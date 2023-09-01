Don’t Waste Time Scrolling—We Already Found The 47 Best Labor Day Deals At Walmart

Labor Day weekend is a lot of things for different people. It can be a much-needed long weekend of relaxation, or an opportunity to score big on seasonal sales. If you’re lucky (and determined enough), it can be all three. When you’re done relaxing and the pool’s covered for the season, the first stop you’ll want to make on your Labor Day weekend shopping crawl is Walmart.

Navigating Walmart’s Labor Day deals may be exciting at first, but with thousands of items to sort through, it can feel more like doom-scrolling after just a few clicks. Thankfully, you can skip the dreaded scroll and head right to “add to cart.” We do this for a living, and lucky for you, we’ve already done the work to organize all the best deals by category.

So, what is it you need this Labor Day? Walmart has huge deals on just about every home category there is, including outdoor furniture, kitchen essentials, must-have tech, and more. If you’re in need of a kitchen refresh, the Mainstays Stainless Steel 10-Piece Cookware Set is less than $25. Need more help in the way of bathroom essentials? We rounded up some bath towel sets, starting at $8. For households without a steam mop, the Shark Professional Steam Pocket Mop is $20 off, and we’ve even included fan-favorite tech gadgets, like Apple AirPods and Apple Pencil 2nd Generation—both of which are under $100.

You’ll find lots of seasonal goodies if you flip through every page of the sale, but we highly recommend starting with these 47 standouts picked across six home categories. Hurry up and shop quickly—deals this good won’t last long before products go out of stock, or prices go back up.

Best Labor Day Bedding and Bath Deals

Walmart Mainstays Solid 6-Piece Bath Towel Set, School Grey

Walmart

The bathroom and bedroom can be two of the easiest spots in the home to overlook. If you’re in desperate need of a refresh in either room, Labor Day at Walmart is the perfect time to stock up on sheet sets or switch out the bath towels. With the change of season, it’s also probably a good idea to swap out the mattress topper and down comforter, too. Prices start at $8.

Best Labor Day Kitchen Deals 

Lane Bryant Cotton High-Waist Brief Panty

Lane Bryant

The bedrooms and bathrooms aren’t the only parts of the home that may need a refresh, especially since the kitchen is the heart of the home. Update your cookware repertoire with a $70 set of pots and pans, or if you’re looking to “splurge,” grab Rachael Ray’s 15-piece set for less than $100. While you’re at it, grab some of the hottest kitchen appliances, like the Hamilton Beach 10-Quart Slow Cooker that’s up to 50 percent off at Walmart’s Labor Day sale.

Best Labor Day Furniture Deals 

Walmart Bestier TV Stand with LED Lights & Charging Station

Walmart

Walmart is a go-to spot for furniture year round, so it should be no shock to shoppers that Labor Day is one of the best times to buy furniture there. Update the entryway with a rustic wood table, or add an accent chair to your office, living room, or guest room. Take $400 off this modular sectional that can comfortably fit the whole family—plus guests. Keep scrolling to discover more deals on furniture with prices starting at $57.

Best Labor Day Outdoor Deals 

Walmart Better Homes & Gardens Delahey Outdoor White Porch Swing

Walmart

Labor Day might be the unofficial end of summer, but it’s actually an opportune time to shop for outdoor living deals. You may not hang up this outdoor porch swing or put together this hardtop gazebo that’s $719 off until next year, but your future self will thank your current self for buying them on sale.

Best Labor Day Floorcare Deals

Walmart BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner 3369

Walmart

Are you giving your floors their best chance? Whether you live among carpet, hardwood, or tile, buying the right cleaning gadgets—like a wet/dry vacuum that’s $100 off, or a robot vacuum cleaner that’s 38 percent off—makes a big difference. You’ll also want to take advantage of the now-discounted Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner, which hardly ever drops as low as $89. If you’re more of a steam mop fan, try the Shark Professional Steam Pocket Mop for $59.

Best Labor Day Tech Deals

Walmart SAMSUNG 65" Class Q70C QLED 4K Smart TV

Walmart

Is it even Labor Day weekend if you don’t peruse the tech deals? Historically, Black Friday has been the go-to sale for tech like TVs, headphones, and Apple products. However, Walmart has an impressive Labor Day offering going on in tech, from $99 AirPods to Samsung TVs that are $200 off. We also highly recommend checking out this unexpected deal, especially if you work from home frequently—50 percent off the Ssphpplie Portable Walking Pad. Lastly, deck out your tech-enabled home with an entire security system for less than $100.

