The 40 Best Kitchen Deals On Cookware And Hosting Essentials To Shop This Labor Day

Save up to 61 percent on top picks from Lodge, Le Creuset, Cuisinart, and more.

By
Wendy Vazquez
wendy vazquez headshot
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. In her previous role as the editorial assistant for the Glitter Guide, she guided readers through a variety of fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle product discovery journeys. Wendy has also written for multiple publications, including Insider, Fast Company, Brit + Co., and more. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on September 2, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

LDW Kitchen Deals tout
Photo:

Southern Living / Reese Herrington

Labor Day weekend has officially arrived, and you can expect deep discounts on home and kitchen essentials. Give the most used space in your house a little upgrade with deals from iconic brands like Cuisinart, Lodge, Le Creuset, Staub, Oster, Ninja, Panasonic, Mueller, and Gibson.

We want to make shopping more enjoyable (and less stressful), so we scoured through the endless deals at Amazon, Target, Wayfair, and Sur La Table's Labor Day sales to bring you a curated list of discounts worth checking out, from small appliances to basic utensils. Keep scrolling to find the best deals that will save you time and money.

Kitchen Labor Day Deals At Amazon

Ninja C33000 Foodi NeverStick Premium 3-Piece Cookware Set

Amazon

If you home chefs don't have a go-to knife, then we have one for you. Henckels' Forged Elite Santoku Knife Set will make meal prep a breeze, and it’s currently 42 percent off. You might want to pair it with Homewe's now-$17 Cutting Boards. Amazon also has marked down plenty of cookware, like Ninja's durable Foodi NeverStick Premium Cookware Set and Sensarte's Deep Frying Pan, which has a double discount thanks to an on-page coupon. And, of course, you can always count on Lodge for super-affordable yet high-quality pieces like this 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet that's only $20 for Labor Day.

Kitchen Labor Day Deals At Target

Target NutriChef Pre Seasoned Nonstick Cooking Wok Cast Iron Kitchen

Target

Target's Summer Send-Off Sale is bursting with many shiny, new appliances, like Sincreative's multifunctional Casabrews Espresso Machine. It's marked down 59 percent, and you can even use it to whip up barista-quality lattes and cappuccinos. Even if you already have a dependable machine, you can still unleash your inner café pro with the MasterChef Milk Frother that's now just $17. You'll also find top-of-the-line cookware at a fraction of the price, like this Classic Stainless Steel Everyday Pan from Cuisinart, or you can take your famous stir fry to all new levels with the NutriChef Cooking Wok. Ensure that your meals are properly cooked with the ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer.

Kitchen Labor Day Deals At Wayfair

Wayfair Cuisinart 12 Speed 5.5 Qt. Stand Mixer

Wayfair

You can always count on Wayfair for outstanding home bargains, like this highly coveted Stand Mixer from Cuisinart that went from $460 to $179. For those bakers with smaller kitchens, you might want to consider Cuisinart's compact 5-Speed Hand Mixer instead. Speaking of baking, Rachel Ray has a complete 10-piece bakeware set with everything you need to nail your recipes, and it's 55 percent off. Don't forget to add Lodge's Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven to your shopping list for stew season—and it's on sale for as little as $65.

Kitchen Labor Day Deals At Sur La Table

Staub Mini Stoneware Pumpkin Cocotte, .5 Qt

Staub

Don't sleep on Sur La Table; the retailer slashed prices on a variety of brand-named goodies that will elevate your kitchen. There are a ton of Le Creuset pieces marked down, like the popular Signature Chef's Oven, which comes in nine pretty colors. Give into your love of gourds with Staub's incredibly adorable Mini Stoneware Pumpkin Cocotte, that's now just $35. If you'll be hosting guests this coming season, you'll be happy to have the stylish and dishwasher-safe Fairground Rose Melamine Platter on hand—and you'll be even happier that you snapped it up for $10. OR, give your outdoor meals a special touch with this set of Acacia Wood Plates.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

LDW Amazon Fashion Deals Tout
The Top 40 Style Steals You Can't Miss From Amazon's Labor Day Sale—Starting At $13
Lodge Cast Iron Sale tout
We’re Confident This Lodge Dutch Oven Deal Will Sell Out Before Labor Day’s Over
Walmart Best Overall Deals Tout
Don’t Waste Time Scrolling—We Already Found The 47 Best Labor Day Deals At Walmart
Related Articles
Amazon LDW Deals
Act Fast! It's Labor Day Weekend, And Amazon Slashed Prices Across Hundreds Of Products
LDW Bacon Cooker Sale One-Off
This Is The ‘Perfect Pan For Cooking Bacon’—And It’s On Sale For Labor Day At Amazon
Walmart Best Overall Deals Tout
Don’t Waste Time Scrolling—We Already Found The 47 Best Labor Day Deals At Walmart
Le Creuset Heritage 2-Piece Square Baking Dish Set Tout
Psst! Le Creuset’s Factory To Table Sale Is Happening Online Now—Here Are 9 Of The Best Deals
The Best Dutch Ovens
The 11 Best Dutch Ovens Of 2023
dutch oven
What Is A Dutch Oven?
Le Creuset Cookware
The Best Non-Toxic Cookware Brands, According to Thousands of Online Shoppers
Two Cast Iron Skillets arranged on a yellow patterned background
The 6 Best Cast Iron Skillets Of 2023, Tested And Reviewed
Lodge Cast Iron Set
The Best Cookware Sets To Buy in 2021, According To Thousands of Customer Reviews
Last-Minute Holiday Gifts For The Home Chefs In Your Life That Will Actually Arrive Before Christmas tout
13 Last-Minute Holiday Gifts For The Home Chefs In Your Life That Will Actually Arrive Before Christmas
Fancy Panz 2-in-1 Dress Up & Protect Your Foil Pan
The Best Casserole Dishes for Baking Everything From Lasagna to Brownies
Lodge Cast Iron Sale tout
We’re Confident This Lodge Dutch Oven Deal Will Sell Out Before Labor Day’s Over
Kendra Scott Elaina Bracelet
30 Thoughtful Birthday Gift Ideas for Mom
lily
Episode 32: The Lily You Need To Know About
Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Tout
The Best Small Cast Iron Skillets for Every Budget and Recipe
LDW Amazon Fashion Deals Tout
The Top 40 Style Steals You Can't Miss From Amazon's Labor Day Sale—Starting At $13