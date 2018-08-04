Labor Day Desserts So Tasty That Everyone Will Forget Summer Is Ending
Just as Labor Day weekend caps off the summer season, a delicious dessert gives a bittersweet finishing touch to the Southern cookout. If the good times have to come to a close, we want it to be while taking our last bite of gooey fruit cobbler or chilled icebox pie. During summertime, we’re gunning for easy cookout desserts that keep us cool in the scorching heat and make the most of seasonal favorites like peaches, berries, watermelons, and nectarines.Our Labor Day dessert recipes do just that, from our easy Peach Icebox Cake to our classic Cherry-Nectarine Pandowdy. Chocolate lovers shouldn't fear, though. We’ve thrown in easy-to-make and easy-to-take options, including our new favorite: the No-Bake Peanut Butter-Fudge Ice-Cream Pie. Whatever your cookout calls for, these Labor Day desserts are sure to wow the crowd.
Serve Up These Delicious Desserts at Your Labor Day Get Together
Peach-and-Blackberry Crisp
Nothing says summer quite like a fresh fruit crisp. It's easy to make, packed with our favorite fruits, and perfect with homemade vanilla ice cream. This no-fuss crisp features some seasonal standouts: peaches and blackberries.
Blueberry-Cheesecake Ice-Cream Pie
Creamy and bursting with blueberries, this ice-cream pie is a home-run hit every summer. Even better for you, there's no cooking required!
Red Velvet-Berry Cobbler
This festive dessert will make saying goodbye to the season a little bit brighter. A combo of blackberries, raspberries, and blueberries offers the tartness we crave, while topping or layering the dish with homemade cream cheese ice cream finishes it with decadent sweetness.
Strawberry-Banana Pudding Icebox Cake
We made banana pudding even more refreshing for summer by turning it into a cool icebox cake and throwing in some fresh strawberries. Using graham crackers instead of vanilla wafers will help it hold up better during the Labor Day barbecue.
Peach-Bourbon Upside-Down Bundt Cake
Don't get us started on how amazingly sticky and sweet our fresh summer peaches get once baked into this genius creation that's part pound cake, part upside-down cake. It only has a touch of bourbon, making it party-approved.
No-Bake Peanut Butter-Fudge Ice-Cream Pie
With a creamy filling and crispy crust, this frozen peanut butter pie is next-level good. Using ingredients like chocolate crisp rice cereal, roasted peanuts, peanut butter, and hot fudge topping, it's bound to be a success.
Lemon Bar Cheesecake
If you want to end the summer with a wow factor, this citrus-inspired cheesecake will do the trick. It serves up the best of both a lemon bar and cheesecake, making it cool, creamy, and deliciously tart.
Grilled Peach Cobbler
You're already firing up the grill, so why not just keep it going all the way through dessert? Cap off summer with this charred twist on classic peach cobbler. Just add ice cream!
Cherry-Nectarine Pandowdy
This gooey dessert is like a fresh take on a summer cobbler. In this new favorite version, plump nectarines and cherries are cooked and topped with a pretty patchwork-style crust.
Strawberry-Pretzel Icebox Pie
Chilled and creamy, this strawberry pie gets a slightly salty touch from its pretzel-studded crust. Not to mention, it looks pretty as a picture on the cookout table.
The Ultimate Chocolate Pie
It's hard not to love this three-layered chocolate-packed pie that starts with a chocolate wafer cookie crust, follows with a creamy chocolate filling, and ends with a light and fluffy mousse. If you want to take it all the way, top with chocolate whipped cream.
Plum-Berry Cornmeal Sheet Cake
When we're absolutely stuffed from the barbecue spread, this vanilla-flavored cornmeal cake gives the perfect not-too-sweet finishing bite. A topping of fresh berries and plums, along with freshly whipped cream, makes it feel cool and fresh.
Peach Icebox Cake
More often than not, Labor Day is hotter than hot. This no-bake icebox cake is sure to be a welcome treat, while serving it up trifle-style makes it easy-to-make and easy-to-take.
Texas Skillet Cake
Up the ante on your dessert game with this Lone Star favorite. The dense, fudgy treat is traditionally made in a sheet pan, but this skillet version makes it even more ooey and gooey for your barbecue guests. Top warm slices with vanilla ice cream.
Berry Sonker with Dip
Skip the freshly whipped cream, and serve this cobbler-esque dessert up with our "dip." It's basically just warm, sweetened half-and-half that perfectly complements the tartness of the berry-filled sonker.
Key Lime Icebox Cake
Want a cake that's so pretty and tasty that no one will have any idea it's a no-bake? Enter: This tangy dream. When in doubt, an old-school icebox cake always wins in the summertime.
Whiskey Pie with Tipsy Berries
This slightly boozy pie with tipsy berries is the dessert you need at your Labor Day cookout. (Adults only!) The fresh berry topping is basically a light and summery spin on ambrosia.
Lemon-Orange Pound Cake
This citrus pound cake is simple and sublime, and the zesty flavor serves up major summer vibes. We finished it with two kinds of icing—because it obviously means double the deliciousness.
Hummingbird Bundt Cake
What makes this spin on a classic Southern cake perfect for a party? It packs all of the amazing flavor of the crushed pineapple, bananas, cinnamon, and pecans into an easy Bundt form with a tangy cream cheese glaze. Portable and delicious.
Peach Bread Pudding with Bourbon Caramel
Filled with fresh peaches and topped with a boozy caramel sauce, this recipe makes a case for bread pudding in the summertime. It's a fresh and indulgent finishing touch for your end-of-summer feast. Tip: Leave out the bourbon for a family-friendly spin.
Lemon Meringue Ice-Cream Pie
A vanilla wafer crust, homemade lemon curd, and fluffy meringue topping? We'll take two slices, please. You can make this pie up to two weeks in advance, making it a no-brainer for the long Labor Day weekend.
Mexican Chocolate Pound Cake
Spice up the potluck table with this ultra-moist pound cake that's infused with chocolate and cinnamon. The real kicker: A Mexican chocolate sauce that we heartily drizzle over the top.
Berry Cobbler
Got dessert duty for the Labor Day cookout? Slap these deliciously fresh ingredients into your slow cooker, and show up with an easy cobbler packed with four different types of berries.
Oatmeal-Caramel Cream Pies
This old-fashioned childhood favorite will always please a crowd, and our newest take incorporates a surprisingly salty-sweet caramel filling. Pro tip: Refrigerate the pies before packing away to keep the filling firm during transport.
Cherry Pie Bars
This grabbable, cherry-speckled bar is not only super portable, but it makes a huge batch that'll feed (and please!) the whole crowd. These bars will help you end the summer on a bright, cherry-red note.
Blackberry Gelato
This luscious gelato is made with vanilla gelato and swirls of homemade blackberry puree. It's a great summer treat, when berries are at their best and a cold, creamy confection is most appreciated.
Watermelon-Lime Pops with Chile Dipping Salt
We can all agree that watermelon is the most refreshing thing to eat on a hot summer day, and this zingy watermelon pop is a real refresher. Tip: You can even make these treats boozy for an adults-only cookout.