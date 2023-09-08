Lainey Wilson Tops Nominations For CMA Awards

Published on September 8, 2023
Lainey Wilson in Black Hat
Photo:

Terry Wyatt / Stringer/Getty Images

Lainey Wilson has garnered the most CMA Award nominations of any country music artist this year, and she made history doing it.

Wilson also had the most nominations in 2022, when she was named New Artist of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year. She's the only musician in CMA history to top the nominations list in her first two times on the final ballot.

This year, she's in the running for Entertainer of the Year and could get an encore as Female Vocalist of the Year. Her song “Heart Like A Truck” was nominated in two award categories, while Bell Bottom Country was nominated for Album of the Year.

Wilson's runner-up for nominations, Jelly Roll, is a candidate for five awards and has a chance at becoming 2023's New Artist of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year. Just behind Jelly Roll, Luke Combs and HARDY were nominated for four awards each. HARDY and Wilson both received nominations for their musical collaboration, "wait in the truck."

Combs is the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year and is getting another shot at it, so Wilson will have some stiff competition at the awards show in November. Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, and Morgan Wallen also are under consideration for the night's top honor.

These familiar faces aren't the only thing on repeat this year. Former CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan and NFL icon Peyton Manning will host again, bringing back their banter on one of country music's biggest nights.

We'll be staying tuned for the 57th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville to see how Wilson fares, along with our other favorite country music artists. The awards show broadcasts live on ABC on November 8 from 8-11 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

