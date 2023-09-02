The 40 Best Kitchen Deals On Cookware And Hosting Essentials To Shop This Labor Day

Labor Day weekend has officially arrived, and you can expect deep discounts on home and kitchen essentials. Give the most used space in your house a little upgrade with deals from iconic brands like Cuisinart, Lodge, Le Creuset, Staub, Oster, Ninja, Panasonic, Mueller, and Gibson.

We want to make shopping more enjoyable (and less stressful), so we scoured through the endless deals at Amazon, Target, Wayfair, and Sur La Table's Labor Day sales to bring you a curated list of discounts worth checking out, from small appliances to basic utensils. Keep scrolling to find the best deals that will save you time and money.

Kitchen Labor Day Deals At Amazon

Amazon

If you home chefs don't have a go-to knife, then we have one for you. Henckels' Forged Elite Santoku Knife Set will make meal prep a breeze, and it’s currently 42 percent off. You might want to pair it with Homewe's now-$17 Cutting Boards. Amazon also has marked down plenty of cookware, like Ninja's durable Foodi NeverStick Premium Cookware Set and Sensarte's Deep Frying Pan, which has a double discount thanks to an on-page coupon. And, of course, you can always count on Lodge for super-affordable yet high-quality pieces like this 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet that's only $20 for Labor Day.

Kitchen Labor Day Deals At Target

Target

Target's Summer Send-Off Sale is bursting with many shiny, new appliances, like Sincreative's multifunctional Casabrews Espresso Machine. It's marked down 59 percent, and you can even use it to whip up barista-quality lattes and cappuccinos. Even if you already have a dependable machine, you can still unleash your inner café pro with the MasterChef Milk Frother that's now just $17. You'll also find top-of-the-line cookware at a fraction of the price, like this Classic Stainless Steel Everyday Pan from Cuisinart, or you can take your famous stir fry to all new levels with the NutriChef Cooking Wok. Ensure that your meals are properly cooked with the ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer.

Kitchen Labor Day Deals At Wayfair

Wayfair

You can always count on Wayfair for outstanding home bargains, like this highly coveted Stand Mixer from Cuisinart that went from $460 to $179. For those bakers with smaller kitchens, you might want to consider Cuisinart's compact 5-Speed Hand Mixer instead. Speaking of baking, Rachel Ray has a complete 10-piece bakeware set with everything you need to nail your recipes, and it's 55 percent off. Don't forget to add Lodge's Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven to your shopping list for stew season—and it's on sale for as little as $65.

Kitchen Labor Day Deals At Sur La Table

Staub

Don't sleep on Sur La Table; the retailer slashed prices on a variety of brand-named goodies that will elevate your kitchen. There are a ton of Le Creuset pieces marked down, like the popular Signature Chef's Oven, which comes in nine pretty colors. Give into your love of gourds with Staub's incredibly adorable Mini Stoneware Pumpkin Cocotte, that's now just $35. If you'll be hosting guests this coming season, you'll be happy to have the stylish and dishwasher-safe Fairground Rose Melamine Platter on hand—and you'll be even happier that you snapped it up for $10. OR, give your outdoor meals a special touch with this set of Acacia Wood Plates.