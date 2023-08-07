Food and Recipes Desserts Krispy Kreme Has Two New Fall Doughnuts For The Pumpkin Spice Lover In Your Life This collection of fall treats is available now at participating shops. By Abigail Wilt Abigail Wilt Abigail Wilt has produced articles and videos about Southern culture, food, travel, and experiences for nearly a decade. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on August 7, 2023 Photo: Krispy Kreme As Linus from Charlie Brown would say: “It’s the Great Pumpkin!” Since seeing hints of fall descend upon HomeGoods and Costco, we’ve already begun preparing ourselves for pumpkin spice season. Charlotte, North Carolina-based Krispy Kreme is one of the first to celebrate and they’re coming in full-fall-force with two new pumpkin spice doughnuts to woo even the most reluctant of fans. The beloved doughnut chain just announced that their fall collection will be “mixed, stuffed, sprinkled, and topped with more pumpkin spice.” Two fan favorites will be returning, but as all pumpkin spice lovers know (and mourn), these autumnal sweets will only be around for a limited time. “Combining two new pumpkin spice doughnuts with two fan favorites—we’re saying to the spice and our fans, ‘P.S., we love you’!” says Krispy Kreme’s Global Chief Brand Officer Dave Skena. We’re ready to fall for this flavorful ode to the season, which includes: Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Swirl Doughnut (new): A Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnut iced with a swirl of pumpkin buttercream and cream cheese frosting and dusted lightly with cinnamon sugarPumpkin Spice Maple Pecan Doughnut (new): A Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnut dipped in maple icing and topped with a generous sprinkle of candied pecan piecesPumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut: Krispy Kreme’s iconic melt-in-your-mouth yeast doughnut packed with a pumpkin punchPumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut: A classic glazed old-fashioned cake doughnut with plenty of pumpkin spice and that crumbly cake texture doughnut fans love Krispy Kreme These fall doughnut flavors pair perfectly with the brand’s returning Pumpkin Spice Latte (hot, iced, or frozen—for when August is too hot to enjoy pumpkin spice in its original form) or Pumpkin Spice Coffee. The seasonal sippers are made “from a limited-release pumpkin spice coffee blend…crafted with notes of pumpkin, nutmeg, and cinnamon.” This ode to fall is now available at participating Krispy Kreme shops across the country through October 8 and is a kick-off to what will inevitably be a season full of sugar, spice, and everything nice—like Pumpkin Spice Heath Cake. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit