Home Act Fast! It's Labor Day Weekend, And Amazon Slashed Prices Across Hundreds Of Products Prices start at just $9. By Grace Smith Grace Smith Grace Smith is a writer, editor, and creative consultant who got her start on a book review blog she launched in the 7th grade — and still runs. Now, she writes commerce and affiliate content across PEOPLE, Real Simple, Southern Living, and Better Homes & Gardens at Dotdash Meredith and moonlights at other publications. Grace covers commerce, travel, style, books, and lifestyle to start, and is interested in anything strongly rooted in aesthetics. In Fall 2022, she founded a travel and lifestyle newsletter called Place & Placebo; she's lived in Virginia, Hawai'i, Florida, and more, and is always asking where's next. She earned a BA in European History from Washington & Lee University with a Minor in Studio Art. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on September 1, 2023 We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Southern Living / Reese Herrington We may be mourning the end of summer, but there’s still plenty to celebrate with this major retailer’s help. Amazon Prime Day was in early July, but Labor Day has plenty of significant deals for shoppers across vacuums, cookware, and other must-have categories. Whether you’re beefing up the kitchen or opting for some slightly thicker bedding to beckon in the cooler temperatures, we’re in awe over some of the brands with slashed prices, including Le Creuset, Lodge, Ninja, Tempur-Pedic, and more of our favorites. Here are some of the best price cuts we've found so far. Best Overall Labor Day Deals on Amazon Amazon Southerners know that summer extends long beyond Labor Day, so it’s actually the ideal time to snatch up those temperature-regulating items sure to cool you down before they hike back up in price next summer. In that case, 27-percent-off eucalyptus sheets feel luxurious on any bed, and you might as well load up your tumbler for the tailgate with soft, chewable nugget ice while there’s a $100-off on-page coupon. Don’t forget your Bluetooth speaker though (which is on sale, too.) Amazon Basics 14-Piece Kitchen Knife Set, $19.18 (orig. $35.44) HyperChiller HC2M Patented Beverage Cooler, $13.23 (orig. $24.99) Tempur-Pedic Memory Foam Symphony Pillow, $60 (orig. $119) Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, $99.99 (orig. $149.99) Dabustar iPhone Fast Charger, $14.98 (orig. $18.99) Olive + Crate Eucalyptus Cooling Pillowcase and Sheet, $99.99 (orig. $137.50) Oraimo Nugget Ice Maker, $279.99 with coupon (orig. $399.99) Blue Sky 2023-2024 Academic Year Weekly and Monthly Planner, $9.03 (orig. $9.99) Best Kitchen Labor Day Deals on Amazon Amazon Ever get sick of chopping the same vegetables for far, far too long? This is the prime time to try out a 42-percent-off vegetable chopper, a customer favorite at Amazon for its speed and convenience. Score 40 percent off this modern farmhouse set of dish towels in neutral, stylish shades. And with (eventually) cooling temperatures, it looks like it’s time to drag out your favorite cider-esque tea and embrace the coziness of the coming months—with this 54-percent-off electric kettle. Lane Linen Kitchen Towels Set, $11.99 (orig. $19.99) Maipor Vegetable Chopper, $18.99 (orig. $32.99) Magic Bullet Blender, $39.88 (orig. $49.99) Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, $79.99 (orig. $99.99) Ninja SF301 Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer, $119 (orig. $199.99) EasyLunchboxes Bento Snack Boxes, $11.99 (orig. $17.99) Le Creuset Stoneware Mug, $23.95 (orig. $28.99) Lodge Square Cast Iron Grill Pan, $21.90 (orig. $39.50) Mueller UltraToast Full Stainless Steel Toaster, $31.96 (orig. $39.99) Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel, $8.99 (orig. $19.99) Peach Street Speed-Boil Electric Kettle, $23.99 (orig. $49.99) Best Bedding and Bath Labor Day Deals on Amazon Amazon Amazon has some fantastic deals across the bedding and bath categories, with steals that will upgrade your home. First, regulate your sleep cycle with some blackout curtains that’ll help your snooze deeper for 50 percent off for a limited time. Then, swap out those gross, sandy bath mats that have made it through one too many adventures this summer; this discounted French Connection set is trés chic. Of course, the same phenomenon may have affected your towels, so go ahead and stock up on this plush 6-piece set while it’s 40 percent off, too. Lemomo Blackout Curtains, $17.51 (orig. $34.99) Bedsure Twin Comforter Duvet Insert, $29.99 (orig. $31.88) French Connection Nellore Bathroom Rugs Set of 2, $34.99 (orig. $44.99) Wowbox 25-Piece Clear Plastic Drawer Organizer Set, $17.99 (orig. $35.99) Labigo Electric Spin Scrubber, $31.99 (orig. $39.99) American Soft Linen Luxury 6 Piece Towel Set, $39.99 (orig. $66.99) Olanly Luxury Bathroom Rug Mat, $9.99 (orig. $15.99) Casper Sleep Glow Night Light, $14 (orig. $19) Zinus 12-Inch Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Mattress, $395.97 (orig. $595) Purple Cloud Standard Pillow, $55.20 (orig. $69) Best Home Labor Day Deals on Amazon Amazon With school back in session, fall events filling up the calendar, and other general busyness on the horizon (and that’s not even including the holiday season), now is an excellent time to revamp your household’s cleaning materials in preparation for the chaos. Keep a handheld vacuum in your car—like this 40-percent-off pick—for speedy on the go spills, or set a highly-rated robot vacuum to autopilot so that you can get one more task off your plate in the autumn months. And while we’re looking ahead, why not add some charming Halloween decorations to your cart before they sell out completely for the season? VacLife Handheld Vacuum, $35.99 (orig. $59.99) Eufy by Anker BoostIQ Robot Vacuum, $159.99 (orig. $229.99) iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connected Vacuum, $192.99 (orig. $299.99) Homeforia Hooks, $24.99 (orig. $29.99) Pretex 20-Foot Clear Christmas Lights, $12.49 (orig. $16.99) Flexispot Adjustable Height Standing Desk, $129.99 (orig. $199.99) Coogam 60-Piece Halloween Bats Decoration, $9.99 (orig. $14.99) Household Essentials Set of 6 Foldable Fabric Storage Bins, $22.51 (orig. $35.99) Tineco Floor One S3 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum, $299.99 with coupon (orig. $399.99) Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Southern Designers Share Their Favorite Cozy Home Items Perfect for Fall Kate Spade’s Surprise Sale Has Up To 70% Off Bags And Accessories This Labor Day Fill Your Home With The Scents Of Fall When You Shop These Fragrances From Amazon—Including Pumpkin And Cider