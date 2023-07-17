Krispy Kreme’s New M&Ms Collection Is A Candy-Lover’s Dream

The brilliant minds at Krispy Kreme have done it again. For the first time ever in the U.S, the doughnut geniuses have partnered with M&M’s. The result? Four genre-bending new doughnuts, including one that’s literally bursting with M&M’s Minis Milk Chocolate Candies.

Krispy Kreme’s M&M’s collection, available now for a limited time at participating U.S. locations, include the following four doughnut creations:

Chocolate Candy Surprise Doughnut Filled with M&M’s : A one-of-a-kind doughnut inspired by classic red M&M’s, packed with M&M’s Minis Milk Chocolate Candies, hand-dipped in red icing and topped with a white iconic “M” candy piece.

: A one-of-a-kind doughnut inspired by classic red M&M’s, packed with M&M’s Minis Milk Chocolate Candies, hand-dipped in red icing and topped with a white iconic “M” candy piece. Chocolate Iced Doughnut Topped with M&M’s: An Original Glazed doughnut hand dipped in classic chocolate icing, then covered with M&M’s Minis Milk Chocolate Candies and crispy rainbow dots.

An Original Glazed doughnut hand dipped in classic chocolate icing, then covered with M&M’s Minis Milk Chocolate Candies and crispy rainbow dots. Peanut Butter Kreme Filled Doughnut Topped with M&M’s: A doughnut filled to the brim with decadent Peanut Butter Kreme Filling, dipped in peanut butter icing, generously garnished with chopped M&M’s Peanut Chocolate Candies and rainbow dots, and finished with classic chocolate drizzle.

A doughnut filled to the brim with decadent Peanut Butter Kreme Filling, dipped in peanut butter icing, generously garnished with chopped M&M’s Peanut Chocolate Candies and rainbow dots, and finished with classic chocolate drizzle. Mini Chocolate Iced Doughnut Topped with M&M’s: A Mini Original Glazed doughnut hand-dipped in classic chocolate icing, then covered with M&M’s Minis Milk Chocolate Candies and crispy rainbow dots.

“America’s most loved doughnuts and favorite chocolate candy are together at last, and you're going to love ’M,” Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a news release.

The doughnuts are available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website. The specialty dozen contains four Chocolate Iced Doughnuts topped with M&M’s, four Peanut Butter Kreme-Filled Doughnuts topped with M&M’s, and four Original Glazed doughnuts. Regular-sized doughnuts also are available individually and as a specialty three-pack. The Mini Chocolate Iced Doughnut topped with M&M’s is available in an assorted box of 16.

You can also find Krispy Kreme six-count M&M’s Specialty Assorted Doughnuts at many local grocery stores, including Walmart, Kroger, Food Lion, Publix, and more.

For more information and to locate a retailer near you, visit krispykreme.com/promos/mms.

Enjoy!