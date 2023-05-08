Krispy Kreme's New Mother’s Day Mini Doughnuts Make Treating Mom Sweet

This Mother’s Day, Krispy Kreme is helping families give moms what they really want: something sweet. The doughnut giant is treating mothers all week long with “Minis for Mom,” a new collection of matriarch-approved doughnuts that are “sweeter than any bouquet.”

Available in a 16-count box beginning today, May 8, for a limited time at participating shops nationwide, Krispy Kreme’s Minis for Mom includes four Mini Original Glazed doughnuts plus four of the following new creations:

Mini Chocolate Iced Rose Doughnu t: a Mini Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and decorated with a pink buttercreme flower and a green icing stem.

t: a Mini Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and decorated with a pink buttercreme flower and a green icing stem. Mini Strawberry Iced Heart Doughnu t: a Mini Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in strawberry flavored icing, sprinkled with white nonpareils, and decorated with a pink iced heart.

t: a Mini Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in strawberry flavored icing, sprinkled with white nonpareils, and decorated with a pink iced heart. Mini Cookies & Kreme Doughnut: a Mini Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and a chocolate cookie crumble, decorated with a pink icing swirl and topped with a dollop of Cookies & Kreme filling.

Minis for Moms doughnuts are available in-shop, for pickup or delivery, and can be preordered via Krispy Kreme’s app and website through May 14.

But wait, there’s more! On May 12 and 13, Krispy Kreme is celebrating moms with $0 delivery for any order placed online or via the Krispy Kreme app.

For more information on Krispy Kreme’s Minis for Mom, visit krispykreme.com/promos/minisformom.

