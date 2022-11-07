Krispy Kreme Introduces Mini Pie Doughnuts For Thanksgiving

Krispy Kreme is rolling out an all-new collection of mini doughnuts featuring the season’s most iconic pie flavors. The doughnut giant’s Thanksgiving minis are available in 16-count boxes for a limited time beginning today, November 7.

“We show our thanks in many ways and there’s no better environment to share gratitude than by coming together over food, including sharing something sweet,” Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a news release. “In the tradition of favorite Thanksgiving desserts, our new mini pie doughnuts are the perfect bite-sized way to show your gratitude.”

The four mini pie doughnut flavors include:

Mini Pecan Pie Doughnut: a mini original glazed doughnut topped with a gooey butter tart filling, chopped pecans, and snickerdoodle cookie pieces.​

Mini Pumpkin Pie Doughnut: a mini doughnut with pumpkin pie filling, dipped in pumpkin pie spiced icing, and topped with snickerdoodle cookie pieces and a dollop of kreme.​

Mini Lemon Kreme Pie Doughnut: a mini doughnut with lemon filling, dipped in icing, and topped with a dollop of kreme and a dusting of powdered sugar.​

Mini Dutch Apple Pie Doughnut: a mini doughnut with apple filling, dipped in caramel-flavored icing, and topped with cinnamon, snickerdoodle cookie pieces and a drizzle of caramel-flavored icing.​

Learn more about all Krispy Kreme’s Thanksgiving mini pie doughnuts by visiting krispykreme.com/promos/thanksgivingminis.