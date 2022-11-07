Krispy Kreme Introduces Mini Pie Doughnuts For Thanksgiving

New Thanksgiving minis are available now for a limited time.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on November 7, 2022
Krispy Kreme Mini Thanksgiving Pies
Photo:

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is rolling out an all-new collection of mini doughnuts featuring the season’s most iconic pie flavors. The doughnut giant’s Thanksgiving minis are available in 16-count boxes for a limited time beginning today, November 7.

“We show our thanks in many ways and there’s no better environment to share gratitude than by coming together over food, including sharing something sweet,” Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a news release. “In the tradition of favorite Thanksgiving desserts, our new mini pie doughnuts are the perfect bite-sized way to show your gratitude.”    

Krispy Kreme Thanksgiving Minis

Krispy Kreme

The four mini pie doughnut flavors include:

Mini Pecan Pie Doughnut: a mini original glazed doughnut topped with a gooey butter tart filling, chopped pecans, and snickerdoodle cookie pieces.​ 

Mini Pumpkin Pie Doughnut: a mini doughnut with pumpkin pie filling, dipped in pumpkin pie spiced icing, and topped with snickerdoodle cookie pieces and a dollop of kreme.​ 

Mini Lemon Kreme Pie Doughnut: a mini doughnut with lemon filling, dipped in icing, and topped with a dollop of kreme and a dusting of powdered sugar.​ 

Mini Dutch Apple Pie Doughnut: a mini doughnut with apple filling, dipped in caramel-flavored icing, and topped with cinnamon, snickerdoodle cookie pieces and a drizzle of caramel-flavored icing.​ 

Learn more about all Krispy Kreme’s Thanksgiving mini pie doughnuts by visiting krispykreme.com/promos/thanksgivingminis. 

