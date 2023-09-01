Act Fast! It's Labor Day Weekend, And Amazon Slashed Prices Across Hundreds Of Products

We may be mourning the end of summer, but there’s still plenty to celebrate with this major retailer’s help. Amazon Prime Day was in early July, but Labor Day has plenty of significant deals for shoppers across vacuums, cookware, and other must-have categories.

Whether you’re beefing up the kitchen or opting for some slightly thicker bedding to beckon in the cooler temperatures, we’re in awe over some of the brands with slashed prices, including Le Creuset, Lodge, Ninja, Tempur-Pedic, and more of our favorites. Here are some of the best price cuts we've found so far.

Best Overall Labor Day Deals on Amazon

Amazon

Southerners know that summer extends long beyond Labor Day, so it’s actually the ideal time to snatch up those temperature-regulating items sure to cool you down before they hike back up in price next summer. In that case, 27-percent-off eucalyptus sheets feel luxurious on any bed, and you might as well load up your tumbler for the tailgate with soft, chewable nugget ice while there’s a $100-off on-page coupon. Don’t forget your Bluetooth speaker though (which is on sale, too.)



Best Kitchen Labor Day Deals on Amazon

Amazon

Ever get sick of chopping the same vegetables for far, far too long? This is the prime time to try out a 42-percent-off vegetable chopper, a customer favorite at Amazon for its speed and convenience. Score 40 percent off this modern farmhouse set of dish towels in neutral, stylish shades. And with (eventually) cooling temperatures, it looks like it’s time to drag out your favorite cider-esque tea and embrace the coziness of the coming months—with this 54-percent-off electric kettle.



Best Bedding and Bath Labor Day Deals on Amazon

Amazon

Amazon has some fantastic deals across the bedding and bath categories, with steals that will upgrade your home. First, regulate your sleep cycle with some blackout curtains that’ll help your snooze deeper for 50 percent off for a limited time. Then, swap out those gross, sandy bath mats that have made it through one too many adventures this summer; this discounted French Connection set is trés chic. Of course, the same phenomenon may have affected your towels, so go ahead and stock up on this plush 6-piece set while it’s 40 percent off, too.



Best Home Labor Day Deals on Amazon

Amazon

With school back in session, fall events filling up the calendar, and other general busyness on the horizon (and that’s not even including the holiday season), now is an excellent time to revamp your household’s cleaning materials in preparation for the chaos. Keep a handheld vacuum in your car—like this 40-percent-off pick—for speedy on the go spills, or set a highly-rated robot vacuum to autopilot so that you can get one more task off your plate in the autumn months. And while we’re looking ahead, why not add some charming Halloween decorations to your cart before they sell out completely for the season?

