Lacey Chabert Set To Reunite With “Party Of Five” Costar Scott Wolf This Holiday Season On Hallmark

It’s not even July yet and Hallmark is already doling out the presents. The network announced Wednesday that this holiday season viewers will be gifted with a mini reunion of one of the most popular dramas of the 90s. Lacey Chabert will once again star alongside her Party of Five co-star, Scott Wolf in A Merry Scottish Christmas that will premiere as a part of this year’s Countdown to Christmas programming.

Chabert and Wolf played siblings Claudia and Bailey Salinger for six seasons from 1994 to 2000 in the hit FOX series. Now, 23 years later, they will not only reunite on screen for the first time, but they will once again be playing brother and sister. This time the pair will play estranged siblings who travel to Scotland for Christmas to reunite with their mother and when they arrive, a big family secret is revealed.

“Scott and I have talked for years about doing another project together. When we first read this story about these siblings at a crossroads, we both knew it was the perfect opportunity,” Chabert said in a statement released by Hallmark.

“Working with Lacey on Party of Five was one of my favorite experiences ever,” said Wolf. “Reuniting after all of these years to tell such a beautiful story together is a dream that I’m so glad is coming true.”

“The nostalgia of seeing Lacey and Scott together again on screen is going to be a special holiday treat for our viewers,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Hallmark Media.

While we don’t have an exact date for the premiere of A Merry Scottish Christmas yet, we do know we have a few months to re-watch Party of Five, which sounds like the perfect way to bide our time until Hallmark goes all holiday, all the time. And, of course, we do have their Christmas in July programming coming up right around the corner.

Pass the hot cocoa, y’all.