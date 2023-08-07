Krispy Kreme Has Two New Fall Doughnuts For The Pumpkin Spice Lover In Your Life

This collection of fall treats is available now at participating shops.

By
Abigail Wilt
Abigail Wilt
Abigail Wilt
Abigail Wilt has produced articles and videos about Southern culture, food, travel, and experiences for nearly a decade.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on August 7, 2023
Krispy Kreme Fall Doughnut Collection 2023
Photo:

Krispy Kreme

As Linus from Charlie Brown would say: “It’s the Great Pumpkin!” 

Since seeing hints of fall descend upon HomeGoods and Costco, we’ve already begun preparing ourselves for pumpkin spice season. Charlotte, North Carolina-based Krispy Kreme is one of the first to celebrate and they’re coming in full-fall-force with two new pumpkin spice doughnuts to woo even the most reluctant of fans.

The beloved doughnut chain just announced that their fall collection will be “mixed, stuffed, sprinkled, and topped with more pumpkin spice.” Two fan favorites will be returning, but as all pumpkin spice lovers know (and mourn), these autumnal sweets will only be around for a limited time. “Combining two new pumpkin spice doughnuts with two fan favorites—we’re saying to the spice and our fans, ‘P.S., we love you’!” says Krispy Kreme’s Global Chief Brand Officer Dave Skena.

We’re ready to fall for this flavorful ode to the season, which includes:

  • Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Swirl Doughnut (new): A Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnut iced with a swirl of pumpkin buttercream and cream cheese frosting and dusted lightly with cinnamon sugar
  • Pumpkin Spice Maple Pecan Doughnut (new): A Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnut dipped in maple icing and topped with a generous sprinkle of candied pecan pieces
  • Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut: Krispy Kreme’s iconic melt-in-your-mouth yeast doughnut packed with a pumpkin punch
  • Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut: A classic glazed old-fashioned cake doughnut with plenty of pumpkin spice and that crumbly cake texture doughnut fans love
Krispy Kreme Pumpkin Spice Doughnuts 2023

Krispy Kreme

These fall doughnut flavors pair perfectly with the brand’s returning Pumpkin Spice Latte (hot, iced, or frozen—for when August is too hot to enjoy pumpkin spice in its original form) or Pumpkin Spice Coffee. The seasonal sippers are made “from a limited-release pumpkin spice coffee blend…crafted with notes of pumpkin, nutmeg, and cinnamon.”

This ode to fall is now available at participating Krispy Kreme shops across the country through October 8 and is a kick-off to what will inevitably be a season full of sugar, spice, and everything nice—like Pumpkin Spice Heath Cake.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Krispy Kreme M&Ms
Krispy Kreme’s New M&Ms Collection Is A Candy-Lover’s Dream
Apple-Spice Muffins with Oat Streusel
21 Tasty Muffin Recipes To Make Your Morning Better
Krispy Kreme Stars and Stripes Dozen
Celebrate The Fourth With A Free Doughnut At Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme Any Doughnut Free National Doughnut Day
Get A Free Sweet Treat At Krispy Kreme In Honor Of National Doughnut Day
Krispy Kreme Fan Favs Doughnut Lineup
Four Popular Southern-Inspired Doughnuts Are Back At Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme St. Patrick's Day
What Luck! Krispy Kreme's New St. Patrick's Day Doughnut Collection Is Here
Krispy Kreme and Chips Ahoy
Krispy Kreme Teams Up With Chips Ahoy And OREO For New Doughnut Treats
Krispy Kreme Minis for Mom
Krispy Kreme's New Mother’s Day Mini Doughnuts Make Treating Mom Sweet
Krispy Kreme Biscoff
Krispy Kreme’s Biscoff Doughnuts Take Flight In U.S.
Krispy Kreme Reese's
Krispy Kreme And Reese's Team Up To Put Pretzels And Potato Sticks On Doughnuts
Krispy-Kreme-Autumns-Lover-Dozen-and-Apple-Fritter
Krispy Kreme Welcomes Fall With New Doughnuts, Including An Apple Fritter
Krispy Kreme x McDonald's
160 Kentucky McDonald’s Locations Now Selling Krispy Kreme Doughnuts
Krispy Kreme Mini Thanksgiving Pies
Krispy Kreme Introduces Mini Pie Doughnuts For Thanksgiving
Krispy Kreme Holiday Doughnuts
Krispy Kreme Introduces Three New Holiday Doughnuts
Mini Tripple Chocolate Bundt Cakes
58 Adorable Mini Desserts For Hassle-Free Hosting
Raspberry-Rhubarb Bars
29 9x13 Dessert Wonders That'll Seriously Wow Any Crowd