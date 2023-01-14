Yes, Lacey Chabert Really Ate All The Pineapple Pizza In "The Wedding Veil Expectations"

"When I have to do an eating scene. I don't pretend. I really go for it."

Rebecca Angel Baer
Hallmark kicked the new year off with a real gift to their viewers: a second trilogy of The Wedding Veil films. That’s right, Lacey Chabert, Alison Sweeney, and Autumn Reeser are back with three brand-new movies, carrying on the stories of these three friends after the happily ever after. 

The first of the three new films, The Wedding Veil Expectations premiered on January 7, and it focuses on the lives of Avery and Peter (played by Kevin McGarry)  in their first year of marriage. If you haven’t seen it yet, we think we’re only going to mildly spoil it, as you may have deduced from the title, but the two newlyweds are expecting their first child. Chabert’s character Avery is pregnant throughout the movie and we see her go through many things expectant mothers go through. She’s looking for the best way to tell Peter, she’s trying to figure out when to tell others, balancing work with morning sickness, and she is definitely having pregnancy cravings. One craving in particular: pineapple pizza. 

“I was a team player and I ate so much of that pineapple pizza. First of all, I love pizza. I mean it’s one of my absolute favorite comfort foods. I was thrilled to film that scene. And when I have to do an eating scene. I don’t pretend. I really go for it, Chabert told Southern Living

The Mississippi native said this is something she really commits to on every project. She wants it to be as realistic as possible. “When we were doing Love, Romance, and Chocolate in Belgium and I was eating chocolate every day, I wasn’t taking pretend teeny tiny bites. I was eating a whole piece of chocolate. These choices end up being regrettable,” she said with a laugh. 

“And in real life pizza was absolutely one of my favorite pregnancy foods. The pineapple part I disagree with but that’s how it was written so I honored how it was written. But I could have done without the pineapple,” the mom of one daughter admitted. 

Lacey, we salute your commitment to your craft! Jury is still out on how we feel about pineapple on pizza.

