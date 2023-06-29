Lainey Wilson’s Father Convinced Her To Film "Yellowstone" From His Hospital Bed

Lainey Wilson was in the process of making her television debut when tragedy struck her family last July. The "Heart Like a Truck'' singer was filming season 5 of Yellowstone when her father, Brian, was hospitalized for an infection. He underwent nine surgeries, including the removal of one eye, and ended up suffering a stroke. He was in the ICU for nearly two months.

Wilson, 31, wanted to be by his side.

“It was really, really bad,” she told People in this week's issue. “All the doctors had told us, ‘This is not looking good.’ I remember they had hired a few hundred extras to be on-set, and I was supposed to be there the next day, and I was in Houston with my daddy, and I just didn't wanna go.”

The Baskin, Louisiana, native recalled discussing the Yellowstone situation on the phone one day while her dad was sleeping nearby. Except he wasn’t sleeping. He was wide awake and he had thoughts about his daughter’s decision to put her dreams on hold.

“He opened his eyes and said, ‘Did I hear that you're not going out to film Yellowstone?’ I said, ‘Daddy, I can't leave you.’ He said, ‘You better go, and you better not come back until the job is done,’” Wilson told People. “That is the girl that he raised. So I headed that way and did it. It’s that mentality right there that I feel has gotten me to this place.”

By November 9, 2022, he was out of the hospital and on his daughter's arm at the CMA Awards. He was by her side when she won new artist of the year and best female vocalist that night.

“It was a miracle,” Wilson said. “He's not supposed to be here, and he is. When he was a little boy, he used to roll a picnic table out on the side of the highway and stand on top of it with his guitar and pretend that he was Glen Campbell for the cars passing by. So, he's getting to live vicariously through me, and I'm so glad and so thankful that he is around to see the things that are happening right now. He's real proud.”

Wilson spent her childhood working with her father, a fifth generation farmer, and in a 2022 interview told Southern Living how much she learned from him growing up.

"Daddy is the hardest working person I know,” she said. “He taught me my entire life how to pull up my bootstraps and tell it like it is with grace.”

