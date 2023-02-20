Krispy Kreme And Reese's Team Up To Put Pretzels And Potato Sticks On Doughnuts

Reese’s Salty Sweet Dozen is available now at Krispy Kreme, but only for a limited time.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on February 20, 2023
Krispy Kreme Reese's
Photo:

Krispy Kreme

The brilliant minds at Krispy Kreme continue to outdo themselves. For their latest creation, the doughnut geniuses partnered with Reese’s, melding the worlds of sweet and salty in a mouthwatering new collection inspired by Reese’s Big Cup flavors.

Introducing: Reese’s Salty Sweet Dozen.

Available now for limited time, Reese’s Salty Sweet Dozen features three doughnuts with all-new ingredients, including pretzels, potato sticks, and even salted caramel icing:  

  • Reese’s Salty Sweet Crunch Doughnut: A shell doughnut filled with Reese’s peanut butter Kreme filling, dipped in Reese’s peanut butter icing, drizzled in Hershey’s milk chocolate icing, and topped with sea salt praline pretzels. 
  • Reese’s Salty Sweet Crisp Doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in Hershey’s milk chocolate icing, topped with potato sticks, a drizzle of milk chocolate icing, and Reese’s peanut butter sauce, plus a dollop of Reese’s peanut butter Kreme filling. 
  • Reese’s Outrageous Doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in Hershey’s milk chocolate icing, topped with Mini Reese’s Pieces, drizzled with Reese’s peanut butter sauce, and salted caramel icing. 
Krispy Kreme Reese's

Krispy Kreme

“Salty, sweet, Reese’s, and Krispy Kreme can now all be experienced in one incredible doughnut collection,” Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a news release. “These flavors bring out the best in each other, just like our partnership with Reese’s has over the years.”  

Krispy Kreme’s Reese’s Salty Sweet Dozen is available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website. 

We’re not drooling, you are!

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Krispy Kreme Biscoff
Krispy Kreme’s Biscoff Doughnuts Take Flight In U.S.
Krispy Kreme Reese's Doughnuts
Reese's Doughnuts Return to Krispy Kreme for a Limited-Time Only, and One Will Be Added to the Menu Forever
Krispy Kreme GOAT Winner_Reeses Classic Doughnut
Krispy Kreme's Reese's Classic Doughnut Joins Permanent Menu
Krispy Kreme Thanksgiving 2021
Gobble Up Krispy Kreme's New Thanksgiving Doughnut Collection, Inspired by Beloved Holiday Desserts
Krispy Kreme Mini Thanksgiving Pies
Krispy Kreme Introduces Mini Pie Doughnuts For Thanksgiving
Krispy Kreme Holiday Doughnuts
Krispy Kreme Introduces Three New Holiday Doughnuts
Krispy Kreme Donuts Halloween22
Forget Krispy Kreme, It's Time For Krispy "Skreme"
Krispy-Kreme-Autumns-Lover-Dozen-and-Apple-Fritter
Krispy Kreme Welcomes Fall With New Doughnuts, Including An Apple Fritter
Deep-Dish Skillet Brownies in a cast iron skillet
Deep-Dish Skillet Brownies
Krispy Kreme Ice Cream Truck Doughnuts
Krispy Kreme Joins Forces With Popsicle and Good Humor on New Ice Cream Truck Doughnuts
Apple Butter Pound Cake with Caramel Frosting
25 Spiced Fall Desserts To Get You In the Spirit
Krispy Kreme Pumpkin Spice Latte Swirl Doughnut
Krispy Kreme Kicks Off Pumpkin Spice Season on August 8
Krispy Kreme Valentine's Day Doughnuts
Krispy Kreme Rolls Out New Valentine's Day Doughnut Collection
Granny Smith Apple Pie
51 Delicious Apple Recipes That Bring All the Fall Flavor
Foil Packet Red Beans and Rice
23 Exciting Recipes For Dinner Around The Campfire
candy corn cupcakes
17 Halloween Cake Ideas That Are Frightfully Delicious