The Top 40 Style Steals You Can't Miss From Amazon's Labor Day Sale—Starting At $13

Whether you're excited for September or not, there's no denying that this time of year is brimming with change. For us, fall always feels like a new beginning of sorts, especially in the realm of fashion. Which is why we’re thrilled that Amazon has incredible deals on fall-ready clothes and shoes this Labor Day weekend (and that’s in addition to the home decor, kitchen appliance, and vacuum sales it’s offering).

As summer winds down, we're looking forward to fall and the cozy layers accompanying it. We're thinking of pieces like lightweight jackets, comfy booties, and versatile midi skirts that will effortlessly transition you from summer to fall. So you can avoid flipping through hundreds of pages of style deals, we handpicked these 40 offers from Amazon that we think you'll absolutely love. Grab them while they're still in stock!

Best Labor Day Amazon Fashion Tops Deals

Amazon

If you’re like us and can't wait until sweater season is in full swing, you’re in luck. We've already uncovered special savings on plenty of styles, like this standout Amazon Essentials' classic Crew Neck Rib Sweater, that's now just $21, or Lillusory's casual Snap-Button Henley. You'll want to keep a dependable cardigan on hand for those unpredictable days, like this office-friendly long cardigan from Anrabess that's $42 after a double discount. If you're aiming for a more laid-back weekend look, you'll love Dokotoo's Oversized Denim Jacket. It comes in 26 fun shades, including some traditional denim washes.

Best Labor Day Amazon Fashion Bottoms Deals

Amazon

For those of you looking to replenish your go-to denim styles, Amazon has plenty of cuts, fits, and washes up to 59 percent off. Levi's Low Pro Jeans offer a relaxed, vintage look thanks to the straight-leg design. If you’re looking for something to better suit the season’s footwear, Dollhouse's Dark Wash Flared is the perfect bootcut style for fall. Don't forget soft and versatile trousers, like this wide-leg option from Heymoments that start at just $20. And if you're in the mood for flouncy silhouettes, try Exlura's Modern Skirt. You can choose from polka dots and floral motifs that will brighten up any chilly day.

Best Labor Day Amazon Shoe Deals

Amazon

From stylish sandals that will help you soak up the last days of summer to coveted booties that will snazz up your September outfits, Amazon slashed prices on so many different styles in its shoe department. Musshoe Slip-On Flats are an easy-to-style pair that will surely earn a place in your summer and fall wardrobe, and you can grab them in 25 prints and solid hues to complement what you already have hanging in your closet. Rainy fall days don't stand a chance against Chooka's waterproof booties—now up to 50 percent off—and they'll come in handy year-round, too. If you're looking for comfy booties that you'll actually look forward to stepping into, then you’ll love joining the ranks of more than 1,600 shoppers who left a five-star review for Dr. Scholl's Brief Ankle Boot.

Best Labor Day Amazon Fashion Dress Deals

Amazon

Dresses are always a good choice for one-and-done looks. Whether you're hunting for a style to take you through the rest of wedding season or just looking to add some feminine touches to your closet, we picked mini, midi, and maxi styles at all price points. Shy Velvet's customer-loved Crossover Waist Mini Dress is a fun, cutout look that won't require many accessories to complete—and it's 25 percent off. For those hot sunny days, you'll be happy to throw on something simple like this Aanrabess Swing Sundress, now $37. Don't sleep on Dokotoo's sultry Ruffle Long Sleeve Mini Dress—you only need a fun clutch and staple pumps. Amazon Essentials' Midi A-Line Dress is the perfect office-ready piece that your wardrobe is missing. Plus, it's $24.