Lacey Chabert Posts Rare Photo With Daughter: “Light Of My Life”

The Hallmark actress shared a loving tribute to her daughter while filming on location in Malta.

Published on March 21, 2023
Lacey Chabert delighted fans by sharing a rare photo of her six-year-old daughter Julia this week. 

“This popped up in my photo memories as six years ago,” Chabert wrote alongside the black-and-white throwback shot.

“Where does the time go?!” the reigning Queen of Hallmark movies mused. 

“My daughter is the light of my life and I can’t wait to get home to hug her and kiss those little cheeks exactly one million times!” the actress continued. “Filming these movies on location is such a special experience for which I’m so grateful, but there’s no place like home.”

Chabert is currently filming The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on location in Malta with co-star Will Kemp.

Entertainment Tonight reports that the new Hallmark mystery, which will premiere later this year, is set in the competitive world of ballroom dance. 

Chabert, who has starred in 30 Hallmark movies and counting, is no stranger to a rigorous filming schedule. But weeks away from her family on a remote Mediterranean island are surely taking their toll on the devoted mother and wife.

Chabert and her husband Dave Nehdar welcomed Julia into their family on September 1, 2016. 

“Julia, you are my heart's deepest dream come true,” Chabert wrote in an Instagram announcement following her birth. “I love you more than I could ever say.”

