Krispy Kreme's New Mother’s Day Mini Doughnuts Make Treating Mom Sweet

“Minis for Mom” are available now.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on May 8, 2023
Krispy Kreme Minis for Mom
Photo:

Krispy Kreme

This Mother’s Day, Krispy Kreme is helping families give moms what they really want: something sweet. The doughnut giant is treating mothers all week long with “Minis for Mom,” a new collection of matriarch-approved doughnuts that are “sweeter than any bouquet.”  

Available in a 16-count box beginning today, May 8, for a limited time at participating shops nationwide, Krispy Kreme’s Minis for Mom includes four Mini Original Glazed doughnuts plus four of the following new creations: 

  • Mini Chocolate Iced Rose Doughnut: a Mini Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and decorated with a pink buttercreme flower and a green icing stem. 
  • Mini Strawberry Iced Heart Doughnut: a Mini Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in strawberry flavored icing, sprinkled with white nonpareils, and decorated with a pink iced heart. 
  • Mini Cookies & Kreme Doughnut: a Mini Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and a chocolate cookie crumble, decorated with a pink icing swirl and topped with a dollop of Cookies & Kreme filling. 

Minis for Moms doughnuts are available in-shop, for pickup or delivery, and can be preordered via Krispy Kreme’s app and website through May 14.

But wait, there’s more! On May 12 and 13, Krispy Kreme is celebrating moms with $0 delivery for any order placed online or via the Krispy Kreme app. 

For more information on Krispy Kreme’s Minis for Mom, visit krispykreme.com/promos/minisformom. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Krispy Kreme and Chips Ahoy
Krispy Kreme Teams Up With Chips Ahoy And OREO For New Doughnut Treats
Krispy Kreme Reese's
Krispy Kreme And Reese's Team Up To Put Pretzels And Potato Sticks On Doughnuts
Krispy Kreme Biscoff
Krispy Kreme’s Biscoff Doughnuts Take Flight In U.S.
Krispy Kreme St. Patrick's Day
What Luck! Krispy Kreme's New St. Patrick's Day Doughnut Collection Is Here
Krispy Kreme x McDonald's
160 Kentucky McDonald’s Locations Now Selling Krispy Kreme Doughnuts
Krispy Kreme Mini Thanksgiving Pies
Krispy Kreme Introduces Mini Pie Doughnuts For Thanksgiving
Magic Cookie Bars
38 Treats Grandma Always Has In The Cookie Jar
Krispy Kreme Graduate Dozen
Krispy Kreme Debuts Limited-Edition "Graduate Dozen" and High School and College Grads Can Get Them for Free
Krispy Kreme Valentine's Day Doughnuts
Krispy Kreme Rolls Out New Valentine's Day Doughnut Collection
Krispy Kreme Holiday Doughnuts
Krispy Kreme Introduces Three New Holiday Doughnuts
KrispyKreme_DessertMinis02
Krispy Kreme Debuts Mini Dessert Doughnuts Collection with Lemon Bar, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, and More
2022 Grad Week Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 2022 Grads with Free Senior Day Dozen
Hummingbird Cake
Mother's Day Cakes That Are Almost As Sweet As Mama
Willa Jean King Cake
Where To Eat King Cake In New Orleans
Krispy Kreme Holiday Collection 2020
Krispy Kreme Reveals New Holiday Doughnuts PLUS Free Dozen to Mail and Package Carriers
Southern Living Strawberry Pound Cake on a platter to serve
75 Mother's Day Brunch Recipes Mom Will Love