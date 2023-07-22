Style Fashion The Exercise Dress That Shoppers ‘Cannot Recommend Enough’ Is Quietly Up To 51% Off Right Now The best-seller is breathable and cooling with nearly 2,100 five-star ratings. By Carly Totten Carly Totten Carly Totten is a devotee of wearable fashion and home decor, and is known for highlighting her latest cozy finds, including clothing, bedding, and travel accessories. Carly has honed her experience over the past decade where she has contributed to a dozen national publications as an expert lifestyle source. Her bylines have appeared in Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, InStyle, Homes & Gardens, and more. Follow her on Instagram. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on July 22, 2023 We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Southern Living / Jaclyn Mastropasqua One of the biggest athleisure trends of the season is exercise dresses, and many people love them because they’re cute, comfortable, and easy to wear for everything from actual workouts to errands. Because they’re so popular, there are tons of exercise dresses to choose from. But Amazon shoppers are making your choice a simple one, because thousands say this Amazon best-seller is the one to buy—and it’s quietly on sale for under $30. The KuaCua tennis dress has almost 2,100 perfect ratings and hundreds of five-star reviews, and it’s climbed onto the best-seller lists in Amazon’s Women’s Tennis Dresses and Women’s Activewear Dresses categories. It’s available in up to 19 colors in sizes XS to XXL, and some colors even have adjustable straps to help you to find your best fit. Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $24 “This dress is so comfortable. The fabric is a great quality and moves with the body,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “The quality is amazing,” shared another shopper who added that the fabric is “so thick and soft” with “lots of stretch.” To keep you cool, the tennis dress is made with a breathable fabric makeup of 75 percent nylon and 25 percent spandex, according to the brand. It’s also moisture-wicking and not see-through for even more comfort, and the dress even has a removable bra. Plus, you’ll find shorts underneath with pockets for you to store your phone, credit card, or keys whenever you’re on the go. Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $25 “Cannot recommend this dress enough,” wrote a reviewer who loves the dress’ built-in bra, cooling fabric, and length. They also highlighted that the skort “doesn’t ride up.” A different shopper simply said that the style is “the most comfortable dress to ever exist.” Whether you already have an exercise dress or you’re hoping to try out the trend in order to stay cool and comfortable this summer, pick up a KuaCua style while it’s on sale and in stock for as low as $25. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Surprise! MacKenzie-Childs’ Annual Barn Sale Kicks Off Today, With Gorgeous Heirloom Pieces Up To 60% Off Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Is Finally Here, And These Are The 38 Under-$100 Deals You Need To Shop 7 Things Interior Designers Love To Buy At Macy's