Yellowstone. She's been bringing home awards, most recently from the Academy of Country Music for Female Artist of The Year and Album of The Year.

"There's a fire in me," Wilson told McEntire when they met. "I'm ready. I've been here for 12 years."


Listen To Wilson on an Episode of Biscuits & Jam:

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Lainey Wilson
Lainey Wilson Makes Young Fan's Dream Come True At Her First Concert
Hoda Kotb and Shania Twain
Hoda Kotb Joins Shania Twain In Song On Stage
Luke Combs at CMA Fest 2023
Luke Combs Sings Duet With Young Fan Who Just Beat Cancer
Lainey Wilson with Dolly Parton
Lainey Wilson Had The Most Relatable Reaction To Working With Dolly Parton
Dierks Bentley on TODAY
Country Star Dierks Bentley Has No Intention Of Moving To Hollywood
Dan + Shay
Dan + Shay Become The First Coaching Duo On NBC's 'The Voice'
Tim McGraw
Tim McGraw Sings With Randy Travis In Sweet Backstage Moment At CMA Fest
Trisha Yearwood and Wynonna Judd
Wynonna Judd And Trisha Yearwood Announce They Have Recorded A Duet
Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson
Reba McEntire Is ‘Just So Proud’ Of Kelly Clarkson's Career
Rex Linn and Reba McEntire
Here’s How A Family-Owned Texas Institution Played A Part In Reba McEntire and Rex Linn’s Love Story
Still life shot of two deck chairs under an umbrella on the beach
The 30 Best Songs About The Beach
Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina
Cole Swindell Says That Jo Dee Messina Helped Him Overcome Stage Fright
Lainey Wilson on Biscuits & Jam
Rising Country Star Lainey Wilson On Chasing Her Dreams And Her Small Town Heart
Lainey Wilson and Brian Wilson
Lainey Wilson Brought Her Dad (And Good Luck Charm) To Last Night’s CMAs
Emmy Russell
Loretta Lynn's Granddaughter, Emmy Russell, Offers Her Grandmother’s Best Advice
Dolly Parton Garth Brooks
Dolly Parton And Garth Brooks Co-Hosting 2023 ACM Awards