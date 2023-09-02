Food and Recipes Kitchen Assistant The 40 Best Kitchen Deals On Cookware And Hosting Essentials To Shop This Labor Day Save up to 61 percent on top picks from Lodge, Le Creuset, Cuisinart, and more. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. In her previous role as the editorial assistant for the Glitter Guide, she guided readers through a variety of fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle product discovery journeys. Wendy has also written for multiple publications, including Insider, Fast Company, Brit + Co., and more. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on September 2, 2023 In This Article View All In This Article Kitchen Labor Day Deals At Amazon Kitchen Labor Day Deals At Target Kitchen Labor Day Deals At Wayfair Kitchen Labor Day Deals At Sur La Table We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Southern Living / Reese Herrington Labor Day weekend has officially arrived, and you can expect deep discounts on home and kitchen essentials. Give the most used space in your house a little upgrade with deals from iconic brands like Cuisinart, Lodge, Le Creuset, Staub, Oster, Ninja, Panasonic, Mueller, and Gibson. We want to make shopping more enjoyable (and less stressful), so we scoured through the endless deals at Amazon, Target, Wayfair, and Sur La Table's Labor Day sales to bring you a curated list of discounts worth checking out, from small appliances to basic utensils. Keep scrolling to find the best deals that will save you time and money. Kitchen Labor Day Deals At Amazon Amazon If you home chefs don't have a go-to knife, then we have one for you. Henckels' Forged Elite Santoku Knife Set will make meal prep a breeze, and it’s currently 42 percent off. You might want to pair it with Homewe's now-$17 Cutting Boards. Amazon also has marked down plenty of cookware, like Ninja's durable Foodi NeverStick Premium Cookware Set and Sensarte's Deep Frying Pan, which has a double discount thanks to an on-page coupon. And, of course, you can always count on Lodge for super-affordable yet high-quality pieces like this 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet that's only $20 for Labor Day. Panasonic Microwave Oven, $149.95 (orig. $189.95) Magic Bullet Blender, $37.99 (orig. $49.99) Ninja C33000 Foodi NeverStick Premium Cookware Set, $109 (orig. $169.99) Sensarte Nonstick Deep Frying Pan, $37.04 with coupon (orig. $69) Henckels Forged Elite 2-Piece Santoku Knife Set, $34.99 (orig. $59.99) Y Yhy Pasta Bowls, $40.99 (orig. $49.99) Vsdk Vacuum Sealer Machine, $79.96 (orig. $159.99) Homwe Cutting Boards, $16.99 (orig. $29.99) Mueller DuraCast Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $49.99 with coupon (orig. $69.99) Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet, $19.90 (orig. $34.25) Kitchen Labor Day Deals At Target Target Target's Summer Send-Off Sale is bursting with many shiny, new appliances, like Sincreative's multifunctional Casabrews Espresso Machine. It's marked down 59 percent, and you can even use it to whip up barista-quality lattes and cappuccinos. Even if you already have a dependable machine, you can still unleash your inner café pro with the MasterChef Milk Frother that's now just $17. You'll also find top-of-the-line cookware at a fraction of the price, like this Classic Stainless Steel Everyday Pan from Cuisinart, or you can take your famous stir fry to all new levels with the NutriChef Cooking Wok. Ensure that your meals are properly cooked with the ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer. MasterChef Milk Frother, $16.99 (orig. $36.99) Sincreative CM1699 Casabrews Espresso Machine, $89.39 (orig. $217.99) Oster 2-Slice Digital Toaster, $59.99 (orig. $79.99) Cuisinart Classic Stainless Steel Saucepan, $14.99 (orig. $19.99) Cuisinart Classic Stainless Steel Everyday Pan, $29.99 (orig. $39.99) NutriChef Pre-Seasoned Nonstick Cooking Wok, $68.99 (orig. $127.99) Gibson Home Zen Buffetware Versatile 12-Piece Square Dinnerware Dish Set, $41.99 (orig. $60.99) ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer, $20.99 (orig. $29.99) Dartwood All-In-One Vegetable Chopper, $36.99 (orig. $69.99) Wolfgang Puck 12-Piece Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl Set, $54.99 (orig. $169.99) Kitchen Labor Day Deals At Wayfair Wayfair You can always count on Wayfair for outstanding home bargains, like this highly coveted Stand Mixer from Cuisinart that went from $460 to $179. For those bakers with smaller kitchens, you might want to consider Cuisinart's compact 5-Speed Hand Mixer instead. Speaking of baking, Rachel Ray has a complete 10-piece bakeware set with everything you need to nail your recipes, and it's 55 percent off. Don't forget to add Lodge's Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven to your shopping list for stew season—and it's on sale for as little as $65. Cuisinart 12-Speed Stand Mixer, $179 (orig. $460) Emeril Lagasse Power Air Fryer, $152.99 (orig. $249.99) NutriBullet Personal Blender, $69.95 (orig. $109.99) Rachael Ray Tools and Gadgets 6-Piece Kitchen Tool Set, $29.95 (orig. $60) Gibson 22-Piece Stainless Steel Knife Block Set, $69.99 (orig. $111.99) Cuisinart 5-Speed Hand Mixer, $43 (orig. $75) Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Bakeware Set, $99.95 (orig. $220) Lodge Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven, from $64.90 (orig. $106) Farberware Classic Series Stainless Steel Saucepot, $47.99 (orig. $100) Nordic Ware Round Aluminized Round Pan, $27 (orig. $50.05) Kitchen Labor Day Deals At Sur La Table Staub Don't sleep on Sur La Table; the retailer slashed prices on a variety of brand-named goodies that will elevate your kitchen. There are a ton of Le Creuset pieces marked down, like the popular Signature Chef's Oven, which comes in nine pretty colors. Give into your love of gourds with Staub's incredibly adorable Mini Stoneware Pumpkin Cocotte, that's now just $35. If you'll be hosting guests this coming season, you'll be happy to have the stylish and dishwasher-safe Fairground Rose Melamine Platter on hand—and you'll be even happier that you snapped it up for $10. OR, give your outdoor meals a special touch with this set of Acacia Wood Plates. Le Creuset Signature Chef’s Oven, $299.96 (orig. $461.95) Scanpan CS+ Skillets, $139.95 (orig. $199) Le Creuset Classic Skillet, $99.96 (orig. $174.95) Sur La Table Cast Iron Round Wide Covered Dutch Oven, $149.96 (orig. $299.95) Sur La Table Nonstick Stacking Cooling Rack, $15.99 (orig. $30) Sur La Table Fairground Rose Melamine Platter, $7.99 (orig. $34.95) Zwilling Dragon Carbon Steel Wok, $99.96 (orig. $187) Staub Mini Stoneware Pumpkin Cocotte, $34.96 (orig. $64) Acacia Wood Plates, $13.59 (orig. $40) Staub Oval Stoneware Bakers, $49.96 (orig. $129) Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products The Top 40 Style Steals You Can't Miss From Amazon's Labor Day Sale—Starting At $13 We’re Confident This Lodge Dutch Oven Deal Will Sell Out Before Labor Day’s Over Don’t Waste Time Scrolling—We Already Found The 47 Best Labor Day Deals At Walmart