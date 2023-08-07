Krispy Kreme Has Two New Fall Doughnuts For The Pumpkin Spice Lover In Your Life

As Linus from Charlie Brown would say: “It’s the Great Pumpkin!”

Since seeing hints of fall descend upon HomeGoods and Costco, we’ve already begun preparing ourselves for pumpkin spice season. Charlotte, North Carolina-based Krispy Kreme is one of the first to celebrate and they’re coming in full-fall-force with two new pumpkin spice doughnuts to woo even the most reluctant of fans.

The beloved doughnut chain just announced that their fall collection will be “mixed, stuffed, sprinkled, and topped with more pumpkin spice.” Two fan favorites will be returning, but as all pumpkin spice lovers know (and mourn), these autumnal sweets will only be around for a limited time. “Combining two new pumpkin spice doughnuts with two fan favorites—we’re saying to the spice and our fans, ‘P.S., we love you’!” says Krispy Kreme’s Global Chief Brand Officer Dave Skena.

We’re ready to fall for this flavorful ode to the season, which includes:

Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Swirl Doughnut (new): A Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnut iced with a swirl of pumpkin buttercream and cream cheese frosting and dusted lightly with cinnamon sugar

Pumpkin Spice Maple Pecan Doughnut (new): A Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnut dipped in maple icing and topped with a generous sprinkle of candied pecan pieces

Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut: Krispy Kreme's iconic melt-in-your-mouth yeast doughnut packed with a pumpkin punch

Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut: A classic glazed old-fashioned cake doughnut with plenty of pumpkin spice and that crumbly cake texture doughnut fans love

These fall doughnut flavors pair perfectly with the brand’s returning Pumpkin Spice Latte (hot, iced, or frozen—for when August is too hot to enjoy pumpkin spice in its original form) or Pumpkin Spice Coffee. The seasonal sippers are made “from a limited-release pumpkin spice coffee blend…crafted with notes of pumpkin, nutmeg, and cinnamon.”

This ode to fall is now available at participating Krispy Kreme shops across the country through October 8 and is a kick-off to what will inevitably be a season full of sugar, spice, and everything nice—like Pumpkin Spice Heath Cake.